Vaccine efforts redoubled as US death toll draws near 500K

  • People wait in line for the opening of a 24-hour, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, traffic cones line around the empty parking lot of Dodger Stadium, a mass COVID-19 vaccination in Los Angeles. California closed some vaccination centers and delayed appointments following winter storms elsewhere in the country that hampered the shipment of doses. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, a LabCorp worker, second from right, greets a person, right, at an entrance to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Natick, Mass. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, Dr. Ingrid Felix-Peralta, second from left, and her husband Dr. Victor Peralta, second from right, administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes questions from the media during a visit to a mobile vaccination site at Ramona Gardens Recreation Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. California's new system of delivering and scheduling coronavirus vaccines is being rolled out in select counties. It's the first step in Newsom's plan to smooth out what has been a disjointed vaccine rollout hampered by limited national supply. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, people receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Vera Eskridge, 86, right, is escorted into the waiting area by registered nurse Angelo Bautista after getting her COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site set up in the parking lot of the Los Angeles Mission in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak

People wait in line for the opening of a 24-hour, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
MELINDA DESLATTE and TAMMY WEBBER

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — States redoubled their efforts to get the coronavirus vaccine into arms Monday after last week's winter weather closed clinics, slowed vaccine deliveries and forced tens of thousands of people to miss their shots — all while the nation drew close to recording 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.

President Joe Biden planned to mark the milestone with a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House. He will also order U.S. flags lowered at federal buildings for the next five days.

In Louisiana, state health officials said doses from last week's shipments were delivered over the weekend and were expected to continue arriving through Wednesday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week's supply arrived Monday. And in Nashville, Tennessee, health officials were able to vaccinate more than 2,300 senior citizens and teachers over the weekend after days of treacherous weather.

“We’ll be asking the vaccine providers to do a lot,” said Louisiana’s top public health adviser, Dr. Joe Kanter, who expects it to take a week or two to catch up on vaccinations after a storm coated roads with ice and left many areas without running water.

Snow, ice and weather-related power outages closed some vaccination sites and held up the necessary shipments across a large swath of the nation, including in the Deep South.

As a result, the seven-day rolling average of adminstered first doses fell by 20 percent between Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House said that about a third of the roughly 6 million vaccine doses delayed by bad weather were delivered over the weekend, and the adminstration planned to work with shippers and states to catch up this week. Press secretary Jen Psaki said catch-up doses will be sent to vaccination centers “as soon as they can handle them.”

The effort unfolded as some states began expanding the pool of people eligible to receive shots.

Some hospitals, clinics, community sites and pharmacies that are in Louisiana's vaccination network will get double allocations of doses this week — just as Gov. John Bel Edwards starts offering shots to teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women and people age 55 to 64 with certain preexisting conditions.

Last week's weather prompted local health officials in Nashville, Tennessee, to vaccinate more than 500 people with doses that otherwise would have expired, including hundreds at homeless shelters and residents of a historically Black neighborhood who were mostly seniors with underlying health conditions.

New York City officials expected to catch up on vaccinations after being forced to delay scheduling tens of thousands of appointments last week, the mayor said Monday.

“That means we’ve basically lost a full week in our vaccination efforts," DeBlasio said. "But it will not stop us from reaching our goal of 5 million New Yorkers vaccinated by June because we still have the ability and the capacity to do it.”

Illinois’ top doctor said a plan to expand vaccines this month to people with underlying health conditions is being delayed by a shortage of doses, and it will take months for supply to meet demand. Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike’s comments in a weekend Chicago Tribune opinion piece come amid complaints of shortages and difficulties in obtaining appointments.

More than 7.3 million Californians have received at least one vaccine dose, but supplies are well below the amount the state has the capacity to administer, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

California anticipates receiving 1.4 million doses this week and 1.5 million next week, Newsom said during a stop in Long Beach on a tour of vaccination efforts around the state.

Meanwhile, some states are lifting restrictions on residents, as the number of new infections eases.

In New Jersey, fans will be allowed to attend sports and entertainment events at the state's largest facilities in limited numbers starting next week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

New Jersey venues with an indoor seating capacity of 5,000 will be able to fill 10% of seats and outdoor venues with over 5,000 seats can fill 15% starting on March 1, the Democratic governor said on sports radio station WFAN. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at events.

___

Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writers Brian Hannon in Salt Lake City, Utah; John Antczak in Long Beach, California; Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee; Sophia Tareen in Chicago; Wayne Parry in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Sir Keir Starmer backs cautious lifting of lockdown as he urges Boris Johnson to ignore Tory lockdown sceptics

    Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson not to bow to pressure from his own MPs calling for a faster lifting of restrictions, as he sought to exploit divisions on the Conservative benches. Offering his support for the Government's “cautious” approach, the Labour leader told Mr Johnson he would have the votes he needed to pass new regulations needed to enact the roadmap if he continued to follow the advice of his scientific advisers. However, attempting to drive a wedge between the Government and lockdown sceptic backbenchers, Sir Keir pointed out that more than 60 Tory MPs had called for the end of all restrictions by the end of April. The Covid Recovery Group (CRG), led by former government chief whip Mark Harper and ex-Brexit minister Steve Baker, have called for hospitality venues to be reopened in time for Easter. In a letter sent to Mr Johnson earlier this month, they also argued that by the end of April – when all over-50s have been offered the vaccine - there would be “no justification” for any legislative restrictions to remain. Calling on Mr Johnson to ensure this was the “last lockdown”, Sir Keir said: "In the past we've emerged without sufficient caution, without a clear plan and without listening to the science. We can't afford to make those mistakes again. "I know the Prime Minister will come under pressure from those on his own benches to go faster and to throw caution to the wind. "I'm sure there are going to be similar calls this afternoon. I hope the Prime Minister takes the opportunity to face this down because if this road map is to work he needs to listen to the chief scientific officer and the chief medical officer, not [Mr Baker or Mr Harper]. "If the Prime Minister does, he will have our support and will secure a majority in the House. If he does not, we will waste all the sacrifices of the last 12 months." While also backing the full reopening of schools on March 8, in defiance of the country’s teaching unions, Sir Keir asked Mr Johnson to confirm that the plan had been endorsed by the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser. Responding, Mr Johnson said: “I can certainly say that that plan for March 8 is supported by the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser, and it would be a good thing if he could perhaps persuade some of his friends in the unions to say so as well and finally to say that schools are safe.” However, in a sign of the divisions on Sir Keir’s own backbenchers, John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, claimed that “rejecting the advice of the teachers is the definition of recklessness.” His comments were echoed by Zarah Sultana, a fellow member of the Socialist Campaign Group of far-Left MPs, who claimed that “the “big bang" reopening of all schools on 8 March is totally reckless.” A senior teaching union source said: “It has left Keir Starmer with some questions to answer. Scotland and Wales are taking a much more cautious approach. “Keir Starmer clumsily allied himself with Boris Johnson yesterday without any of the nuance which he should have been able to bring to the debate. “To be on the side of parents that schools need to be open, but on the side of the science that schools need to open safely and sustainably.” Meanwhile, Sir Keir also ratcheted up pressure on Mr Johnson to announce new economic support for businesses which face continued restrictions for several months. Calling for business rates and VAT holidays for hospitality and leisure businesses to be extended, he added: “Businesses are crying out for certainty – the Prime Minister should give them it today. “The Prime Minister should also announce proper support for the three million self-employed who have been ignored for the last year.” The Government has repeatedly stated that decisions on coronavirus support for businesses and workers will be announced by Rishi Sunak in the Budget, which will take place on Wednesday next week.

  • Azuolas Tubelis earns first Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week accolades

    The Pac-12 announced its 13th weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis earns Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week honors. Tubelis averaged a double-double of 17.0 points and 11.5 rebounds in Arizona's split through Los Angeles. The freshman's week was highlighted by a 16-point, 15-rebound and 3-assist effort in the Wildcats' win over the league-leading and nationally-ranked USC Trojans on Saturday.

  • Romney, Collins Oppose Neera Tanden’s Confirmation as OMB Director

    Senators Susan Collins (R., Maine) and Mitt Romney (R., Utah) will not support Neera Tanden’s nomination for director of the Office of Management and Budget, further endangering the confirmation of President Biden’s nominee. “Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent,” Collins said in a statement on Monday. “Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency.” A source reportedly told Politico that Romney “has been critical of extreme rhetoric from prior nominees” and “believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.” The Republicans’ opposition comes after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said Friday he would not support Tanden’s nomination, citing her “overtly partisan statements.” “I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden’s public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others,” Manchin said in a statement. “I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.” “For this reason, I cannot support her nomination,” he said. The moderate Democrat’s opposition imperils Tanden’s confirmation with the Senate evenly divided between the parties. Without Manchin’s support, Tanden would need backing from at least one Republican. Without Romney and Collins, that prospect is increasingly unlikely. However, the White House is still backing Tanden, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki defending the nominee as an “accomplished policy expert” in a tweet after Collins’s announcement. Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021 Tanden “would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation,” Psaki wrote. On Friday, Biden said he would not pull his nomination and expressed confidence that he would be able to “find the votes to get her confirmed.” During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last week, Tanden apologized for her tweets attacking a number of lawmakers. “I deeply regret and apologize for my language and some of my past language. I recognize that this role is a bipartisan role, and I know I have to earn the trust of senators across the board,” she said. Tanden, who is president of the Center for American Progress, deleted more than 1,000 insulting tweets ahead of her nomination. Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio) read some of the tweets for the senators who will vote on her nomination. “You wrote that Susan Collins is ‘the worst,’ that Tom Cotton is a fraud, that vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz, you called Leader McConnell ‘Moscow Mitch’ and Voldemort,” Portman said. The Senate Budget Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing with Tanden on Wednesday.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The United States faces a dark milestone this week despite a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to mark half a million deaths, with President Joe Biden planning to memorialize the lives lost. The president along with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will observe a moment of silence on Monday and there will be a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants a staggered plan to lift pandemic-linked restrictions that is linked to increased testing, she told a meeting of her Christian Democrats leadership committee according to two participants.

  • Sir Keir Starmer backs plans for locals to have a say on controversial statues but says it is not a 'priority'

    Sir Keir Starmer has backed a policy for local people to have a say on controversial statues and street names in their area, but said it should not be a "priority" during the coronavirus crisis. Asked whether he supports statues being taken down and streets renamed in some instances, the Labour leader said communities are “entitled to express a view”, but added: “I’m not sure I see it as a priority in terms of what we’re living through”. “If I was living in a community, I probably would like to express a view one way or the other, and I think that’s not a bad thing,” he told LBC. Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, has established a “Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm”, which he said would “develop a more joined-up approach” in commemoration of London’s history. The Commission was established after the toppling of the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, and is reviewing street names, statues, murals and other public art. Gaylene Gould, who sits on the Mayor’s Cultural Leadership Board, said some statues in London had become “problematic because they cannot be contested”.

  • Biden to mark nation crossing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

    President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House. The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel coronavirus. The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives.

  • Pentagon inspector general reviews Trump relocation of Space Command from Colorado to Alabama

    The decision on Jan. 13, one week before Trump left office, blindsided Colorado officials and raised questions of political retaliation.

  • Congress takes up COVID-19 relief, Merrick Garland Senate hearing: 5 things you need to know Monday

    Merrick Garland's Senate confirmation hearing, Texas recovers after widespread outages and more news to start your Monday.

  • Huge anti-coup rallies in Myanmar after junta threat

    Main developments since the military coup in Myanmar, ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi

  • Supreme Court won’t hear Stormy Daniels defamation case against Trump

    It’s not the end of the president’s legal battles though

  • Italian ambassador to DR Congo killed in UN convoy attack

    Luca Attanasio and two other people die after his UN convoy is attacked near Goma.

  • Talib Kweli Reflects on his Relationship with Kanye West in New Memoir Vibrate Higher

    Read chapter 22, “Wake Up Mr West,” which tracks the ups and downs of Kweli's 20-year friendship with Kanye.

  • SCOTUS denies Trump bid to shield tax returns

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, dealing a blow to Trump who has fiercely fought to keep his financial papers out of the hands of investigators.The justices without comment rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold a lower court ruling directing his longtime accounting firm, Mazars, to comply with a subpoena.Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been seeking Trump’s tax records as part of an investigation that began more than two years ago, had subpoenaed the records from the accounting firm.But Trump's lawyers sued to block the subpoena, arguing that as a sitting president, Trump had absolute immunity from state criminal investigations. The court’s order is a win for Vance, a Democrat, who issued a statement after the court's action, saying quote "The work continues."Vance's investigation involves hush money payments that Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made before the 2016 election to two women - adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - who said they had sexual encounters with Trump.The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority included three Trump appointees, had already ruled once in the dispute.Last July it rejected Trump's broad argument that he was immune from criminal probes as a sitting president.Unlike all other recent U.S. presidents, Trump refused during his campaign and four years in office to make his tax returns public. The data could provide details on his wealth and the activities of his family real-estate company, the Trump Organization.

  • Raiders CB Kemah Siverand arrested in street racing incident

    Raider cornerback Kemah Siverand‘s first chance of making an NFL team went up in smoke last summer and another one may be impacted by an arrest in Houston. The Houston Police Department announced on Monday that Siverand was arrested after a street racing incident just after midnight on Saturday. Siverand initially stopped for officers, but [more]

  • Over 43 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines used globally: state media

    More than 43 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have been used, including over 34 million administered in the country and the rest overseas, official media said on Sunday. China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), a Sinopharm unit, has two COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Supreme Court Rules Trump Can’t Stop Prosecutors from Seeing His Tax Returns

    But don't expect the public to see these records anytime soon

  • Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. “No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union" whether he would ever support Trump again. Hutchinson had said after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to Trump's impeachment by the House, that he wanted Trump’s administration to end.

  • The Latest: Biden to mark 500,000 lives lost with ceremony

    WASHINGTON __ President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House. The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel coronavirus. The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives.

  • Cloud 9: Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam title

    Maybe, just maybe, the thinking went, Novak Djokovic would be just a tad more susceptible to trouble this time around at the Australian Open. Entering Sunday, Djokovic ceded five sets in the tournament, the most he ever dropped en route to a major final. Plus, he's still gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, now up to 18 overall, two shy of the men’s record those rivals share.

  • Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

    Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final. Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6. Italy’s race boat Luna Rossa clearly demonstrated it’s speed advantage over Team UK’s Britannia in light winds and that was evident again in both of Sunday’s races — the seventh and eighth of the series.