🌱 Vaccine Bill Risks Millions + Inspired Gardening + Stop Bullying

Hello, Bedford! Let's start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny today. High: 62 Low: 41.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Bedford and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories in Bedford today:

Roger Wood talks about Bullying and How To Stop It in a recent InDepth N.H. podcast. Wood talks with professional psychologists Nate Jones, a Brentwood resident who now consults for a psychology group in Bedford, and Stella O’Malley, a psychoanalyst from Dublin, Ireland, is the author of a book called “ Bully-Proof Kids.” This program will help parents, teachers and administrators deal more successfully with bullying and how to handle it. You can listen to the podcast here: (InDepthNH.org) Spring is here! As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, you may be thinking about starting a garden. Visit the Bedford Public Library's online selection of gardening books in their online carousel to "inspire and guide you on your gardening journey." You can also find seeds to grow at the Bedford Seed Library. (Bedford Public Library) The state's largest business group came out against a bill by activists to ‘conscientiously object’ to a vaccine mandate on Wednesday. They joined hospitals, health care agencies, and others in New Hampshire who oppose a bill to object to vaccine mandates. Millions of dollars in state funding are at risk. The New Hampshire Association of Counties and New Hampshire Hospital Association said the bill could risk millions in federal Medicaid grants. The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the vaccine mandate for health care providers that receive Medicare or Medicaid support.Rockingham County alone could lose $30 million in grants if this bill isn’t altered, said Kate Horgan with the advocacy group for counties. (The Union Leader)

Today in Bedford:

Free Family Mini Photo Sessions in Manchester at Livingston Park! (9 a.m.)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Bedford Real Estate: See 5 nearby properties for sale (Bedford Patch)

Bedford Events: See this weekend's upcoming events in the area. (Bedford Patch)

Animal Rescue League of N.H.: "A big thank you and shout out to Maddy who visited the shelter yesterday to deliver a huge cart full of donations of pet food and toys she collected for her birthday!" (Facebook)

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains: "Here is another reason to love Girl Scouts; our amazing volunteers! "Ms. Wendy and Ms. Heather are the best" - Troop 10920." (Facebook)

Bedford (NH) Public Library: "Our reading dogs will be in the Children's Room in May! Call us to schedule a 15 minute time slot for your emerging reader. 603-472-2300" (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Announcements:

RPWM Advisors Honored as Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes (Details)

Add your announcement

Gigs & services:

Loving the Bedford Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe for free

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at paula.constance.patch@gmail.com

That's it for today. I'll see you soon!

— Paula Constance

About me: I am a freelance writer, author, and media producer. I am committed to media projects that empower, engage, and help make the world a better place.

This article originally appeared on the Bedford Patch