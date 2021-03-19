Vaccine delay in Britain stirs equity debate in India

  • An elderly Kashmiri Mohammad Amin receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 19, 2021. India is third behind the United States and Brazil in total coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
  • An elderly Kashmiri Ameena Begum receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 19, 2021. India is third behind the United States and Brazil in total coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak India Kashmir

An elderly Kashmiri Mohammad Amin receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 19, 2021. India is third behind the United States and Brazil in total coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and KRUTIKA PATHI
·3 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian health experts and activists on Friday said it was hypocritical for Britain to blame vaccine delays on India’s Serum Institute, amid a debate over equitable access stirred by comments from top officials in London.

Activists are saying the Serum Institute wasn’t meant to make vaccines for wealthy countries like Britain, and that after hoarding vaccines, London is now trying to get at supply chains meant for poorer nations. However, the exact details of the licensing agreements between the Serum Institute and AstraZeneca aren't known.

“A deep level of hypocrisy and self-serving behavior is on display,” said Malini Aisola of the All India Drug Action Network, a health watchdog.

According to K.M. Gopakumar of the advocacy group Third World Network, the Serum Institute is licensed to supply a billion doses for developing nations, while vaccines made in Europe were intended for wealthier countries like the U.K. In June, AstraZeneca said its partnership with the Serum Institute highlighted a “commitment to broad and equitable access.”

On Thursday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a delayed delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute, in addition to the need to retest them, would postpone its immunization program. The same day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country would receive fewer vaccines than planned a week ago, in part because of a shortfall from the Serum Institute.

Britain’s deal to import 10 million doses of vaccines from India was part of an earlier order of 100 million doses from AstraZeneca, which was announced on March 4. Britain says the Serum Institute made assurances that these doses wouldn’t jeopardize supplies to poor nations.

The Serum Institute, meanwhile, said no “stipulated timeline” exists for the delivery of these vaccines, and that it's already sent 5 million doses some weeks ago. The rest will be sent later on, but will depend on India’s own requirements, the institute said.

The Indian government has not officially commented on the vaccine delays in Britain.

Meanwhile, vaccine makers and experts in India are concerned the U.S. is not allowing enough vaccine supplies to be exported under the Defense Production Act. Although the Serum Institute confirmed this wasn’t a factor delaying vaccine doses to Britain, they said it's potentially a major obstacle going forward.

Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, said blocking critical raw materials needed to make vaccines could reduce the capacity to make vaccines globally.

“This will hobble the industry,” Reddy said.

India’s need for vaccines is likely to increase even more, he added. So far, the country has focused on immunizing the most vulnerable. But with infections increasing after months of decline, India needs to cover other age groups in locations with the highest cases, he said.

And scale is where the Serum Institute’s role is pivotal. The company’s ability to increase manufacturing was aided by a $750 million grant from vaccines alliance Gavi and CEPI, a coalition for epidemic innovations, and it makes around 60 million doses of vaccine each month. It aims to increase this number to 100 million by April.

But India’s domestic needs would strain even this increased capacity, said Gopakumar of the Third World Network. He estimated that for India to vaccinate 70% of its population, it needs enough vaccines for at least 900 million people.

“They are sourcing vaccines from the beggars’ bowl,” he said.

___

Associated Press writers Ashok Sharma in New Delhi and Maria Cheng in London contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Johnson says Indian government not behind vaccine supply delay

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a delay in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute in India to Britain was due to technical issues and not because of any intervention by the Indian government. "I want to thank the Serum Institute of India for their heroic role in producing huge quantities of vaccine," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street in response to a question about whether there was "vaccine nationalism" at play on the Indian side. "There is a delay ... as there is very frequently in vaccine rollout programmes," he said.

  • 'We need time': Scandinavian caution keeps AstraZeneca shots on hold

    Denmark, Sweden and Norway said on Friday they needed more time to decide whether to use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine even though the EU drug watchdog said the benefits outweighed the risks, prompting several countries to resume its use. "We need time to get to the bottom of this," Soren Brostrom, head of the Danish Health Authority, told reporters on Friday. Several European countries last week suspended use of the vaccine following reports of rare instances of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

  • Trump Supporters Turn On Him Over COVID-19 Vaccine In Uncomfortable CNN Segment

    One Trump voter slammed him as "a liberal New Yorker" when asked about the coronavirus shot.

  • India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

    India's Stelis Biopharma has partnered with Russia's sovereign fund to make at least 200 million doses of Sputnik V, its parent company said on Friday, taking the nation's total output of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than half a billion doses. The announcement by the parent, Strides Pharma Science, of a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) follows similar deals by Indian pharmaceutical firms Gland Pharma and Hetero. "The significant vaccine volumes which will be produced jointly with Stelis will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale," Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Fund, said in a statement https://bit.ly/3c1gVhP.

  • Fauci warns possible 4th surge in COVID-19 cases could undermine progress

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday he's concerned about a possible fourth surge in COVID-19 cases as numbers tick up in some states and Europe, which the U.S. has traditionally trailed by about four weeks in its COVID trajectory. Fauci, the nation's chief disease expert, and other Biden administration officials testified before the Senate's Health committee on Thursday about the COVID response, stressing the U.S. is in a race against virus variants to vaccinate Americans as quickly as possible.

  • U.S. FDA approves J&J's multiple sclerosis treatment; launch in April

    With the approval, the drugmaker enters a market currently dominated by big names like Roche's Ocrevus, Novartis' Kesimpta and Gilenya, and Biogen's top-selling drug Tecfidera. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved J&J's treatment, Ponvory, as a daily oral drug to treat relapsing forms of MS, Janssen Pharmaceutical Co said. Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.

  • Barack's tourney brackets: President Obama's men's picks are chalky, but women's feature upset

    President Obama is keeping up his March Madness tradition.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Austin meets with India’s Modi as U.S.-China summit gets off to rocky start

    The U.S. has sought for years to strengthen its partnership with India through increased military cooperation.

  • Mexico is about to legalize marijuana, which will put pressure on Biden to do the same | Opinion

    Mexico’s likely approval of a law legalizing marijuana — possibly next month — could make it the world’s most populated country to authorize cannabis for medical and recreational purposes. That would have a big impact on the United States.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Chile's red-hot inoculation drive reaches frozen continent of Antarctica

    Chile's blazing fast vaccination program has reached the icy shores of Antarctica, officials and researchers told Reuters on Wednesday, bringing a sense of relief to one of the most isolated and vulnerable outposts on Earth. The pandemic hit Antarctica in December, making it the last of the world's continents to report an outbreak of COVID-19. Chilean health and army officials scrambled to clear out staff from a remote region with limited medical facilities.

  • Minneapolis judge says he won't move or delay Derek Chauvin's murder trial because pretrial publicity is inevitable

    The defense argued the "suspicious" timing of the $27 million civil settlement with George Floyd's family would bias a Minneapolis jury.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's 'bulldozer' president

    Once praised for his no-nonsense approach, assessments will be coloured by Magufuli's Covid-19 policies.

  • House votes to revive Equal Rights Amendment for women despite legal questions

    Democrats have made reviving the Equal Rights Amendment a priority but congressional action to change ratification deadline faces legal hurdles.

  • Biden suggests Cuomo could face prosecution over allegations

    President Biden gave his sharpest criticism of Cuomo during an ABC interview; FOX News' Bryan Llenas on 'Special Report'

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Cuomo made one aide cry by ridiculing her haircut and made fun of a male staffer for being 'fat,' new report says

    The New Yorker shares how Cuomo fostered a bullying work environment that kept women from speaking out.