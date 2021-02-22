Vaccinations start without rush in Australia, parts of Asia

  • New South Wales Police officer Lachlan Pritchard receives the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Australia has started its COVID-19 vaccination program days after its neighbor New Zealand with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require regulation short cuts. (Toby Zerna/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Nurse manager Sue McGrady receives the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Australia has started its COVID-19 vaccination program days after its neighbor New Zealand with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require regulation short cuts. (Toby Zerna/Pool Photo via AP)
  • The Pfizer vaccine is prepared at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Australia has started its COVID-19 vaccination program days after its neighbor New Zealand with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require regulation short cuts. (Toby Zerna/Pool Photo via AP)
  • The Pfizer vaccine are prepared at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Australia has started its COVID-19 vaccination program days after its neighbor New Zealand with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require regulation short cuts. (Toby Zerna/Pool Photo via AP)
  • A vial of the Pfizer vaccine is scanned before administered at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Australia has started its COVID-19 vaccination program days after its neighbor New Zealand with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require regulation short cuts. (Toby Zerna/Pool via AP)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Asian Vaccines

New South Wales Police officer Lachlan Pritchard receives the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Australia has started its COVID-19 vaccination program days after its neighbor New Zealand with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require regulation short cuts. (Toby Zerna/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia started its COVID-19 inoculation program on Monday, days after its neighbor New Zealand, with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require the fast tracking of vaccine rollouts that occurred in many parts of the world.

Other countries in the Asia-Pacific region that have dealt relatively well with the pandemic either only recently started vaccinating or are about to, including Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore.

Catherine Bennett, an epidemiologist at Australia's Deakin University, said countries that do not face a virus crisis benefit from taking their time and learning from countries that have taken emergency vaccination measures such as the United States.

“We've now got data on pregnant women who are vaccinated. Natural accidents, like incorrect dosing, happen in a real world rollout,” Bennett said. “All of those things are really valuable insights.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday in a show of confidence in the product. Australia is prioritizing building public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines ahead of speed of delivery.

Health and border control workers, as well as nursing home residents and workers, started getting the Pfizer vaccine on Monday at hubs across the country. Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt will get the AstraZeneca vaccine when it becomes available within weeks.

The vast majority of cases in Australia are travelers infected overseas who are detected during 14-day mandatory hotel quarantines. Australia has recorded 909 coronavirus deaths.

New Zealand began inoculations last week after receiving its first batch of the Pfizer vaccine.

The nation of 5 million has successfully stamped out the spread of the virus, and the first people to get the shots are border workers and their families. That’s a different priority group than in most countries, and the idea is to stop the virus from spreading from any arriving travelers who are infected. After that, healthcare and essential workers, along with vulnerable older people, will be vaccinated.

However, the rollout of a program to vaccinate the broader population in New Zealand won’t begin until the second half of the year, behind many other countries.

In Australia, some infectious disease and ethics experts at Australian National University have accused the government of hoarding vaccines and argued that the government should send surplus supplies to countries in desperate need.

Elsewhere in Asia, Thailand, which has seen only 83 virus deaths, has yet to start vaccinations. It will receive the first 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine on Wednesday. That is part of the Thai government’s plan that has so far secured 2 million doses from Sinovac and 61 million doses from AstraZeneca.

The government has a policy to provide free vaccinations to all Thais and aims to inject half of the population this year. The government said it hopes to begin the vaccinations a few days after the first batch of vaccines arrive.

Vietnam, which has recorded 35 deaths, announced last week that it will receive 5 million vaccine doses by the end of February and hopes to start inoculations as early as the beginning of March. Five million people — mostly front-line workers — will be given the first shots.

Cambodia, which has yet to report any virus deaths, received its first shipment of 600,000 vaccine doses from China on Feb. 7, part of 1 million doses Beijing donated. The country began the vaccination program on Feb. 10, starting with Prime Minister Hun Sen’s sons, government ministers and officials at a state run hospital.

In Singapore, which has reported 29 virus deaths, some 250,000 residents, including healthcare workers and other front-line workers, had been vaccinated as of last week, according to health officials. The aim is to get another 1 million people to receive their first dose of the vaccine by early April.

Laos, which also has reported no deaths, received 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine on Feb. 8. A Health Ministry official said that it expects 20% of the Lao population, or 1.6 million people, to be vaccinated within the year.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian PM and first vaccine recipient share funny moment

    Up to 4 million Australians are expected to receive a COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily by March, with Morrison and Paul Kelly, the country's chief medical officer, among a small group of Australians receiving the first inoculations.Doses of the Pfizer inoculations, which need to be kept at temperatures well below freezing, were still being distributed to 16 vaccine hubs around Australia in preparation for the broader rollout of the vaccines on Monday.A small number of older Australians at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in the western part of Sydney, aged-care staff, and frontline nurses and workers were among the group injected on Sunday, officials said.

  • Newsom has shown ‘no sense of urgency’ to reopen California schools: Kevin Faulconer

    Kevin Faulconer, California gubernatorial candidate and former San Diego mayor, criticizes Gov. Newsom and advocates for the reopening of schools on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

  • We need national summer school to help kids recover from learning lost in COVID pandemic

    For this once-in-a-generation crisis, a national summer school putting college students and recent graduates to work would help all our children heal.

  • States facing new Covid vaccine shortage: Who is giving the shots?

    Not just anyone can help give shots. Training requirements vary by state.

  • Australia won't advertise COVID-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity

    Australia's government pledged a publicity campaign for its rollout of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday - but not in Facebook advertisements, as a feud continues over the social media giant blocking news content from its platform in the country. Facebook Inc's abrupt decision on Thursday to stop Australians from sharing news on its platform and strip the pages of domestic and foreign media outlets also blacked out several state government and emergency department accounts, drawing furious responses from lawmakers around the world. Hours before Australia began inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government would embark on a wide-ranging communication campaign, including online, to ensure vulnerable people turned up for a shot.

  • My New Favorite Way to Turn Citrus into Winter Drinks

    GettyWinter citrus is a small, affordable luxury. Citrus brings a burst of sun-filled energy and a taste of warmer climates to the dreariest of winter days.It only seems right that the coldest months are the best ones for buying citrus fruits. Every batch of groceries I now purchase usually includes a bag or a box of clementines. In the bleakest months, my family seems to live off of those small, sweet yet tart, thin-skinned mandarins, as well as the occasional blood orange, kumquat and grapefruit.How to Avoid Overhyped and Overpriced BourbonMeet Dale DeGroff, the Father of the Rebirth of the CocktailI took note, however, of the peels being swept off the counter day in and day out. There must be something to do with them besides throwing them away. (They’re no good in compost, where the acidity is bad for worms and they take too long to break down.) With the weak winter afternoon sunshine trickling through my kitchen windows it seemed criminal to throw away these flavorful fruit skins.The problem is that I never have many peels at one time, which rules out many of the traditional uses for them, including candying or dipping them in chocolate.One day, as I was munching a clementine, I started thinking about making oleo-saccharum to put all of these good citrus peels to use. It’s an age-old idea in which you extract the essential oils from the citrus into sugar. (Usually, you just mix a couple cups of sugar with the peel of a lemon, let it all sit overnight and let nature do the work.) The resulting flavored sugar is a key ingredient in traditional punch, maker of excellent lemonade and bedrock of a mind-blowing Old-Fashioned. But my daily little piles of peels never seemed like enough to make a substantial batch.There are certainly no cocktail parties in the time of corona and without cocktail parties it’s really difficult to justify the peeling and zesting and squeezing of piles of fruit. I like to imagine myself with a bottle of brandy and a bottle of rum tipped up and glugging into a punch bowl, but like cooking for a group of eight, it’s going to stay a figment of my imagination for the foreseeable future. Tim Graham/Getty So, I asked the author of the groundbreaking book, Punch, my fellow Half Full columnist David Wondrich, if I could make oleo-saccharum a little bit at a time by adding a peel or two every day. To be honest, I wasn’t sure what Dave would say or if he would just laugh at me.Fortunately, he didn’t think it was a crazy idea and just advised that I only use the zest and no pith. To be exact, he said “shave the pith off of ’em!” He could see no reason why I couldn’t build an oleo over the course of a week in an old-school mason jar.That day I started one.Thinking of how I might build a lasagna, I put a layer, maybe a quarter of an inch thick, of good turbinado sugar at the bottom of a wide-mouth 16- ounce mason jar and then carefully fanned out a single layer of well-trimmed clementine peels across it.Try the Bronx Hot Sauce Supporting Community GardensZen & the Art of Cooking Whole Hogs With Chef Rodney Scott Trimming the zest turned out to be a breeze—those leathery skins are so easy to work with—and since I was dealing with a byproduct, I didn’t mind tossing the pieces that weren’t easy to trim. The pith makes things bitter, and while I don’t mind some pithy bitterness in a cocktail if I’m drinking it right away, I’m pretty sure that over the course of a week the bitter pith would become overwhelming in my oleo.Having spread my peels out, I spooned a little more sugar on top and slid it into the fridge. Whenever my wife and I shared a couple of clementines in the kitchen I would repeat the process, pushing slightly on the top of the sugar, but not really muddling it, just sort of packing it in. When I made a salad, I added the zest of half a lemon. Within a few days, the jar smelled wonderful and had a thick extraction of citrus oils on the bottom. I kept going, adding more until the jar was a little more than half full.I didn’t wait long to start digging spoonfuls out of the jar. The espresso I drink every afternoon is now kissed by a subtle citrus fragrance.Soon after that, the bottle of Old Overholt Bottled-in-Bond fairly leapt into my hand, and I mixed a few dashes of Scrappy’s Aromatic Bitters into the citrus sugar at the bottom of an Old-Fashioned. The citrus played a background note, but it was there, adding complexity and intrigue.The citrus oils of the mandarin are to my nose reminiscent of the bergamot aromas in Earl Grey Tea. That realization led me to think I should make some tea with my special concoction, so I did. I put about a third-of-a-cup of orange sugar in a pitcher with two tea bags and poured in 16 ounces of hot water. I drank a little bit hot and then slid the rest into the fridge in a bottle. That decision led to my favorite use of the oleo so far.Thinking back to my initial conversation with my esteemed colleague Dr. Wondrich, I realized that the tea in my fridge was perfect for punch. Back in 2007, Dave published a punch recipe in Saveur that was one-to-one black tea and rum, with sugar and lime juice. I took two ounces of my sweet orangey tea, the juice from a wedge of lime and an ounce each of bourbon and aged rum and shook it with ice. I poured the drink unstrained into a lowball. (Feel free to serve it over fresh ice or to use only one type of spirit. I tried a couple of variations and this was my favorite, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be yours.) Delphine Adburgham / Alamy The resultant punch-for-one has hints of caramel and tobacco. Floating around on the nose is this beautiful citrus rush, which not only makes me think of warmer days but also of the sort of household economy celebrated in M.F.K. Fisher’s magnificent book, How to Cook a Wolf.My jar of citrus sugar is almost empty now. I’m going to grind up the rest of it and the leftover peels in my food processor. I’ll use that in my morning pancakes.SLOW OLEOStart with 2 tablespoons of sugar in the bottom of a 16-ounce wide-mouth mason jar.Fan across the sugar the peels of two clementine oranges, trimmed of pith.Top with a heaping tablespoon of sugar.Cover and refrigerate.Repeat, layering citrus peels and sugar, and pressing gently on the top of the mix with a muddler or the back of a spoon, but allowing the layers to remain.Within a couple of days, you’ll see oil wetting the bottom layer of sugar. Stop anytime or continue adding—once you see the oils, you have a usable product, which will last at least a week in the fridge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cost of flood damage to U.S. homes will increase by 61% in 30 years

    Rising sea levels and extreme weather could cause $20 billion of flood damage to at-risk U.S. homes this year, rising to $32 billion by 2051, according to research from New York-based flood research non-profit First Street Foundation published on Monday. "Increased awareness of flood risk and rising future insurance costs impact perceptions of value, which will impact real estate markets," said Matthew Eby, founder and executive director of First Street Foundation. The cost of flood damage was approximately $17 billion annually between 2010 and 2018, according to testimony https://science.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Grimm%20Testimony.pdf from Federal Emergency Management Agency representative Michael Grimm.

  • 'Rapid take-off' of variant first found in Britain threatens US; California, Texas report fewer hospitalizations. Latest COVID-19 updates

    The U.S. will likely surpass 500,000 deaths Monday. Researchers say now is the time to prepare for future pandemics. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Covid: Anti-vaccination protests held in Australia ahead of rollout

    The action comes days before the country is set to begin its rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

  • London 'to remain key financial centre' as 1,500 EU firms set up in the City

    A Freedom of Information request filed by financial regulation consultancy Bovill found 1,476 firms applied for authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority under its temporary permissions regime.

  • 'Snake-pocalypse'? Florida plans ban on owning pythons, many other 'high-risk' reptiles

    Burmese pythons and the other 15 exotic species are a threat to Florida’s ecology, economy and human health and safety, the Florida Wildlife Commission says.

  • Israeli data shows Pfizer vaccine nearly 99 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 death 2 weeks after 2nd dose

    More good news came out of Israel on Saturday when the country's health ministry released another round of data on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, further affirming its effectiveness. The latest numbers, which were compiled through Feb. 13 and compare the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, show that the jab has been nearly 96 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections two weeks after individuals receive their second dose. When it comes to preventing severe infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus, the figure jumps to an efficacy rate around 99 percent. Israel’s Ministry of Health says benefits of #PfizerVaccine 14 days after 2jab are:• 95.8% preventing illness cases • 98.0% preventing fever and/or respiratory symptoms• 98.9% preventing hospitalization• 99.2% preventing severe illness• 98.9% preventing death — Noa Landau נעה לנדאו (@noa_landau) February 20, 2021 Israel has emerged as the world's clearest case study for determining whether the Pfizer vaccine works, since the country has the highest vaccination rate in the world. So far, the data has been consistently promising, though the situation is still fluid and under observation. More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayThe boom in 'green' energyAmerican politicians hide behind the palace walls

  • Ricki Lake Says That Her Hair Loss Was Traumatizing, But Here's How She Found Hope

    She went from a buzz cut to a full head of hair thanks to this haircare line.

  • Donald Trump to speak at CPAC in first major public appearance since leaving office

    Trump is expected to talk about the future of the GOP and Biden's immigration policies when he addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference.

  • This Is the Worst Place You Could Go Right Now, Doctor Warns

    For a year now, our days have been defined by all the things we can't do and places we can't go as a result of the pandemic. And unfortunately, experts have some bad news: with new COVID variants to contend with, restrictions are more important than ever. According to Leana S. Wen, MD, a physician and contributing columnist for The Washington Post, this means avoiding the places that pose the biggest threats: in particular, crowded indoor environments where the virus can be easily transmitted. Read on to learn more about Wen's recommendations, and for more expert tips on indoor safety, Dr. Fauci Just Said This Is the Only Safe Way to Eat at a Restaurant.In a live Q&A event on Feb. 18, Wen fielded questions from readers about the current state of the COVID crisis, including one inquiry about keeping safe amid the increased threat of new mutations. "With the variants, do we have to socially distance more than six feet and do we have to be more concerned with touching surfaces?" one reader asked.Wen answered that indeed we should be practicing enhanced precautions right now. "A more contagious variant means that the COVID-19 is even more transmissible," she explained. "The activities that we thought were lower risk are now going to be higher risk. I would make sure to avoid indoor crowded gatherings even more so than before. Try to spend as little time in these settings as possible and double-mask while there," Wen said. (She added that surfaces don't appear to pose much threat, but people should continue to wash their hands frequently.)Crowded indoor environments are particularly dangerous because they often lack the ventilation to disperse COVID aerosols, which can linger in the air longer than larger droplets. "COVID-19 spread is primarily through close contact, but now we know that aerosols…are a part of the spread too," Wen said.So, as you make plans over the coming months, be sure to avoid this needlessly risky environment. Spend as much time outdoors as you can, continue to socially distance, and, as Wen advised, wear two masks in places that pose a higher threat.Interested in more pearls of wisdom from Dr. Wen? Read on for more of her best insights from the Q&A, and to learn more about dangerous places during the pandemic, This Is Where You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Now, New Study Says. 1 You may have vaccine side effects or not—either way, it's OK. Experts have said that vaccine side effects indicate that the immune system is activating, meaning the vaccine is working. However, one reader wrote in with concerns that they hadn't personally experienced side effects to the COVID vaccine, and therefore questioned whether their immune system had responded."Some people have severe side effects to the vaccines involving fevers, body aches, and fatigue. Some people have minimal side effects. All of this is normal and expected, and reflects people's different physiological response to vaccines. So, not to worry either way!" said Wen. And for the latest COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 The vaccines may help curb cases of long COVID. Another reader asked whether the current vaccines might lower the risk of long COVID. While Wen said that there is not yet enough data on this topic, there is a good chance vaccinations will reduce the rate of long COVID patients."I have seen patients who still have trouble with daily life activities months after recovering from COVID-19. That said, if the vaccines reduce the likelihood of disease—and especially severe disease—one would expect that they would substantially reduce the likelihood of long-haul COVID-19 as well. This is an area that certainly deserves much more study, though," she said. And for more essential news on long COVID, check out The Terrifying Long COVID Symptom Doctors Are Now Warning About. 3 You should take whatever vaccine is available to you. A third reader wrote in to ask whether it's acceptable to wait for a vaccine with higher efficacy rates if another option is available first. Wen responded that "you should take whatever vaccine is available to you," adding that "it's very hard to compare the vaccines head-to-head."As she explained, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines "were trialed before variants" while the Johnson&Johnson vaccine was tested after the British and South African variants emerged. "It's not right, therefore, to say that one vaccine is better than another. It may turn out, over time, that one vaccine is better than another for certain patients or certain variants, and perhaps booster shots will be developed that target new variants. You can take that booster or other vaccines over time," she said. "Right now, with the pandemic raging, with emerging variants developing, you really should take whatever vaccine you have access to. They are all very effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death, which are the endpoints we really care about." And for more vaccine advice, be aware that The CDC Says Don't Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine. 4 Avoid gatherings with people taking fewer precautions than you. Lastly, a parent wrote in asking for guidance in navigating playdates during the pandemic. As they explained, their elementary-aged children are learning remotely this year, and they wondered if playdates with other children who attended in-person school would pose much risk. "None of their families feel that it is necessary for the kids to wear masks on playdates," the reader added."I would not have playdates with families who are not taking the same type of precautions as you," responded Wen. "If you do have playdates, make sure there are masks on at all times from all involved and that they are outdoors."The doctor added, "We are not far from the end—let's hang on for a little longer!" And for more on staying safe amid the pandemic, These 3 Things Could Prevent Almost All COVID Cases, Study Finds.

  • Trump ‘offered Kim Jong-un a ride on Air Force One’ after Hanoi summit

    Donald Trump had also agreed to Kim Jong-un’s request to cancel joint military exercises between the US and South Korea

  • Malcolm X family call for reopening of murder investigation after ‘new evidence’ comes to light

    A deathbed letter claims NYPD got guards of the civil rights leader arrested before his assassination to reduce his security

  • Hong Kong leader, other officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other government officials received COVID-19 vaccines on Monday as the city begins its inoculation program. Lam and city’s health minister Sophia Chan were among the first people to receive their vaccines in Hong Kong, after about a million doses of the vaccine by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the Chinese territory last week.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company