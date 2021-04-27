Vaccine site at Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale stadium no longer requires an appointment

The Telegraph

When the hangovers lift and the stardust settles from Sunday night’s somewhat muted Academy Awards ceremony, what will we remember of this year’s Oscar-winning films? It’s likely to be those performances delivered by British actors: the furious face of Anthony Hopkins playing a dementia-sufferer unable to recognise his own daughter in The Father; Daniel Kaluuya’s raised fist and flashing eyes as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah; Carey Mulligan’s bubblegum-and-blonde hair spread across a pillow in the tragic finale of Promising Young Woman. In a year of cinema dominated by American stories, it was performers hailing from this side of the Atlantic who brought them to life. Eight out of the 20 acting nominees recognised in this year’s pandemic-adjusted ceremony, which took place in the discombobulating, socially-distanced surroundings of Los Angeles’s Union Station, were British, the highest number since 2002. Of those eight, two – Hopkins and Kaluuya – went home with a gong, while for those on the cusp of stardom such as Vanessa Kirby and Riz Ahmed, ending the night empty-handed did not negate its value as an exercise in profile-raising. Ahmed, for instance, is the first Muslim ever to be nominated for Best Actor – for his marvellous turn as a drummer who goes deaf in Sound of Metal. Behind the camera, 35-year-old Londoner Emerald Fennell was nominated for Best Director for her scorching rape revenge drama Promising Young Woman and won Best Original Screenplay, making her only the second woman, and the first British woman, to win in that category. Spanning an age range of 50 years, this year’s British nominees are testament both to this country’s deep bench of mature and established stars, and to the fertility of its grassroots rising talent, many of whom have been nominated before. Among the old guard, this was Hopkins’s sixth nomination and second Best Actor win – his first came exactly 30 years earlier, playing the charismatic cannibal Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. At the other end of the age range, Kaluuya enjoyed his first victory four years after being nominated for his starring role in the indie horror Get Out. This is talent that is here to stay.