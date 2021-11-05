Vaccinations Begin for Younger Children

Time

On the morning after Christmas 2020, Carolyn Hinds woke up and realized she couldn’t smell or taste anything. To this day, Hinds, 38, can barely smell anything, and her sense of taste remains warped—sweet things leave a strange aftertaste, salty foods upset her stomach and spice makes her lips and tongue burn but tastes like nothing. Smell loss isn’t a COVID-specific phenomenon—it can happen due to other viruses, neurologic disorders, smoking, head injuries and normal aging, among other causes—but the pandemic has greatly increased its prevalence.