Vaccine Envy Hits Japan as Pfizer Talks Fail to Lift Markets

1 / 3

Vaccine Envy Hits Japan as Pfizer Talks Fail to Lift Markets

Gearoid Reidy and Shoko Oda
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan won praise during the pandemic for staying open while other developed economies locked down -- helping lift stocks to three-decade highs. But as the country now struggles with its inoculation program, a case of vaccine envy is breaking out.

The Topix is down 2.6% in the past month, compared with gains of 7% in the S&P 500 Index and 4.6% by the FTSE 100 in London, where photos of revelers at re-opened pubs this week contrast with reports from Tokyo, where hours at bars and restaurants have been shortened as virus cases surge.

“Japanese indexes are starting to fall behind. Foreign investors are looking at vaccination rates as an investment decision,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co. “Markets are at their wits end right now with the vaccination rate slower in Japan.”

Talks on a new supply of vaccine between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla failed to immediately lift spirits in Tokyo markets, amid reports the capital’s leadership was considering another state of emergency to tackle the resurgence.

Suga told reporters on Monday that Pfizer had agreed to hold talks on supplying more of the vaccine, and that he expected to have sufficient supplies for the entire country by the end of September. However, he didn’t give further clarity on the timeline or how many doses might be secured. Japan’s vaccine czar Taro Kono said Sunday that a deal had been effectively reached with Pfizer.

“In a way, it’s a buying opportunity, because it’s not forever that Japan will be behind,” John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management Co., said Friday, before reports on a possible Pfizer deal. “People are going to get vaccinated pretty soon. A lot of people will be relieved.”

The first shipments of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, which could be approved for use in Japan as early as next month, are also set to arrive this week, according to a report by the Jiji news agency.

Olympic Focus

Japan has entered a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with fewer than 100 days before the scheduled opening of the Olympic Games. A senior official in Japan’s ruling party indicated last week that canceling the event was an option, though he later clarified his remarks.

In Tokyo’s financial circles, some envy peers abroad who have already been vaccinated. Hong Kong on Thursday expanded eligibility to all people over the age of 16. Japan has yet to set out a schedule for groups beyond the over-65s, although officials have said they expect the rates to increase in May.

“If the inoculation rate for Japan remains so overwhelmingly low, it’s inevitable that compared to other countries, the recovery of the economy will be significantly delayed,” Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, wrote in a report.

The country plans to distribute enough vaccine to cover both doses for people 65 years and older by the end of June, though the timeframe for actual administration of the shots hasn’t been finalized.

Less Urgency

Japan started inoculations of the elderly one week ago, with only about 7,000 of the 36 million over-65s administered to in the first four days. Nearly 2 million doses have also been given to medical workers.

A combination of factors has dragged the rollout, including a requirement for local trials, a lack of domestic development and production capacity that has made Japan dependent on imports, and a public long-skeptical of vaccines.

Also, with around 500,000 reported cases to date -- compared to 31 million in the U.S. and 5.2 million in France -- Japan hasn’t felt as much urgency as many nations in the West. Indeed, even during the most recent state of emergency, businesses both large and small mostly stayed open.

“Globally, Japan is still an A-student in terms of how little economic activity declined,” said Hiroshi Matsumoto head of Japan investment at Pictet Asset Management, who cites a lull in the earnings cycle for sluggishness in the markets, with a recovery already priced in and earnings season looming.

“There isn’t really a debate that Japan is somehow worse compared to other countries that need to ramp up vaccination because their outbreak is worse,” he said.

(Updates with comments from PM Suga from fourth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna COVID Vaccine Will Make Third Booster Shot Available to Americans by the Fall, CEO Says

    Moderna's two-dose COVID vaccine is said to be 94.5 percent effective at preventing infections at the six-month mark, recent data showed

  • 'Roaring Kitty' acquires more shares in GameStop - Bloomberg

    Bloomberg cited a screenshot of Keith Gill's portfolio showing that he exercised 500 GameStop call options expiring Friday, when the stock closed at $154.69. The screenshots were posted on Reddit by Gill, and his mother confirmed the posts to Bloomberg. His total investment in GameStop is now worth more than $30 million, giving him a profit of nearly $20 million, Bloomberg said.

  • Huawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings

    The defense team for Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will ask a Canadian court to delay upcoming hearings in her U.S. extradition case, the court said on Friday. Meng's U.S. extradition hearings have lasted more than two years and she is scheduled to be back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on April 26. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the application was a result of an agreement announced last week in a Hong Kong court between Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and HSBC regarding publication of internal documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Overview of Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC)

    The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) insures many Americans’ traditional pensions, but it faces financial challenges of its own.

  • Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

    The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France. The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Kyiv, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal.

  • Just more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose: CDC

    That figure makes up about 50.4% of the total adult U.S. population, according to the CDC, marking a milestone for the country that has seen over 560,000 deaths from the pandemic, the highest for any single nation, as the government ramps up the pace of vaccination. The United States had administered 209,406,814 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 264,505,725 doses, the CDC said on Sunday. Those figures are up from the 205,871,913 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 17 out of 264,499,715 doses delivered.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Sleep Number recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Mark, Donnie Wahlberg mourn mother Alma Wahlberg, dead at 78: 'The most loving human being'

    Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are mourning the death of their mother, Alma Wahlberg, who appeared on their family reality show "Wahlburgers." She was 78.

  • People of color are more likely to be uninsured and face increased risks for chronic conditions

    While the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed serious disparities in access to health care, those differences were baked deep into the American health system long before the coronavirus came along.Why it matters: These systemic disparities are partly why people of color are more likely to be uninsured and face increased risks for certain chronic conditions — and even have shorter life expectancies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: In 2019 — before the pandemic hit — 11% of Americans under 65 were uninsured, per KFF. Diving a little deeper...8% of white Americans and 7% of Asians/Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders didn't have coverage, compared with 22% of American Indians/Alaskan Natives, 20% of Hispanics and 11% of Black Americans.The Affordable Care Act helped reduce uninsured rates among people of color, but stark disparities with white people persist, per KFF, especially in states that didn't expand Medicaid. Data is not yet available to determine COVID's exact impact, but "we do know the dislocation resulting from the pandemic has exacerbated economic inequities, so it has likely exacerbated health coverage inequities as well," KFF's Larry Levitt says. There are also stark racial divides in where people get their coverage. Nearly two-thirds of white Americans get their health insurance through their employer. The same is true of only 47% of Black Americans, 43% of Hispanics and 37% of American Indians/Alaskan Natives.Medicaid, which is usually free, often covers more benefits than employer insurance but may have limited networks of doctors and hospitals.15% of nonelderly white Americans are covered by Medicaid, compared with 33% of Black Americans and 30% of Hispanics, per KFF.But those figures can undersell the severity of the disparities in access to care, which is fundamentally an affordability issue. More generous coverage is often more expensive. Millions of insured Americans have high out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles or copays, that they can't afford. In 2019, 11% of white adults reported having skipped seeing a doctor over the last year because of cost, whereas 16% of Black adults and 21% of Hispanic adults said the same.Between the lines: America's health care system — insurers, doctors, hospitals and drug companies — is a business aiming for profitability and happy shareholders. When certain areas don't yield a profit, services can disappear. Pharmacies have closed less-profitable stores in poor neighborhoods, creating "pharmacy deserts" that make it harder to fill prescriptions. Disparities in the quality of care are often found, too. Black patients tend to receive care at lower-performing hospitals than white patients, even when they live in the same hospital market, a study published last year in NBER found. Data: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosPoor health care contributes to racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes, too.People of color are generally more likely to report being in "fair or poor health" than white people, per KFF. They also have higher rates of certain underlying health conditions — like HIV, diabetes and heart disease in Black people — some of which contributed to a higher risk of severe COVID-19. The gap in life expectancies between white and Black Americans had generally been shrinking since the 1990s — but the pandemic may have stalled that progress.In 2019, Hispanic Americans had a life expectancy of 81.8 years, white Americans of 78.8 years and Black Americans of 74.7 years, per the CDC. The pandemic caused life expectancy to drop for all three groups, but more for Hispanic and Black Americans than white Americans.The pandemic also highlighted the vulnerability of Native Americans, who had the highest death rates of all.Join Axios' Mike Allen and Hope King on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET for a Hard Truths event on systemic racism in health care, featuring White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt, White House senior policy adviser Cameron Webb and California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris. Register here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trip.com Group shares open up 4.85% in Hong Kong debut

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Trip.com Group shares opened at HK$281 ($36.15) apiece as they debuted in Hong Kong on Monday, up 4.85% from their secondary listing offer price. But the indicated price for the stock fell in the wake of a 5.4% slide in Trip.com's Nasdaq-listed shares during the session last week when the Hong Kong deal was being finalised. James Liang, co-founder and executive chairman of Trip.com Group, said domestic tourism has been improving gradually in China as the country has recovered from coronavirus.

  • China Huarong Panic Eases After Government Breaks Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- After two weeks of relentless losses, China Huarong Asset Management Co. bondholders are finally finding reasons for optimism.Huarong bonds jumped after China’s financial regulator said on Friday that the bad-debt manager was operating normally and had ample liquidity, its first official comments since the company jolted Asian credit markets by missing a deadline to report earnings on March 31. While the regulator’s statement was hardly a full-throated pledge of government support, it was enough to cement a rally in Huarong bonds from record lows and ease fears of contagion. The gains continued on Monday.One of the state-owned company’s dollar bonds -- a 3.375% note maturing in May 2022 -- climbed to about 85 cents after trading at 65 cents on Wednesday, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.The rebound suggests investors have become less concerned about extreme scenarios like bankruptcy. Yet questions remain about the extent of Beijing’s support as Huarong tries to overhaul its business.The company, controlled by China’s Ministry of Finance, has been mired in scandal since its former chairman Lai Xiaomin was accused of bribery in 2018 and executed earlier this year. Under Lai, Huarong moved beyond its original mandate of helping banks dispose of bad debt, raising billions of dollars from offshore bondholders and expanding into everything from trust companies to securities trading and illiquid investments.If China decides to impose losses on Huarong bondholders in a debt restructuring, it would be the nation’s most consequential credit event since the late 1990s and the clearest sign yet that Beijing is serious about reducing moral hazard in its $54 trillion financial industry. But if Huarong continues to meet its obligations, the company’s bonds could end up delivering a windfall to investors who bought after prices plunged this month.“The fact that a regulator finally said something should give the market some confidence,” said David Loevinger, a former China specialist at the U.S. Treasury and now a managing director at TCW Group Inc. in Los Angeles. “The amazing thing is like many investors, if you asked me a month ago, what is the risk of Huarong restructuring its debt, I would have said close to zero. Even though I still think it’s unlikely, the risk is no longer zero.”In a statement late Friday, Huarong said it will accelerate disposal of existing risks and keep focusing on its main business of non-performing loans. Huarong said it’s working on its full-year earnings report with its auditor and will disclose it at an appropriate time.Investors will be keeping a close eye on the company’s near-term debt payments for any signs of stress.Huarong’s onshore securities unit has wired funds to repay a local bond due April 18, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Reports that Huarong has prepared funds to pay a S$600 million ($450 million) bond due April 27 helped trigger the rally in its offshore debt from record lows on Thursday.The comments from China’s regulator on Friday suggest the worst of the Huarong crisis is likely over, according to Yong Zhu, who manages about $6 billion at DuPont Capital Management in Wilmington, Delaware.“The statement from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is a clear indication that the policy of the Chinese government is to support Huarong and avoid near term default,” said Zhu, who doesn’t own the bonds.Credit-default swaps on China Huarong International Holdings Ltd., an offshore unit of Huarong, tumbled to 956 basis points on Friday from a record 1,466 basis points, according to ICE Data Services.What Bloomberg Intelligence says“The Chinese government still operates in an opaque manner. So until something is officially announced, things are still in play. It’s either a bailout or a big haircut. People are sensitive to any news.”-- Dan Wang, credit analyst a Bloomberg Intelligence.If Huarong were to restructure with offshore bondholders taking a hit, investors would reassess the credit risk of other Chinese companies that use a similar funding mechanism, said Nick Smallwood, an emerging-market debt strategist at M&G Investments. That would make future borrowing more costly and difficult to come by, Smallwood said.“I think there is an expectation that Huarong will not default and that it is a structurally important credit, resulting in a higher likelihood of government support,” said Steven Oh, head of fixed income at Pinebridge Investments.Chinese policy makers will have to weigh the broader market implications as they decide how to proceed, according to TCW’s Loevinger.“Clearly, the direction of the policy is they want to send a signal that creditors have to pay more attention to credit risks and they have to stop expecting bailouts,” Loevinger said. “They want to kill the chicken to scare monkeys. But having Huarong default would be killing the tiger. Obviously, it’s a much bigger systemic risk.”(Updates with Monday trading from second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ranking the NFC South’s starting quarterbacks entering 2021

    Whether or not the Falcons, Panthers, Saints or Buccaneers draft a QB, though, the four starters for next season are essentially locked in.

  • The Growth Stock Sale of 2021 Has Arrived: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have run absolute circles around value stocks. Borrowing rates have continued to push lower and, for much of the past 12 years, the Federal Reserve has maintained a dovish stance with regard to monetary policy. In short, growth stocks have had cheap access to capital with which to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses.

  • These 3 Stocks Should Be in Every Retirement Portfolio

    As a retiree, you've earned the right to relax and have fun. Here are three stocks that will help you accomplish that goal.

  • First Dose of Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Offers Little Protection, Chile Learns

    The country vaccinated at a record clip with shots developed by China’s Sinovac, then cases and deaths rose. Health experts say the country dropped precautions too soon.

  • More than 3 million people have died of COVID-19 and more than 140 million have been infected

    The global death toll from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 3 million on Saturday and the case tally rose above 140 million, a day after the World Health Organization warned that cases have almost doubled in the last two months, and are now approaching the highest rate seen since the start of the pandemic.

  • COVID-19 numbers ease again in New York as vaccination push blunts surge

    NEW YORK — The city just made it easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated. Starting Saturday, New Yorkers ages 50 and above were able to get their COVID-19 shot at a city-run site without making an appointment, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. “Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” de Blasio said in a statement. “By making it ...

  • The semiconductor shortage is here to stay, but it will affect chip companies differently

    A global shortage of semiconductors --- chips that power massive data-centers, modern autos and countless digital devices --- has roiled global manufacturing and is not expected to end soon. It isn't a blanket problem, however, as different sectors within the chip industry will continue to be affected by the shortage in different ways.

  • Venezuela makes second COVAX payment for vaccines as UN official visits

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday the government has made a second payment to the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX initiative to access around 11 million COVID-19 vaccines. Venezuela is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, which has strained its already underfunded health system. The country's economic collapse has led to rising food insecurity https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/venezuela-malnutrition, and Maduro added the U.N. World Food Programme's (WFP) director, David Beasley, had arrived for meetings with officials.