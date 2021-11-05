Vaccinations Begin for Younger Children
Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
A study of 780,000 veterans shows a dramatic decline in effectiveness for all three COVID-19 vaccines in use in the U.S.
“The evidence-based strategies for developing a protective immune response, what we consider quality medical evidence for, are vaccines. Period."
We all want to do what is absolutely best for children's health. If medical providers get this wrong, everything is on the line for vaccines.
Recently, a patient asked me about apple cider vinegar pills. Do they actually help you lose weight? Let's look at the science and research.
On the morning after Christmas 2020, Carolyn Hinds woke up and realized she couldn’t smell or taste anything. To this day, Hinds, 38, can barely smell anything, and her sense of taste remains warped—sweet things leave a strange aftertaste, salty foods upset her stomach and spice makes her lips and tongue burn but tastes like nothing. Smell loss isn’t a COVID-specific phenomenon—it can happen due to other viruses, neurologic disorders, smoking, head injuries and normal aging, among other causes—but the pandemic has greatly increased its prevalence.
Study participants who ate high-protein meals four times a day and fasted lost more weight than those who just counted calories.
Several brand names of Dole packaged salads are being recalled across 10 states due to listeria contamination concerns.
Vanessa Hudgens, 32, revealed her super sculpted core in a barely-there green crop top on Instagram. Dance-based workouts help her stay fit and feel her best.
Tamara Drock's husband wants Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center to give her the anti parasite drug. Doctors say it isn't approved for COVID-19 cases.
Zoe Saldana, 43, flashes her washboard abs in a brand new Instagram underwear selfie. She says that mixing up her exercise routine keeps her in shape.
Bennett Kaspar-Williams says that being pregnant as a trans man during the pandemic helped him feel safer.
The High School Musical star found that "after months of working hard and trying everything," small changes to her routine made the biggest difference in her health
I used to dream of attending Hogwarts, but I don't believe that my disability - like many others - would've been accommodated at the magical school.
The rabies virus is rare in humans but it’s “almost always fatal” without preventive treatment.
As if juggling schoolwork, employment, volunteering, content creation and art weren't enough.
Pfizer and Moderna shots are less effective in people with weak immune systems, a study finds. Doctors discuss efficacy in the immunocompromised.
You don't have to get the same vaccine you got the first time around. But should you? Here's what experts personally recommend.
Gwyneth Paltrow starts every morning with oil pulling. What is it and should you being doing the same? Doctor weighs in on the Goop icon's routine.
Colon cancer is a highly preventable disease, but similar to other lethal diseases, the seeds of destruction are planted early, growing over the years
This builds on other research showing sexual abuse and PTSD can have lingering effects on the brain.