Vaccine access codes for Black community improperly used by wealthy LA residents

Chinekwu Osakwe

Ineligible people were able to get appointments, then COVID-19 vaccines, at Cal State Los Angeles.

In California, like many parts of the country, people of color have been vaccinated against coronavirus at much lower rates than their white counterparts. In order to counteract this, the state created a program specifically for the underserved to gain access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

But now, wealthier Californians are gaming the system.

A program in California aimed at improving the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations in communities of color is reportedly being used improperly. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
A program in California aimed at improving the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations in communities of color is reportedly being used improperly. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

The program functions by creating access codes for the My Turn website, where one must make an appointment in order to get vaccinated. The codes were given to more than 2,000 organizations committed to helping those in Black and Latino communities get vaccinated via appointments at the Oakland Coliseum and at Cal State Los Angeles. The individuals receiving the codes must still be vaccine eligible.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the access codes leaked improperly and were shared in the group chats of wealthy residents in Los Angeles, and ineligible people were able to get appointments, then subsequent COVID-19 shots, at Cal State L.A.

Read More: Calif. Black man killed by deputy was stopped for jaywalking, video shows

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has long said he would prioritize the vaccination of Black and Latino residents due to the disproportionate number of cases and deaths in those communities. Thousands of organizations targeting the vulnerable were contacted to participate in the state’s program, a plan meant be the manifestation of those promises.

Now, the state has been forced to cancel vaccine appointments made with at least one of the leaked access codes, The Times revealed.

Details about how the My Turn codes leaked were not readily available, but multiple sources told The Times they received information about a pilot program for which anyone was able to sign up. One source received a text from a friend that read: “Apparently it’s a new testing site that is ‘testing out their system’ for a few days before they open up appointments for the elderly and sick, etc. Anyone can sign up if there are appointments available. Give it a try!”

Read More: DeSantis called out for ‘favoritism’ in Florida vaccine rollout

Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said the program is continuing and that codes may have been shared in a well-intended way before eventually getting out to the public at large.

“In order to solve for that, we’ve taken steps to ensure we’re auditing, monitoring how the codes are used very carefully,” he said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Vaccine access codes for Black community improperly used by wealthy LA residents appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Improperly stored dosages forces some New Yorkers to be re-vaccinated

    Some COVID vaccines administered at New York state's mass vaccination site at Jones Beach State Park had exceeded the permitted temperature, officials announced Monday.

  • Wealthy Californians taking vaccines meant for Black and Latino people

    California residents in affluent communities are taking up COVID-19 vaccination appointments meant for underserved communities of color, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.Why it matters: Although Gov. Gavin Newsom has frequently stressed the importance of establishing equity in the state’s vaccine rollout, affluent white and Asian-American Californians are still receiving the vaccine at higher rates than Black and Latino residents in underserved areas, per the Times. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe program was created to implement fairness in vaccine distribution. It gives special access codes to people in largely Black and Latino communities to make appointments on a vaccine scheduling website. Between the lines: Wealthy Los Angeles residents – many of whom are not yet eligible for the vaccine - have gained access to the codes through group texts and messages, according to the Times, and were able to make appointments at Cal State Los Angeles. Cal OES spokesperson Brian Ferguson told the LAT that the program is new and the challenges are being addressed. “In order to solve for that, we’ve taken steps to ensure we’re auditing, monitoring how the codes are used very carefully," he said. The big picture: This is just one example in a larger racial disparity seen in early vaccine distribution in the U.S. An AP analysis found that Black people are being vaccinated at lower levels than the general population even though they make up a large portion of the nation’s health care workers.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Saudi Oil Minister Who Led 1973 Embargo, Dies At 90

    Ahmed Zaki Yamani, the Saudi Arabian oil minister who was the face of the 1973 oil embargo that created havoc for American drivers, died in London Tuesday at the age of 90. Saudi state television announced his passing but did not provide the cause of death. Rise to Power: Born in Mecca to a family of religious teachers and Islamic lawyers, Yamani was educated at New York University and Harvard Law School. He was appointed as his nation's oil minister in 1962 and became the first Saudi representative to the board of governors of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The Oil Embargo: In 1973, Yamani led the Arab nation members of OPEC in reducing their oil exports by 5% a month after the U.S. backed Israel against Egypt and Syria in the Yom Kippur War. The price of oil skyrocketed as a result, roiling global economies. In the U.S., drivers were forced to wait hours in unprecedented lines at gas stations, which often ran out of supplies before all drivers could reach the pumps. Yamani would then lead the nationalization of Arabian American Oil Co., turning it into Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Aramco, which became the nation's main revenue source. In 1975, Yamani was witness to a pair of historic acts of violence: he was standing outside the room where King Faisal was assassinated and he was among the OPEC ministers taken hostage at the organization's Vienna headquarters. Fall From Power: Yamani was dismissed from his job in 1986 by King Fahd. He would later launch the Al-Furqan Islamic Heritage Foundation, which preserves historically important works of Islamic culture and the Center for Global Energy Studies, a London-based market analysis group. Photo courtesy Gold Mercury International. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis REIT Reported .4 Million In Earnings in 2020Boeing 757 Diverted To Emergency Landing Over Engine Problems© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wealthy LA residents gain access to COVID-19 vaccination codes meant for Black and Latino communities

    One source told the LA Times that several of his friends who were "in a bracket where they're very protected," got vaccinated using a code.

  • Washington Black pastors fight vaccine inequity

    The fight to find an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination is a frustration residents in some of Washington D.C.'s predominately Black neighborhoods face. Church leaders in the District are using a little faith to fight for better access. (Feb. 23)

  • New York grand jury votes not to indict police officers for Daniel Prude death

    A grand jury in New York state voted not to indict police officers for the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020 in the city of Rochester, state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of Prude's death that showed him naked in a dark, snowy street. The video also shows Prude, apparently in the middle of a mental health crisis, being restrained against the ground by police.

  • The Latest: Mexico receives shipment of Sputnik V vaccine

    Mexico has received its first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard confirmed their arrival via Twitter. Mexico received its first shipment of vaccines from Pfizer in mid-December, but turned to Sputnik V in January when other expected vaccine shipments were delayed.

  • Remember Arbery killing before embracing self-help policing

    Those who argue communities that police themselves would be safer should remember Ahmaud Arbery, the Black jogger who was killed in Georgia.

  • Pfizer and Moderna plan to at least double vaccine shipments by mid-March

    Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna pledged Tuesday to boost their current distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. As it stands, Pfizer and Moderna are distributing 4-5 million vaccine doses each week. Pfizer plans to up that to 13 million doses weekly by mid-March, and Moderna is working to distribute 40 million doses per month, the companies told the House Energy and Commerce Committee during a Tuesday hearing. Moderna plans to ship at least 100 million doses by the end of May. The increased production promises come amid a sluggish coronavirus vaccine rollout. President Biden originally set the U.S. on a goal of distributing 100 million vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office, but increased it to 150 million as it became clear the original plan wouldn't allow the U.S. to achieve herd immunity for months. The U.S. gave out an average of 1.45 million vaccines each day in the week of Feb. 10-17, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both Moderna and Pfizer are currently testing booster shots that may work better against more transmissible COVID-19 variants. Moderna is testing its vaccine's efficacy on adolescents and hopes to distribute it to them by the fall. More stories from theweek.comMitt Romney and Tom Cotton divide conservatives over their new minimum wage planWhat New York City might reveal about declining COVID-19 casesIs the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?

  • Eric Trump blames ‘Biden policies’ for Texas freeze in bizarre interview

    Disaster in Texas was not caused by Biden policies

  • 500,000 Americans have died of Covid. Will we wake up to our own callousness?

    During a global pandemic, 87 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured. Many are frontline workers who cannot practice social distancing Lila Blanks is comforted by her friend Nikki Wyatt, her son Brandon Danas, 17, and her daughter Bryanna Danas, 14, at the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died from complications from Covid-19 in Texas, on 26 January 2021. Photograph: Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters As the United States marks the terrible milestone of half a million souls lost to Covid-19, these deaths demand a grown-up conversation about the policies that shape our public life. When we look at the impact of this pandemic on other wealthy nations around the world, the disproportionate death toll we have sustained in the US exposes a basic failure of national security. Though we spend more than the next several nations combined on our military budget, our government was unable to protect its citizens against a deadly pathogen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week that, during the first six months of the pandemic, life expectancy for the average American dropped by a full year. For African Americans, the impact was nearly three times as severe, exposing persistent systemic racism that was not corrected when corporations agreed to say “Black Lives Matter”. We have not simply suffered a disaster. This disaster has unveiled dysfunction in our society. As I listen to our ongoing conversation about what a rescue plan for America should include, I hear a dysfunction more basic than infrastructure, investment or partisan disagreement. The very language we use to talk about how we might respond to this crisis is insufficient. It does not allow us to tell the truth about either the problems we face or the possibilities to address them. As a parent, I remember having to explain the world to my children in simple terms when they were young. Whether or not the stove was on, it was “HOT!” No matter how clumsily they tried, every attempt at a new skill was praised with, “GOOD JOB!” We communicate with children in the simplest of terms because their growth and development demand it. But there comes a time when it would be insulting and counterproductive to not offer children a more nuanced understanding of the world. Eventually, we have to learn to have grownup conversations. For far too long in American public life, we have accepted the simplistic framing of any attempt to establish justice or address systemic inequality as “far-left” or “progressive”. This framing has persisted even as issues like universal access to healthcare or raising the minimum wage have gained the support of a vast majority of Americans. If “far-left” issues are the concerns of a fringe minority of the American public, how did 80 million Americans in 2020 vote for a president who promised to make sure everyone has access to healthcare? How did the state of Florida, which Donald Trump won in 2020, vote on the same ballot to raise their state minimum wage to $15 an hour if raising the minimum wage is a concern of the “far left”? It is insulting to a people who have lost half a million parents, grandparents, siblings and partners to continue talking about the root causes of a national crisis in simplistic terms that do not fit the reality we can all see. In the US Congress, where the issue of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is being debated as part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan, we are told that “moderate” Democrats are hesitant to support the measure. But what is moderate about denying just wages to the frontline service workers whom we’ve called “essential” throughout this pandemic? These poor workers are disproportionately Black and Latino, though the largest racial group in raw numbers is white. Senators like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin think they are guarding against the power of Trump’s fake populism among their white base by hedging on bold action to raise wages. But this simplistic framing plays into the divide-and-conquer tactics that pit poor white people against their Black and brown neighbors by telling them that the “far left” wants to take away their jobs and their freedoms. When we repeat the lie that raising the minimum wage is a “far-left” idea, we implicitly suggest that it is something the sensible people of West Virginia would never support. The same is true of healthcare. Politicians who get free healthcare just because they have been elected to public office suggest that guaranteeing every American access to healthcare is a “far left” position. But it was first proposed by Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican, a century ago. Eighty-seven million Americans are uninsured or underinsured in the midst of a global pandemic and many of them have not been able to follow public health advice about social distancing because their economic circumstances require them to go to work at frontline service jobs. These are the families that have borne the brunt of half a million deaths. But their suffering is not separate from their more wealthy neighbors. As local health systems have become overwhelmed by Covid patients, we have witnessed that they are not able to care for some people no matter how much money they have. It may sound simplistic to some to suggest that half a million deaths demand we change our language. But I am reminded of what the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein said: “Words make worlds.” We cannot see the solutions that our very words prevent us from naming. Until we can honestly name the challenges we face, there’s little hope we can meet them. As James Baldwin said: “Not everything that’s faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it has been faced.” It’s past time we face the need for policy solutions that our language has allowed us to too easily dismiss. Bishop William J Barber, II is president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. He is author of We Are Called to Be a Movement

  • Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Favorite Black-Owned Home Brands to Celebrate Black History Month

    The actress has also highlighted her favorite Black-owned wellness, beauty, art and design, and food and drink companies this month

  • Financial Illiteracy is a Generational Cycle Black Families Are Fighting to Break

    It takes the average Black family 228 years to build the same amount of wealth as a white family. Here's what parents and kids are doing about it.

  • Black History Month: 911 dispatcher on her job and what a personal tragedy taught her

    “With the whole, you know, Black Lives Matter thing, I was on both ends of the fence,” Telatha Graham says.

  • Oath Keeper withdraws claim she met with Secret Service before U.S. Capitol attack

    A leader of the far-right group Oath Keepers who is charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol reversed her story on Monday about having met with Secret Service agents in Washington on the day of the insurrection. Jessica Watkins, 38, had said in court papers over the weekend that she had traveled to Washington to provide security for the march, had received a VIP pass to then-President Donald Trump's rally and had met with the Secret Service. But in a filing on Monday, Watkins' attorney said she had merely spoken with some agents while passing through a security checkpoint.

  • COVID Death Toll in America Tops 500,000, Black Americans and Other Communities of Color Still Have Highest Rates of Loss

    On Monday, the U.S. marked nearly a year since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic arrived on our shores by reaching a horrid milestone: 500,000 Americans dead from the virus.

  • Ahmaud Arbery was killed at 25. A year later, Black men who see themselves in him mourn his loss.

    These five Black men see parts of themselves in Ahmaud Arbery. They talked about what to do with the years they have, years Arbery does not.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • ‘Cult members only come out for the cult leader’: Lara said to be first Trump set for 2024 run – but can she win?

    The idea of Lara Trump as the future of the Republican Party has left many “never Trumpers” aghast

  • White House Denies ‘Kids in Cages’ Charge

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied on Tuesday that the Biden administration was placing unaccompanied migrant children “in cages,” after the administration reopened several detention facilities that had been closed since 2019. The Biden administration is contending with a surge in migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, including large numbers of unaccompanied minors. In response, the administration has reopened a tent facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, and a shelter in Miami, Fla., to house migrant children. However, the Texas holding center is the same facility where Democratic politicians accused the Trump administration of putting “kids in cages” during a similar surge in border crossings. “This is not kids being kept in cages,” Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “This is a facility that was opened that’s going to follow the same standards as other [Health and Human Services] facilities.” Psaki added, “We are in a circumstance where we are not going to expel unaccompanied minors at the border….We need to find places that are safe, under COVID protocols, for kids to be, where they can have access to education, health and mental services, consistent with their best interests.” Psaki said the facilities would be operated according to guidelines to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The reopening of the shelters for migrant children come after President Biden called to close border detention facilities during his campaign. “Close them down,” Biden told an audience in South Carolina in August when asked how to improve conditions at border detention facilities. “By the way, we don’t need them.”