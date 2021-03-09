Vaccine diplomacy: Will free shipments pay off for India?

Sarita Santoshini
·6 min read

India, home to nearly 1.4 billion people, is in the midst of a massive, countrywide COVID-19 vaccine drive. But no sooner had New Delhi begun to administer vaccines to its own citizens, back in January, than it began sending millions of free doses around the world.

The neighboring Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan was the first to receive Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) shipments of AstraZeneca vaccines, followed by Nepal, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Myanmar – and Dominica, where the Caribbean island’s prime minister himself helped unload boxes at the airport.

As of mid-February, just 10 countries had administered 75% of all vaccines, according to the United Nations, securing large supplies for themselves in what has been termed vaccine nationalism. One hundred and thirty countries, meanwhile, had not yet received a single dose a trajectory the U.N. secretary-general called “wildly uneven and unfair.”

One, a global nonprofit that combats extreme poverty and preventable disease, has estimated that the United States is likely to have a surplus of 453 million doses even if it vaccinates 100% of its population.

Experts say India sees the power vacuum around vaccines as an opportunity for diplomacy and soft power, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to raise India’s international profile. Next door, Beijing has also pushed vaccine diplomacy, but India’s industry strength, which is producing vaccines faster than they are currently being distributed at home, may give it an edge.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, the Indian government seemed to be projecting itself as a responsible global stakeholder ... as an important part of global governance and the global health scenario,” an image supported by India’s strength in the sector, says Harsh Pant, professor of international relations at King’s College, London.

As of late February, India had exported about 36 million doses of vaccine across the world, about 20% of them as grant assistance. Meanwhile, it has launched the second wave of its domestic campaign, aiming to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.3 billion people by mid-summer.

Two giants

Even before the pandemic, India was a major pharmaceutical hub, and manufactured about half of all vaccines sold globally. Now, the privately-owned Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer, has been producing 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine a day, more than it can distribute domestically.

SII vaccines make up a large contribution of the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative, which aims to make vaccines accessible for lower- and middle-income countries. The first shipment under the initiative was sent from India to Ghana late last month.

India’s vaccine diplomacy isn’t surprising. It is in line with the Modi government’s strategic use of soft power to aid diplomacy and foreign policy. Since his election in 2014, Mr. Modi has successfully proposed an “International Day of Yoga” to the United Nations, visited 58 countries, and reached out to the Indian diaspora, especially in the United States.

But India is not alone in dominating vaccine diplomacy. There’s also China, which long promised several southeast Asian and African countries its homegrown vaccines and has been sending its own shipments across the world. For years now, China has made large investments in countries in India’s neighborhood, like Nepal, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka, that India has been unable to match. At the same time, India’s ties with Nepal – bordered by both India and China – have seen a setback, and disputes continue over India and China’s ill-defined borders along the Himalayan regions.

“Competition between China and India is now a permanent feature of international politics,” says Jabin Jacob, an associate professor of international relations at Shiv Nadar University outside New Delhi. “There is certainly an element of competition between the two countries to show themselves as leaders in Asia.”

“Both countries see themselves as offering models of political and economic development distinct from the West, the Chinese more so than the Indians,” Professor Jacob says. But India sees itself as an alternative to both “Western democracy and Chinese authoritarianism,” he adds.

This time, India seems to have an advantage. The lack of transparency and efficacy data regarding China’s vaccines has made many abroad wary. Some countries, like Sri Lanka, have rejected the Chinese vaccine made by Sinopharm and purchased vaccines from India instead.

Professor Pant says he’s “skeptical” whether vaccine diplomacy can be a “game changer” for India’s relations in the region. “Smaller states in India’s neighborhood will always try to balance India against China over the long term, and that’s to their advantage,” he says. “But I think in the short term it certainly changes the perception of India being a bully.”

Risks at home

Some analysts argue vaccine diplomacy is a luxury that New Delhi is undertaking at the cost of its own citizens’ well-being. India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases globally, preceded only by the United States, and pandemic restrictions caused the economy to fall into a recession for the first time in nearly a quarter century. Meanwhile, India’s own vaccine drive has not been up to speed.

New Delhi is taking “considerable political risk domestically” by sending so many vaccines abroad, says Oommen Kurian, head of public health initiatives at the Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation. But he argues that, as a large country with an underfunded health system, India’s rollout at home needed to be slow, and could not match the pace of production, at least initially.

India’s vaccine outreach coincides with months of negative press abroad, amid a historic farmer protest against three hastily enacted agricultural laws. One critic was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who last December expressed concern over the use of force on protesters. His comments drew sharp reactions from India, where the Foreign Ministry called his remarks “ill-informed” and lodged a formal protest.

But in February, as Canada faced shortages in supplies from Pfizer and Moderna, it reached out to India to request vaccines manufactured by SII. Mr. Modi tweeted about receiving a call from “my friend” Mr. Trudeau and assuring him that India would do its best to facilitate vaccines. Afterward, an Indian ministry spokesperson told reporters that the Canadian prime minister had “commended” India’s efforts to “choose the path of dialogue” with protesters. About 500,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in Canada last week.

In the big picture, though, “it’s important not to overplay the long-term effects of vaccine diplomacy,” Professor Jacob says. “Once the pandemic is past, more traditional factors of power are likely to return to center stage, which means India will still have a lot of catching up to do with the West and China.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Australia sees no concern with pace of COVID-19 vaccination drive

    Australia's pace of COVID-19 immunisation drive is not a cause for concern and the vaccination programme will be completed by the end of October, authorities said on Wednesday, as the country finished administering more than 100,000 first doses. Australia last month began inoculating its 25 million population but the immunisation drive is running behind schedule as officials slowed vaccinations after two elderly people were inadvertently given four times the recommended dose. Murphy said the country will finish the vaccination programme on time by the end of October despite the initial delays as the weekly dosage target is expected to reach 1 million by March-end when CSL Ltd begins to locally produce AstraZeneca doses.

  • Hong Kong 'inalienable' part of China says senior official

    Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong Song Ru'an says that "Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China so loving the country and loving Hong Kong cannot be separate" at a press conference for international journalists as Beijing draws up new laws to vet the finance hub's politicians.

  • Why Silicon Valley Giants Are Reliant On One Man To Find Success In India

    India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani plays a crucial role in U.S. tech giants including Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit Google finding success in India, according to a report by CNN. What Happened: Ambani has been making intense efforts to turn his Reliance Industries, traditionally an oil-to-chemicals business, into a company that focuses on the tech, renewable energy and retail segments. As part of those efforts, the company currently has a new technology subsidiary called Jio Platforms, which acts as a holding company for the Jio mobile network and other digital businesses of Reliance. Silicon Valley Backing: Jio Platforms has attracted immense interest from Silicon Valley tech giants including Facebook, Google, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) and Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) as well as U.S. private equity firms that have invested a combined $27 billion in the company. Similarly, Reliance’s retail business has also attracted investments from U.S. private equity companies such as Silver Lake, General Atlantic and TPG Capital that are already Jio investors. Political Backing: Ambani has long been a vocal supporter of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ties between the two go far before Modi was elected as the country's apex administrator. Economist Rupa Subramanya noted in a piece — critical of Modi's relationship with Ambani and other noted Indian billionaires — for Nikkei Asia that Ambani's favorable relations with lawmakers could be a reason why Google and Facebook are choosing to back Reliance rather than make more direct forays in the country. CNN too noted that India's richest person and his companies have been a beneficiary of regulations that have created barriers to Silicon Valley companies' ventures in the country. Fierce Competition With Rivals: Ambani has now taken on e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE: WMT) Indian unit Flipkart, which dominate online shopping in India, with the launch of JioMart in 2019. Reliance Retail is engaged in a tussle with Amazon over local retailer Future Group’s $3.4 billion sale of its retail assets to Reliance. See Also: Walmart’s Indian Unit Expands E-Commerce Footprint In Challenge To Amazon Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk could face a stiff challenge from Ambani as Tesla plans to set up an electric car manufacturing unit in the South Asian nation. Ambani has reportedly said he will make batteries for electric vehicles in India as he expects to capitalize on an expected boom in the EV segment in the country. Also Read: From EV Batteries to Pod Taxis: India’s Richest Man Seems To Prepare For The Elon Musk Challenge A Lucrative Market: India’s huge online population of 750 million, second only to China’s, is a huge draw for U.S. tech giants. However, the global tech companies are facing stiff regulatory hurdles in India and have found it difficult to crack open the market. Nevertheless, the investments in Ambani’s companies have enabled the American companies to gain a foothold in the lucrative Indian market. Photo by World Economic Forum on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple's Long-Rumored Mixed Reality Headset To Launch In 2022: AnalystApple Discontinues The iMac Pro© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • South Korean Olympic skating star 'defects' to China after sexual harassment ban

    A South Korean speed skater who won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics has applied for Chinese citizenship and defected to his new country’s skating team after being banned from training or competing for Korea due to a sexual harassment charge. Lim Hyo-jun became a national hero three years ago after winning gold in the 1,500 metre short track speed skating event and following that up with a bronze in the 500 metres discipline. In June 2019, however, Mr Lim allegedly pulled down the underwear of a fellow skater during a session at the national training centre, exposing his team-mate to a number of female skaters. The Korea Skating Union banned 24-year-old Mr Lim from training and representing the nation for one year, the JoongAng Daily reported, but he filed an injunction to have the ban lifted in December 2019. The punishment was suspended, although Mr Li was ordered to pay a fine of 3 million won (£1,900). An appeal court found Mr Lim not guilty in June of last year on the grounds that the victim had been acting aggressively towards the women and that Mr Lim’s actions did not constitute sexual harassment. That ruling has since been appealed to the South Korean Supreme Court and, if the judges overturn the appeal court’s decision, the ban will be reimposed and effectively rule out Mr Lim skating for Korea at the Beijing Olympics next year. Mr Lim’s agency released a statement at the weekend, saying he had applied for Chinese citizenship due to the “difficulties and disappointments of not being able to continue his career. “Lim wanted to win his second straight Olympic gold medal in Beijing as a representative of Korea, but he has not been able to train anywhere in Korea for the past two years”, the agency added. “He just wanted to find ways to put his skates back on as an ice skater”. Mr Lim admitted in an interview in January that he had been approached by China to join its skating team. He is understood to have already left for China and will join up with his new team-mates as soon as he has completed a mandatory coronavirus quarantine period. Mr Lim’s departure for one of Korea’s biggest rivals at next year’s Winter Games has attracted criticism and his agency has called on the public to respect his decision and refrain from insults or spreading rumours about his motivation.

  • Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

    U.S. President Joe Biden will hold an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House said on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a four-country group seen as part of efforts to balance China's growing military and economic power. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the meeting of the "Quad" countries showed the importance placed by Biden on U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • A Silicon Valley Compound With Seven Houses Just Hit the Market for $135 Million

    The more the merrier at this famous estate in Woodside, Calif.

  • Bharat's COVID shot shows high immune response, further study needed for elderly

    A COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech is safe and has shown high levels of antibody response in a mid-stage trial, but follow-on studies are needed to evaluate the shot for children and older people, a peer-reviewed study showed. The vaccine, India's first successful home-made shot against COVID-19, has attracted interest from more than 40 countries. The double-dose vaccine showed significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses in Phase II than in Phase I due to the difference in dosing regimens that changed to a 4-week apart injection schedule from a 2-week course, researchers said in the study published in medical journal Lancet on Monday.

  • Covishield and Covaxin: What we know about India's Covid-19 vaccines

    As India’s homegrown Covaxin shows 81% efficacy, here's what we know about the country’s vaccination drive.

  • 'Just spend' and 'just borrow,' Jack Ma told China's youth. Then came the bill

    Many of China's young generation — the 'ants' born since the 1990s — have grown suspicious of capitalism and the inequality it spawns.

  • Sidhique Kappan: Jailed and 'tortured' for trying to report a rape

    Indian journalist Sidhique Kappan was arrested while trying to cover a story of rape for his website.

  • 3 female Guatemalan judges defend rule of law

    Three female judges in Guatemala have emerged as critical figures in the fight for the rule of law in a justice system seen as under attack by powerful interests. Judges Erika Aifán, Gloria Porras and Yassmín Barrios Aguilar have all decided high-profile cases, drawing harassment, attacks and many attempts to remove them from the bench. On Monday, Erika Aifán, a judge from Guatemala’s High-Risk Criminal Court, was awarded the U.S. State Department’s International Women of Courage Award.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Break Down

    Natural gas markets broke down during the trading session again on Monday, as we continue to see the drift lower in demand.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

    President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • Meghan Markle didn't have any formal training when she joined the royal family

    "There's no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. There's none of that training," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey.

  • UK officials urge caution on easing COVID-19 lockdown

    Britain is not "out of the woods" on COVID-19 and it won't be possible to eliminate coronavirus infections and deaths, the government's top medical and scientific advisers said on Tuesday, stressing the need for a gradual exit from lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced what he has called a cautious but irreversible roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. His Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that, while deaths were decreasing and the vaccine rollout was going well, the situation could quickly deteriorate.

  • 'Justice League' producer Deborah Snyder says she reported an 'incident' involving Joss Whedon back in 2017

    "I think it was resolved in a way that the person was happy with," Snyder told Insider. "That's all I can really say."

  • House Democrat says his party is 'crushing the coronavirus' while the GOP is tied up with 'fake outrage' over Dr. Seuss

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said he is uncertain over whether any House GOP lawmakers will sign on to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.