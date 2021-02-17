Vaccination of whole Brazilian city spares it from shortages

  • A church stands in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • People wait in line outside a public school to get a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, right, and Butantan Institute Director Dimas Covas give a news conference at a vaccination center set up inside a public school in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Seventy-year-old Marlene Negrao waits in line outside a public school to get a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behaviour in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • People wait in line outside a public school to get a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria gives a news conference at a vaccination center set up inside a public school in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • People wait in line outside a public school to get a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
1 / 7

Virus Outbreak Brazil

A church stands in Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has started a mass vaccination on Wednesday of the city's entire adult population, about 30,000 people, to test the virus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
DIANE JEANTET and TATIANA POLLASTRI

SERRANA, Brazil (AP) — As Brazil's mayors and governors start sounding the alarm over dwindling supplies of coronavirus vaccines, there are no such complaints in Serrana, a city that Sao Paulo's state government selected to test city-wide vaccination.

The city is small, but the task is sizeable: administering shots over eight weeks to the entire population aged 18 and up — 30,000 people. The study, known as Project S, entails follow-ups with each participant to shed light on the extent to which vaccination with the CoronaVac shot reduces spread of the virus.

Inês Aparecida Giolo, 61, was among among the first participants in the study, receiving her shot Wednesday morning at a school near her home.

“It’s a lot of joy, because it’s not just me, it’s for the whole city. So we are very happy,” said Giolo.

The idea of vaccinating an entire city came about last year, during the pandemic’s peak, as a means to obtain answers to countless questions in an organized manner, according to Dimas Covas, director of Sao Paulo’s Butantan Institute, which is distributing the CoronaVac vaccines and is a partner in the experiment.

“This will allow us to know in depth what is happening with vaccinated people, but also with the pandemic: the number of people affected, hospital needs," Covas said at the opening ceremony Wednesday.

Serrana — with about 45,000 inhabitants, one quarter the population of Providence, Rhode Island — was one of the worst-hit cities in Sao Paulo state, with about 5% of its population contracting the virus, said Marcos Borges, director of the State Hospital of Serrana, also part of Project S.

Borges said the town had to be prepped before the study could start, as cases needed to be monitored closely. All residents with COVID-19 symptoms for at least two days were given a quick PCR test, with results in less than 24 hours. A broad communications campaign, with support from messaging application WhatsApp, aimed to ensure high levels of participation.

Following reports that Brazilians had rented or bought property in Serrana to wangle their way into the study, Butantan's Covas said last week that a history of residence would be required for registration.

Sao Paulo state has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Brazil, but it has also been a leader in efforts to secure vaccines, while federal authorities have been accused of dragging their feet.

Butantan contracted with Chinese firm Sinovac for 46 million doses of its CoronaVac vaccines in September, as well as a transfer of technology for future domestic production.

Butantan last month shared slightly disappointing results for CoronaVac tests in Brazil, showing an overall efficacy of 50.38%. While lower than other vaccines, global health authorities have said any vaccine at least 50% effective is useful. CoronaVac was 78% successful in preventing mild illness, and completely eliminated death.

Project S begins just a month after the country started vaccinating and as several cities are running out of shots for their elderly citizens.

Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday halted new vaccinations for a week. City officials said they will continue to deliver second doses to those who have already been injected once, but have paused new shots for the elderly.

Rio officials say vaccines for new recipients ran out partly because they had pushed forward their schedule by one week after receiving a fresh lot of doses. Mayor Eduardo Paes on Monday said additional shots won't be delivered before next week.

Other state capitals have had to adopt similar strategies, such as Salvador, in Bahia state, and Cuiaba in Mato Grosso. Looming shortages have also been reported in at least four other capitals, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

Some mayors and governors have blamed the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro for not seeking more vaccine contracts earlier. Only 2 million AstraZeneca doses of the 100 million contracted by his government have arrived so far.

Brazil’s Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said Wednesday during an online meeting with representatives of 26 states and the federal district that Brazil will have nearly 231 million vaccines by July 31. Pazuello included batches provided by AstraZeneca and Sinovac, the two shots that have already reaching the arms of many Brazilians, but also said there will be jabs of Sputnik V and Covaxin, which are yet to be approved by Brazil’s health regulator.

In Serrana, there's no risk vaccination will be interrupted, as a special batch of CoronaVac was made exclusively for the study, Butantan's Covas said. Participation isn't mandatory, but is expected to be high, with more than 23,000 registrations as of last week. Serrana won't be isolated and people will be free to come and go.

Those who participate will be monitored for up to one year after their immunization, with researchers also evaluating the impact of the pandemic on the economy and vaccination acceptance rates. Initial results are expected in 12 weeks.

___

Diane Jeantet reported from Rio.

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears

    Johnson & Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said on Wednesday. J&J remains committed to providing 100 million doses by June but deliveries are likely to be "back-end loaded" as J&J works with the U.S. government to boost supply, Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a press call.

  • Brazil health workers accused of giving Covid vaccinations with empty syringes

    Police are looking into allegations of so-called ‘wind vaccinations’ amid speculation about possible motives Manoelina Abreu, 89, receives a dose of the China Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine in her home as part of an expansion of Rio de Janeiro’s vaccination programme this week. Photograph: Bruna Prado/AP Police in Brazil are investigating allegations that healthcare workers are giving fake Covid-19 inoculations, amid reports of nurses injecting people with empty syringes. Cases of what local media are calling “wind vaccination” have been reported in four states, adding to the woes of the country’s halting and uncoordinated immunisation programme. Police announced a criminal investigation on Wednesday, amid speculation that the nurses were either anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists, or were pocketing vaccine shots to be sold on the black market. “This initially seemed an isolated case, but, although they are still exceptions, it is very concerning that we are seeing this in several places ,” said Carla Domingues, an epidemiologist who coordinated Brazil’s national immunisation programme between 2011 and 2019. “Either these health professionals were poorly trained or they did it in bad faith. In both cases it is inadmissible,” she added. Rio state police said that if the vaccines had been misappropriated, those involved could be charged with embezzlement, which carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison. One video recorded by a relative and published in local media shows a nurse injecting an empty syringe in the arm of a 94-year-old woman at a drive-through vaccination site in the city of Petrópolis. After the video went viral, the nurse was dismissed and investigations were launched by the municipality, the regional nursing council, and the local police. “We have to wait for the conclusion of the investigation, but I don’t believe it was intentional,” said Aloísio Barbosa Filho, the secretary of health in Petrópolis. The nurse had over 10 years’ experience in the practice and was trained following immunisation protocols, according to the secretary. “As it was the first days of vaccination, she might have felt some pressure and was more prone to error,” Barbosa Filho said. “It is unacceptable anyway.” The secretary said that it was the only incident reported among more than 7,000 vaccines administered in Petrópolis, which has successfully immunised 2.7% of its population. Brazil once boasted a world-renowned immunisation programme for diseases such as measles, polio, smallpox and tetanus, but it has faced a string of setbacks in the delivery of coronavirus vaccines. “The [current] programme is totally uncoordinated,” Domingues said. “The plan should be organized at the federal level, but the health ministry delegated it to regional authorities.” One month after Brazil kicked off its nationwide immunisation campaign, state capitals including Rio de Janeiro and Salvador had to put vaccinations on hold on Wednesday after imports of the doses were delayed. A group representing mayors from Brazil’s municipalities has asked the health minister, Eduardo Pazuello, to “urgently” resign. “His leadership did not believe in vaccination as a way out of the crisis and did not carry out the necessary planning for the acquisition of vaccines,” the group wrote on Tuesday. Pazuello, who also faces an inquiry for his handling of an acute shortage of oxygen in the Amazon city of Manaus, did not comment. More than 241,000 Brazilians have died from Covid-19, but the president, Jair Bolsonaro, has repeatedly questioned the efficacy of vaccinations against the disease, dragged negotiations to import doses and essential ingredients, and said he will refuse to be vaccinated. Fraud and misinformation have added to the problems facing local authorities. In recent days thousands of reports have emerged of people jumping the queue to receive vaccinations before priority groups while anti-vaccine disinformation campaigns have also gained traction, reaching even remote indigenous villages in the Amazon.

  • Prince Philip Admitted to Hospital as ‘Precautionary Measure’

    The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a “precautionary measure.” “His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London, on Tuesday evening,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace. “The Duke’s admission is a precautionary […]

  • Demi Lovato Says She Suffered Three Strokes, Heart Attack, and Brain Damage After Overdose

    In the official trailer for Demi Lovato's YouTube docuseries 'Dancing with the Devil,' the singer details the aftermath of her drug overdose.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine contract did not give Britain priority over the EU

    The UK's vaccine deal with AstraZeneca includes the same legal terms as the European Union's contract, contradicting earlier claims that Britain's agreement gave it priority for jab deliveries. According to a redacted version of the UK's contract, obtained by CNN, AstraZeneca is committed to making "best reasonable efforts" in its vaccine deliveries. This appears to contradict what the firm's top executive said last month amid a public spat with Brussels. AstraZeneca's admission that it would fail to deliver tens of millions of vaccines to EU nations by March prompted CEO Pascal Soriot to insist the agreement with Brussels was "not a contractual commitment. It's a best effort". Mr Soriot also said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica that continued deliveries to the UK during that period were "fair enough" because the UK had brokered its contract for 100 million doses earlier than the EU did for its 400 million doses. Stella Kyriakides, the EU health chief, subsequently rejected "the logic of first come, first served" and insisted "that may work at the neighbourhood butcher's but not in contracts and not in our advanced purchase agreements". The UK's contract is in fact dated Aug 28, one day after the EU's, although an earlier licensing deal in May between the parties of Oxford University, AstraZeneca and the Government appears to trump the later purchasing agreements.

  • Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto chosen as head of Tokyo 2020 organisers

    Japanese athlete-turned-politician Seiko Hashimoto has been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, replacing a man who resigned after setting off a furore with sexist remarks. Hashimoto, who competed in seven Summer and Winter Olympics as a cyclist and a skater, now faces a raft of tough issues at the helm of one of the world's biggest sporting events with less than half a year before its delayed start. Hashimoto announced her selection shortly after submitting her resignation as Olympics minister to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who encouraged her to make the Games successful.

  • US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections. Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

    Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers' strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, hinting that "something will happen at Petrobras in the coming days." The comments came after Bolsonaro declared a two-month reduction in federal diesel taxes starting on March 1 to compensate for a diesel and gasoline price increase announced by the state-controlled company in the morning, the fourth this year. "In these two months, we will study a way to permanently reduce to zero this diesel tax: partly to help balance this increase by Petrobras, which is excessive in my view," Bolsonaro said in a weekly broadcast on multiple social media platforms.

  • NYC set to run out of COVID vaccine as FBI investigates Cuomo

    Mayor de Blasio says the city has less than 30,000 first doses left and might run out of the COVID vaccine Wednesday or Thursday.

  • Report: Jags have met with Division II standout WR Mike Strachan of Charleston

    The Jags appear to be one of three teams with their eyes on Division II standout Mike Strachan of Charleston University.

  • COVID infections falling worldwide but WHO warns against apathy

    Reported daily coronavirus infections have been falling across the world for a month and on Tuesday hit their lowest since mid-October, Reuters figures show, but health experts warned against apathy even as vaccines are being rolled out worldwide. Falls in infections and deaths coincide with lockdowns and severe curbs on gatherings and movement as governments weigh the need to stop successive waves of the pandemic with the need to get people back to work and children back to school. "Now is not the time to let your guard down," Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing in Geneva.

  • Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai denied bail again

    Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai was again denied bail on Thursday ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces. Lai is one of several activists facing charges and possibly lengthy prison terms under the sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city last year following massive anti-government protests in 2019. Critics at home and abroad say the legislation amounts to a crackdown on political dissent and free speech that is eroding the rights and freedoms promised to Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems" framework following the handover from British colonial rule in 1997.

  • Malia Obama Reportedly Has a New Job in Television

    The former first daughter might be working with Donald Glover.

  • The worst movies 20 Golden Globe winners have been in, according to critics

    For every Golden Globe-winning performance, every actor has a few "rotten" movies in their filmographies.

  • Tech giants team up to arrive at principles for handing online harms

    Nine of the world's biggest tech companies have come together to establish an industry framework for handling harmful content and conduct online.Why it matters: Tech companies, facing a threat from U.S. lawmakers who are considering changing the rules around what content they are liable for on their platforms, are eager to win back public trust.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The Digital Trust & Safety Partnership — with Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Discord, Pinterest, Reddit, Shopify and Vimeo listed as its members — will develop a best practices framework for handling harmful content and behavior online, based on five commitments to:Anticipate the risks for misuse as part of product design, and develop ways to prevent misuse or abuse.Adopt rules for user conduct and content that are clear and consistent. Enforce the rules. The framework includes examples of best practices for enforcement operations, including investing in wellness and resilience of teams dealing with sensitive materials.Keep up with changing risks and review whether policies are effective in limiting harmful content or conduct.Report periodically on actions taken on complaints, enforcement and other activities related to trust and safety.Yes, but: This is unlikely to affect the individual companies' existing approaches to moderating content created by their users. The partnership says it's not aiming to create an industry-wide definition of, say, hate speech or misinformation, but to define the internal processes companies should use to develop their own policies."The goal is that there should be sufficient flexibility such that the different companies can have different substantive definitions of these things and still agree on whether you have a set of institutional practices that are addressing them," said Alex Feerst, former general counsel at Medium, who is advising the group.Between the lines: Lawmakers have been calling for increased transparency into how tech companies moderate content, as well as proposing new laws to address concerns about online harms. This new effort is a way for the companies to respond."Improving all the best practices and getting this out there I think is a step on the road, hopefully to establishing more trust between government and tech companies, especially as it really gets into the details of, 'Here's much more concrete information on exactly what we do,' " Feerst said.What's next: The companies want feedback, and will conduct both internal and external reviews on how they are implementing them."This puts us on a path to having both transparency, but also having external assessments of whether the company is concretely meeting these commitments," Feerst said.Our thought bubble: Tech firms, under pressure, have been announcing lots of sweeping efforts to tackle content moderation problems. While they've gotten better about issuing reports about content takedowns, only third-party audits will be able to determine whether the companies are really successful. Feerst says an impartial outside reviewer will assess how well the companies are living up to their commitments.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The best ways to help poor countries get better access to Covid-19 treatments

    WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is making it a priority to get low-income countries Covid-19 drugs and vaccines.

  • Legal troubles loom over Trump after presidency

    Donald Trump may have evaded an impeachment conviction for the second time, but the former president is still facing multiple lawsuits and civil and criminal investigations that call into question his conduct before and during his time in office.

  • The world's only private deep space antenna

    This is the world’s only private deep space antennaCourtesy: Graham GauntCourtesy: UK Space Agency / OTFilmsCourtesy: Bad Wolf HorizonLocation: Goonhilly, EnglandThe GHY-6 antenna is currently being trained on MarsIt's aimed at the emerging private space exploration sectorto give them access to deep space communicationsCourtesy: Goonhilly Earth StationDR KAT HICKEY, GOONHILLY EARTH STATION SAYING:“At the moment basically all deep space communications are done through the European Space Agency and NASA’s deep space networks but with more and more missions coming online and going into deep space, the space agencies are going to have to focus their networks more and more on some of these newer missions and so there are lots of these legacy missions that are still live, that we still want to be able to exchange signals with and learn about what they’re learning, say for example on Mars, and we’re going to be able to do that through our antenna. But we’re also going to be able to look at private companies who want to go to the moon, to Mars, and facilitate communications for them when the space agencies might not have the capacity to do so on their networks.”

  • Australian media firms squeeze more from Google

    Australia claimed another win against Google on Wednesday (February 17). The search giant has reportedly agreed to pay publisher and broadcaster Nine Entertainment more than $23 million a year for content. It's the second major Australian company to reach an agreement with the tech giant.Rival Seven West Media said Monday (February 15) it had struck a similar deal. Both Google and Nine declined to comment on the reports in newspapers on Wednesday.The deals were struck just weeks before Australia's government plans to pass laws that would essentially force Google and Facebook to agree arrangements, or have fees set for them. Last month, the Silicon Valley firm threatened to close its search engine in Australia if the government proceeded with the bill.Now Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Wednesday's news is proof the draft law is already succeeding.Australia's bid to take on Big Tech is being closely watched around the world as a potential model for how to support publishers.

  • Ted Cruz originally planned to spend multiple nights in Cancun but flew back early to Texas amid a torrent of criticism

    Cruz stayed in Cancun for under 24 hours before changing his flight to rush home as critics accused him of abandoning storm-ravaged Texas.