Vaccine boosters could be necessary as soon as the fall

NEW YORK — New York will lift many capacity restrictions on businesses starting Wednesday, in response to the easing of the coronavirus pandemic in the region and rising vaccination rates. It is a moment state officials have billed as a major return to normalcy. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Most businesses — restaurants, stores, salons and gyms — will be able to return to 100% capacity, but only if they can still maintain 6 feet of distance between individuals or groups. The same is true for houses of worship. Vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most circumstances, but individual businesses are free to make stricter mask rules. “This is an exciting moment; this has been a dark, dark hellish year,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, after announcing the end of the mask mandate. “But that was yesterday, and we are looking at a different tomorrow.” What will immediately change? Wednesday's reopening is not a full return to normal. In many cramped New York City restaurants, the requirement to maintain 6 feet of distance between tables could mean fewer customers than under the 75% capacity that had already been allowed. In New York, the indoor social gathering limit will be set at 250, and the outdoor limit will be set at 500. What is new, however, is that these capacity rules are no longer ironclad. Restaurants will be allowed to place tables closer together to reach 100% capacity if 5-foot-tall solid partitions are placed between them, Cuomo said. And theaters and other large venues, including ballparks, are permitted to return to full capacity, instead of one-third full, if they require patrons to show proof of vaccination. The biggest change will be the end of the mask mandate. While restaurants and other businesses can make their own rules, servers, chefs and customers in theory could all be unmasked starting Wednesday if they are vaccinated. How safe is it? Despite the new guidelines, many experts still suggest wearing a mask indoors when not eating or drinking. People should maintain social distance when possible. And they should try to choose outdoors over indoors. “We have to keep reminding ourselves, we are in a good place in New York,” said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a public health researcher at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. “We are almost where we were last summer,” when there were 300 new cases a day, as opposed to about 600 now, she added. “But we are not there yet.” What about at a restaurant? In choosing a restaurant, the better the airflow, the more space between tables, the more seriously a restaurant is taking cleaning and other protocols, the less the risk, health experts said. Many public health experts are not fond of the 5-foot barriers in between tables at restaurants as a substitute for social distancing. “Studies have shown that plastic barriers can actually be harmful because they block proper ventilation of that space,” said Linsey Marr, a professor of environmental engineering at Virginia Tech and an authority on airborne disease transmission. Other common-sense tips apply when choosing to eat indoors at restaurants. Avoid crowded times. Try to sit near a window. And steer clear of crowded indoor bars, which aren’t permitted yet. What should I do everywhere else? In its new guidance, the CDC has said that vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask even when breathing heavily in an indoor group exercise class. But that remains one of the most risky indoor situations in the minds of epidemiologists, particularly for the immunocompromised or unvaccinated. If you do want to exercise indoors, look for a gym that has good airflow and filtration, social distance between patrons and masks when possible, experts said. Avoid crowded times and maybe go early. Beauty salons have to continue to maintain social distancing rules between chairs. Though vaccinated salon workers and patrons can eschew masks, many salons may keep the requirement. These factors would mean that for vaccinated patrons, salons are low-risk, several epidemiologists said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company