As vaccine battle with UK deepens, EU blames AstraZeneca

Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp
Paul Sandle and John Chalmers
·3 min read

By Paul Sandle and John Chalmers

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday demanded that the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted, but Brussels said drugmaker AstraZeneca was to blame.

"The UK is not to blame. The EU is not to blame," said an EU official. "It's about everyone finding agreement with a company that has been over-selling its production capacity. AstraZeneca has to deliver doses to its EU customers."

After falling far behind post-Brexit Britain and the United States in rolling out vaccines, the EU's leaders are due to discuss imposing a ban on vaccine exports to Britain at a summit on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to speak to the EU's most powerful leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, in a bid to get the bloc to steer away from bans.

"There will continue to be some robust conversations with the European Union about the importance of no such blockings happening," Helen Whately, a junior health minister, told LBC radio. "It's really important that companies are able to fulfil their contractual obligations."

Britain, which exited the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, has repeatedly cautioned the EU that breaking contract law could have grave consequences but has not yet specified what those consequences would be.

AstraZeneca has told Brussels that the UK is using a clause in its supply contract that prevents exports of its vaccines until the British market is fully served, EU officials said.

While France, Germany and Italy broadly support tighter export curbs on those who do not reciprocate, countries including the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland are more cautious about cutting off the UK.

The EU has so far blocked one shipment of vaccines to Australia.

An EU official told Reuters on Sunday that the bloc was rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands.

"The Brits are insisting that the Halix plant in the Netherlands must deliver the drug substance produced there to them. That doesn't work," the official told Reuters.

The Leiden-based plant, run by sub-contractor Halix, is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

"What is produced in Halix has to go to the EU," the official added.

AstraZeneca has not yet sought approval in the EU for Halix, but the official and a second EU source said the request was on its way. Without regulatory approval, vaccines produced at Halix cannot be used in the EU.

As of March 20, the UK had administered nearly 44 vaccines for every 100 people, whereas the EU had administered nearly 13 shots per 100 people, according to public data compiled by Our World In Data website.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle in Londion and John Chalmers in Brussels; Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine row heats up as EU doubles down on threat to ban AstraZeneca exports to UK

    European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the continent has the power to ban exports if the pharma firm didn't meet its supply obligations to the EU.

  • South African business group calls for vaccine focus on elderly

    A South African business lobby group called on Monday for the government to shift the emphasis on its vaccine programme to target the elderly and vulnerable sooner, to prevent hospitals being overrun in a third wave of COVID-19 infections. South Africa is behind schedule in the first phase of its vaccination programme, aimed at inoculating health care workers. Stavros Nicolaou, an executive of Aspen Pharmacare which has a contract to make Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, and who also serves as chairman of the Public Health Workgroup at business lobby Business for South Africa (B4SA), said the group had called for changes in light of the slow rollout.

  • Australia accelerates the pace of COVID-19 vaccination rollout

    Australia on Monday begun accelerating the pace of COVID-19 inoculations after Canberra approved local manufacturing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Australia's Minister for Health Greg Hunt said about 1,000 general practitioners will now be able to administer AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. "It's a signature day for Australia," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

  • How a Burmese immigrant profited by flipping cheap oil leases from Trump auctions

    A Myanmar-born U.S. perfume entrepreneur became a curiosity last year when she became the nation’s top buyer of oil-and-gas leases at the Trump administration's federal auctions, despite having no apparent energy background. Since July, Levi Sap Nei Thang has spent about $3.7 million on nearly 300 government leases covering 133,000 acres in 12 states. Reuters confirmed four cases in which Thang sold one or more drilling leases to Burmese immigrants for prices ranging from one-and-a-half to 13 times what she paid.

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Saudi Aramco's profits slide nearly 45% after lower oil demand

    Saudi Aramco makes less than expected but will still pay returns to investors including the Saudi state.

  • Futures point to gains for tech-related stocks as bond yields ease

    Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday, with heavyweight technology stocks set to rebound after a surge in bond yields in recent weeks sparked a flight from richly valued equities. A sharp run up in Treasury yields since mid-February has dictated the course of equities trading, while weighing on high-growth tech stocks, whose valuations look stretched. Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.9% to start the week.

  • Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state

    Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast. Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales by Monday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

  • German economy is slumping on anti-virus curbs, Bundesbank says

    The German economy is likely to shrink sharply this quarter as pandemic-fighting curbs hit the services sector and even the booming construction industry slows, the Bundesbank said on Monday. In its latest monthly report, the German central bank seemed to abandon its expectations of a rebound in the spring and dropped references to the vaccination campaign, which has been plagued by delivery delays and news reports of possible side-effects, as a catalyst. "The measures to contain the pandemic are more stringent on average in the current quarter than in the previous one," the Bundesbank said.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • EXPLAINER: Players in Israel's fourth election in 2 years

    Israel is holding its fourth parliamentary election in two years, the product of protracted political deadlock and disagreement over longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu's fitness to rule while facing corruption charges. Election surveys published in the final days before Tuesday's vote predict a tight race between the two major blocs: those who support Netanyahu as the next prime minister, and those against him. Israel’s five-term prime minister seeks to win decisively in the March 23 elections while he stands trial on corruption charges.

  • Politics latest news: EU suspects Boris Johnson is planning to spin vaccine row as 'riding to Europe’s rescue'

    'Kill the bill' riot: Priti Patel condemns 'thuggery' in Bristol Dozens of Tory MPs ready to rebel over extension of Covid powers MPs consider inquiry into claims Cameron lobbied Treasury for Greensill Red Wall MPs call for rethink of parliament restoration Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca jab 100 percent effective against severe illness The EU believes Boris Johnson will spin the growing vaccine row as "riding to Europe’s rescue " after the successful rollout of the programme in the UK, senior sources said today. The Prime Minister is expected to appeal directly to member states, after the European Commission said it would ensure that Dutch-manufactured AstraZeneca shots would stay in the EU. An EU diplomat from a country traditionally friendly to Britain told the Telegraph: "If a company can’t sort out the problems it has created, it falls to politicians to broker a solution. And riding on the success of his own vaccine campaign surely this would be a chance for the British Prime Minister to spin this as riding to Europe’s rescue " Without intervention, the row could "quickly become a UK problem as well if we reach a tipping point whereby continental leaders are forced by their public opinion to bar exports," he added. "That has to be prevented." Helen Whately, the care minister, declined to comment on looming threats of a trade war, stressing that Ursula von der Leyen had pledged that "the EU wouldn't block companies from fulfilling their contractual obligations to supply vaccinations and that the EU must absolutely stand by that commitment." She added that "vaccine nationalism, this kind of speculation and threat about limiting supply, doesn't do anybody any good." Read the latest updates below.

  • Poor countries are fighting with drug companies over vaccines. Now Biden must pick a side.

    Some lawmakers want the WTO to waive patent protections on vaccines, but drug companies say the move would cut into their profits.

  • Covid: Brazil's Bolsonaro calls governors 'tyrants' over lockdowns

    The Brazilian president says it is now time to reopen the economy, despite a surge in infections.

  • Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal on making "Love Story"

    Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz interviews the stars of the classic tearjerker, "Love Story," to talk about the making of an unlikely box office blockbuster, and asks: What does "Love means never having to say you're sorry" really mean?

  • Israeli court upholds school's barring of COVID refusenik teacher

    An Israeli court on Sunday upheld a school's decision to bar a teaching assistant who had refused to show proof she had been vaccinated or tested for COVID-19, in what could be a test case as the country reopens after its vaccine drive. A court spokeswoman said she believed it was Israel's first ruling on COVID-19 policy in the workplace, though it could still be overturned on appeal. Some Israeli schools, in reopening, have required that their staff show proof either of vaccination or negative once-weekly COVID-19 tests.

  • Europe's south calls for more solidarity in new EU migration pact

    Mediterranean countries on the frontline of Europe's migration crisis called for more solidarity from EU governments on Saturday and said a proposed overhaul of migration rules did not go far enough. A new pact to tackle the issue was put forward by the European Commission last September but a final deal has yet to be reached. "In its current format, the pact does not provide sufficient reassurances to the frontline member states," the interior and migration ministers of Greece, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and Malta said in a joint statement after a summit of the so-called MED5 in Athens.

  • Analysis: U.S. sanctions on Russia will send a signal, if not deter

    U.S. sanctions may not deter Russia from its alleged election meddling and cyber hacking in the short term but will signal Washington's renewed willingness to hold the Kremlin publicly to account for acts it views as malign. President Joe Biden has vowed Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and is expected to impose sanctions as soon as this week that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt. Russia denies meddling in U.S. elections and orchestrating the cyber hack that used U.S. tech company SolarWinds Corp to penetrate U.S. government networks.

  • Half of UK adults have gotten one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Britain said Saturday that half the country’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the government races to reach everyone over age 18 by the end of July. The National Health Service has put shots in the arms of 26.9 million people, or 51% of the adult population, according to the latest government statistics. The NHS passed the halfway point by delivering 589,689 first doses on Friday, the highest daily total since the mass vaccination program began in early December.

  • PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal

    Kylian Mbappe warned he is "only just getting started" after scoring his 100th goal in France's top flight as Paris Saint-Germain swept aside title rivals Lyon 4-2 on Sunday to move to the top of Ligue 1 following a shock defeat for previous leaders Lille earlier.