From vaccine distribution to breaking down barriers: What to know about Multicultural Coalition Inc.

The Multicultural Coalition Inc board of directors (from left): Lisa Cruz, Dr. Pafoua (Pam) Her, Ernesto Gonzalez, Patricia Sarvela and Oladimeji Tomori.

MENASHA — Born out of the pandemic, the Multicultural Coalition Inc. initially started to help area organizations get COVID-19 vaccinations for vaccine clinics.

Once the COVID-19 vaccine became available to the public, area cultural-based organizations wanted to get their communities vaccinated. But as smaller, grassroots organizations, they found it difficult to actually get the vaccines for the clinics.

"(Organizations) had to go to a system to figure out to get vaccines and to get vaccinations into the community and that was an obstacle," MCI board Vice President Pam Her said.

So, leaders from the area's communities of color joined forces to break down the process of getting the vaccines and helped those smaller groups access them.

From there, the coalition grew into a network of individuals that aims to eliminate barriers cultural organizations face to ensure they can effectively help the people they serve.

"We're not doing the boots-on-the-ground work," Her said. "We exist to support existing culturally based organizations and their initiatives."

What kind of work does the Multicultural Coalition Inc. do?

The coalition's goal is to identify area organizations' needs and assist them with any barriers they might have to obtaining them.

Some organizations they support include NEW Hmong Professionals, Casa Hispana, People of Progression and POINTTERS Community Initiatives.

"They do all the things they need and if they can't get into a particular system because of systemic barriers, that's when we become involved," Her said.

This work includes language translation, helping obtain IDs and health insurance, finding partnering agencies and getting access to cultural food.

MCI also brings together community partners for monthly lunch and learn presentations to raiseawareness of community needs and advocate for change.

What services do they provide to the public?

To date, MCI has hosted over 150 community events including family and health resource fairs and free vaccine clinics.

MCI also offers walk-in, barrier-free services such as language translation, obtaining IDs and agency referrals at its office on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Multicultural Coalition Inc. moves in to a new location

The coalition last month moved into a new location, in suites C and D at 333 First St. in Menasha, from which it serves organizations in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties.

