Will Vaccinations Lead to Vaxications?

Many Americans have spent the last year at home, accumulating credits on airlines for flights not taken to graduations, weddings and vacations that had been planned before the pandemic shutdown. Now that people are getting vaccinated, they are hitting the road.

Bloomberg News reports that inquiries to travel agencies and bookings through travel websites have been booming. People who have received their shots are taking “vaxications,” in some cases to see family members that they miss, in others simply to celebrate the possibility after a year of seclusion. Reservations for bucket list tours such as cruises to Antarctica or safaris in Kenya have been especially strong.

Many travelers are making plans with the virus in mind, preferring destinations with outdoor activities and wide-open spaces to cities or crowded resort destinations.

Some international borders, including Canada’s, are closed to Americans. Some states are technically closed to travelers. Travelers must be prepared to show vaccine records or quarantine even if they have received the vaccine. It’s unclear if people who are vaccinated can spread the virus, a concern given the number of variants that have emerged.

Of course, many people find they have to drive great distances to actually get a coronavirus shot because of how the vaccines’ rollout has progressed. It’s a safari of sorts, with a shot at a pharmacy rather than a photo of a lion as the quarry.

