Vaccine hesitancy big threat for India, says top vaccine maker SII

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian states are sitting on more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines due to a reluctance among people to get inoculated, the chief executive of top vaccine maker the Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Wednesday.

"The vaccine industry has worked tirelessly to provide enough stocks for the nation," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter, as his family-owned company prepares to resume exports to the COVAX international vaccine sharing program for the first time since April.

"Today there are over 200 million doses available with states. I urge all adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccine hesitancy is now the greatest threat in overcoming this pandemic," he said.

A version of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by SII accounts for nearly 90% of the 1.24 billion doses administered in India.

Despite the ample supply, only 41% of India's 944 million adults have been fully vaccinated as many skip their second dose amid a decrease in infections. Some 80% of the adults have received at least one dose, while vaccination has not begun for those under age 18.

The government this month launched a door-to-door vaccination campaign to cover all adults with at least the first dose by next month and ensure people also take their second shots.

India has reported about 34.5 million infections, the most after the United States, and more than 464,000 deaths.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aung San Suu Kyi being treated well: Myanmar army

    Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since a coup removed her from office in February.

  • Myanmar election body charges Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

    Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election. The announcement was published Tuesday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and other official media. Allegations of widespread electoral fraud were the main reason cited by the military for its Feb. 1 seizure of power that toppled Suu Kyi’s government.

  • China's nuclear and military buildup raises the risk of conflict in Asia

    It was already a dangerous race: China versus the United States, each pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into missiles, submarines, warplanes and ships, vying to dominate the Indo-Pacific. Now that race may be going nuclear.

  • New York COVID cases jumped 25%, and these regions exceeded 8% positivity. Check by county

    New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 25.3% as 37,225 cases were reported. The...

  • Man seriously wounded in Kansas City shooting taken off life support, police say

    Malik McCree, 25, was wounded in the shooting Nov. 11 in the 5100 block of Olive Street. He has been taken off life support, police say.

  • Novavax and Serum Institute of India win EUA for COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines

    Novavax Inc. and Serum Institute of India said Wednesday that the Philippine Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M(TM) adjuvant. The vaccine will be made in the Philippines by the SII under the brand name Covovax. The vaccine has already received an EUA in Indonesia and the companies have filed for authorization in India and with the World Health Organization. The recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine has the adva

  • South Korea weighs monetary fines to rein in app store operators

    South Korea said on Wednesday it plans to impose a fine on dominant app store operators such as Apple Inc and Alphabet's Google if they force app developers to use only their payment systems. The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said it proposes a a monetary penalty of up to 2% of Korea app market revenue in such instances. The dominant app market operators will also incur a monetary penalty of up to 1% of Korea app store revenue for undue delays in reviewing apps or deletion of an app from the app store, the regulator said in a statement.

  • India has reopened for foreign tourists but its hotels and airports may be unprepared

    After nearly 20 months, India finally reopened itself on Nov. 15 for fully vaccinated foreign tourists. India’s crippling travel and hospitality sectors will be considerably relieved. International tourists brought in around $30 billion in foreign exchange in 2019; the earnings plummeted in 2020 by up to 76%.

  • Can Moderna Deliver A Highly Effective Flu Vaccine?

    Moderna, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine franchise has further legs to play out, according to an analyst at Morgan Stanley. The Moderna Analyst: Matthew Harrison has an Equal-weight rating and a $313 price target for Moderna shares. The Moderna Thesis: The success of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has led to the development of additional respiratory vaccines using the technology, Harrison said in a note. Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For November PDUFA Dates The next key va

  • "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months for role in Capitol riot

    A judge on Wednesday sentenced Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," to 41 months in federal prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: It is among the longest sentences handed down so far in connection to the Capitol riot, and could set a benchmark for other cases. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProsecutors sought a 51-month sentence for Chansley, who pleaded guilty to one count of obstructio

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Surge Over 400%, Says Wells Fargo

    The rapid rise in the stock market has investors in buying mood. Rising stocks are offering the best returns in today’s climate of ultra-low interest rates, and if investors choose carefully, they can find stocks that are poised to beat the increasing rate of inflation as well. And that will bring us to penny stocks. For any investor seeking the best returns, the ‘pennies’ are a natural place to look. Traditionally stocks sold at prices lower than one dollar, penny stocks these days are consider

  • Boston hospital starts 1st human trial of nasal vaccine for Alzheimer's disease

    Boston hospital starts 1st human trial of nasal vaccine for Alzheimer's disease

  • Alzheimer’s disease preventative nasal vaccine to be tested at Boston hospital

    Boston's Brigham and Women’s Hospital announced Tuesday that it would test a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease.

  • Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together

    Many women have reported noticing changes in their menstrual cycle after being vaccinated against COVID-19 but a new study of 1,273 women in the UK found no correlation, according to a report posted on Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.15.21266317v1. The women in the study kept careful records of their cycles and their vaccination dates. "We were unable to detect strong signals to support the idea" that COVID-19 vaccines are linked to changes in timing or flow of women's periods, said Victoria Male from Imperial College London.

  • Pfizer agrees to share recipe for COVID-19 pill

    Pfizer has agreed to a licensing deal with the UN's Medicines Patent Pool for its COVID-19 pill — roughly a month after Merck said it licensed its COVID pill with the MPP.Why it matters: These antiviral pills have showed promising results in reducing the severity of infection and preventing death among the unvaccinated, and Pfizer's licensing agreement, combined with Merck's, will allow generic drug companies to cheaply produce the pills for more than 100 low- and middle-income countries.Get mar

  • Booster shots could be available to all adults by weekend; Pfizer seeks OK for promising antiviral pill: COVID Updates

    A panel that advises the CDC has scheduled an emergency meeting Friday to discuss allowing extra vaccine doses for all adults. COVID-19 updates.

  • Pfizer has applied for emergency authorization of its COVID pill, and the White House is reportedly ready to buy

    Pfizer has applied for emergency authorization of its COVID pill, and the White House is reportedly ready to buy

  • Where Will Moderna Be in 10 Years?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has accomplished a lot in only about 18 months. The biotech company has brought its first product to market -- and that product is the blockbuster coronavirus vaccine. Let's take a look at where Moderna may be a decade from now.

  • 'Off-label' use is common in medicine – a bioethicist and legal philosopher explain why the COVID-19 vaccines are different

    Research suggests that about 20% of all prescriptions are administered "off-label." Hafakot/iStock via Getty Images PlusKids ages 5 to 11 can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer Bio-NTech vaccine for this age group and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s endorsement in early November 2021. Some parents remain hesitant about vaccinating their kids. But many around the country are enthusiastically si

  • The FDA reportedly plans to approve COVID boosters for all this week. Why experts say that’s the right call.

    Last Thursday, Colorado — breaking with federal officials — became the first state in the U.S. to approve COVID-19 boosters for all residents over 18 who were initially vaccinated at least six months ago.