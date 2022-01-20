New Vaccination Clinics Coming To East Hampton Town Hall

EAST HAMPTON, NY — New vaccination clinics have been scheduled for East Hampton Town Hall this February.

"East Hampton Town continues to make vaccinations, including booster shots, readily available to residents," officials said, adding that the new clinics will take place on Feb. 1, 7, 10, 16, and 22.

More than 1,000 vaccines have already been administered at town-sponsored clinics, officials said.

To book an appointment, click here.





This article originally appeared on the East Hampton Patch