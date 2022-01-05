Vaccine Booster Clinic Set For Hadley Junior High

GLEN ELLYN, IL — A coronavirus booster vaccine clinic will be held at Hadley Junior High School for resident 16 years old and over Jan. 7.

Appointments must be made to attend the clinic, which will be in the Hadley Junior High School auditorium. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administered during the event, which runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Click the link to make a vaccine booster appointment for the Hadley Junior High School coronavirus booster vaccine clinic.

What: Coronavirus Vaccine Booster Clinic

When: Jan. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hadley Junior High School auditorium, 240 Hawthorne Blvd., Glen Ellyn









