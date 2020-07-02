As vaccine hopes rise, U.S. races to buy syringes to avoid a mask-shortage scenario.

As scientists race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, some experts warned that syringes could become the next face masks — coveted items in short supply able to plunge the market into chaos.

But it appears that the federal government and health care supply companies learned a lesson from the mad scramble for masks and other personal protective equipment that came to symbolize the early weeks of the pandemic.

Rather than wait for a viable vaccine to stock up on syringes, the federal government is securing them now. To date, it has signed at least $260 million in contracts for their production.

“In the U.S. we’re in a well-positioned and well-prepared place,” said Chaun Powell, group vice president of strategic supplier engagement at hospital supply-purchasing group Premier Inc.

Global demand could still drain U.S. manufacturers’ supplies, he warned, and syringe shortages could emerge if the vaccine arrives earlier than anticipated.

A vaccine could be ready by early 2021, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee this week. But there's no guarantee, he warned.

Questions about syringe shortages began surfacing as early as May.

Dr. Rick Bright, who President Donald Trump had reassigned in April from leading the Health and Human Services office tasked with helping develop a COVID-19 vaccine, submitted a whistleblower report on May 5 that — among other things — warned the United States would need as many as 850 million more syringes.

That’s enough to give to every American two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine and to also handle the increased demand for flu shots that medical experts see after a pandemic.

In his report, Bright says that when he raised the issue to his superior, his boss told him they should worry about syringes when there was something to inject.

He eventually relayed his concerns to White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro who wrote in a memo to the coronavirus task force: “Our current inventory of these supplies is limited and, under current capabilities, it would take up to two years to produce this amount of specialized safety needles. We may find ourselves in a situation where we have enough vaccine, but no way to deliver all of it.”

Bright says he was removed from the vaccine post because he was critical of the Trump administration’s leadership on COVID-19. His complaint said the Strategic National Stockpile had just 15 million syringes available in May.

Dr. Rick Bright testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health in May.

In addition to anticipating a two-shot vaccine, Bright’s calculations included about 180 million more syringes for an increase in requests for flu shots. Powell, at Premier Group, said that makes sense.

“In any given year we typically see about a 4% annual growth rate on flu shots and last year was estimated somewhere between 130 and 150 million” shots administered, he said. “In a post pandemic outbreak year that 4% jumps to 20%. We saw it historically with Ebola, we saw it with SARS.”

But the 850-million estimate also assumes every single American will get the vaccine, which is not possible, or even necessary for herd immunity.

Still, on a May 7 earnings call, the CEO of manufacturer Becton, Dickinson and Company said manufacturers could make that many — or even a billion — syringes, but not on a moment’s notice.

“People have to be proactive in beginning to order and stockpile these devices now,” the CEO, Thomas Polen, said. “It cannot be ‘wait until the last minute’ and expect that those products will be able to be manufactured.”