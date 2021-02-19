‘Take the vaccine’: Biden tells Americans to get Covid-19 shot as he blames ‘predecessor’ for failing to mobilise
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Joe Biden has pledged that a massive Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing and distribution effort underway has not undermined its safety, as he renewed his administration’s timeline to have shots available to most Americans by the end of July.
“It takes more time to do the check for safety than it does to make the vaccine. That’s how fastidious they are,” the president said after a tour of a Pfizer facility in Michigan to promote the effort.
“The vaccines are safe,” he said. “Please, for yourself, your family, your community, your country, take the vaccine when it’s your turn and available.”
The president said that his predecessor Donald Trump “failed to order enough vaccines, failed to mobilise the effort to administer the shots.”
“That changed the moment we took office,” he said, adding that “you can’t build a wall or a fence high enough to keep a pandemic out.”
His remarks followed a tour of a the drug manufacturer’s facility in Michigan, where he was joined by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
The 1,300-acre facility contains 350 freezers, each containing 360,000 doses of vaccine, according to Pfizer. It employs 2,240 full-time employees and 540 contract workers, working to produce, package, freeze and ship vaccines.
“I came here because I want Americans to understand the extraordinary work that’s being done to undertake the most difficult operational challenges this nation has ever faced,” the president said.
Extreme weather across the US has delayed vaccine shipments as the administration has pledged to accelerate its distribution plan as the nation’s death toll approaches 500,000 lives lost to Covid-19 within a year of the outbreak.
President Biden said the government should have roughly 300 million vaccines available by the end of July, enough for all Americans, though he has stressed that won’t necessarily mean every American will be innoculated by then, pending distribution schedules.
The US is behind by roughly three days’ worth of vaccine doses, or about 6 million shots. Administration officials are confident that the pace will recover as governments work to make up for lost time and clear their backlogs.
His tour also follows campaigns with state and local governments to support the congressional passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, critical to his administration’s plans to combat the pandemic, including billions of dollars for vaccine deployment, school re-openings, and direct payments and extended federal unemployment assistance for millions of Americans.
House Democrats unveiled a package on Friday that includes a federal minimum wage increase of $15 per hour, $1,400 in direct payments for Americans making $75,000 or less a year, and an extension of $400 weekly federal unemployment benefits.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that that legislation will be ready for a vote “some time at the end of next week, is my hope.”
In a passionate plea during his remarks, the president urged passage of the legislation, swatting back Republican criticism for its costs.
“This is the United States of America for God’s sake,” he said. “We invest in people, who are in need.”
He said he is “open” to negotiating to improve the legislation, but “we have to make clear who is helped and who is hurt.”
“Let me ask them, what would they have me cut? What would they have me leave out?” he said.
More follows...