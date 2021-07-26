Vaccine maker BioNTech to use mRNA tech to target malaria

FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo a man with a face mask leaves the headquarters of the German biotechnology company "BioNTech" in Mainz, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)
·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Pharmaceutical company BioNTech said Monday that it wants to use the mRNA technology behind its coronavirus vaccine to target malaria.

The Germany-based company, which developed the first widely approved coronavirus shot together with U.S. partner Pfizer, aims to begin clinical trials for a “safe and highly effective malaria vaccine” by the end of next year.

BioNTech said it is also seeking to establish an mRNA vaccine production facility in Africa, which is among the regions that have struggled to get sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The company said it is working with partners to “evaluate how to establish sustainable mRNA manufacturing capabilities on the African continent to supply African countries with vaccines.” Once built, such a facility would be able to make various mRNA-based vaccines.

BioNTech and Pfizer have said they will deliver 1 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to middle- and low-income countries this year, and another billion doses in 2022.

Last week, the two companies announced that a South African firm, the Biovac Institute, will become the first on the continent to start producing their coronavirus vaccine.

BioNTech has previously said it is working on a vaccine candidate for tuberculosis, with clinical trials aimed for 2022, and therapies for several forms of cancer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief: World hunger worsened by climate change, conflict

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that climate change and conflict are both a consequence and a driver of poverty, income inequality and food prices. Guterres also told a meeting in Rome that the world’s food system generates a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. The gathering was called to help prepare for a U.N. food systems summit to be held in September in New York.

  • Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts COVID antibody level - study

    A mixed vaccination of first AstraZeneca and then a Pfizer COVID-19 shot boosted neutralizing antibody levels by six times compared with two AstraZeneca doses, a study from South Korea showed. The study involved 499 medical workers - 100 receiving mixed doses, 200 taking two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and the remainder getting two AstraZeneca shots. All showed neutralizing antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering cells and replicating, and the result of the mixed schedule of vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralizing antibodies found from the group that received two Pfizer shots.

  • 25 Worst States For Covid

    In this article we are going to list the 25 worst states for Covid. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 worst states for Covid. It may seem like a different lifetime, but just over a year and a half ago, there were no restrictions on meeting the people you love, hanging out […]

  • Here's Why the Bad News About the Pfizer Vaccine Isn't So Bad

    When we think of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine, we think of strong performance. The company wowed the global health community when it reported overall efficacy of more than 90% in six-month follow up of its phase 3 clinical trial. Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 86 million Americans and is the leading vaccine provider in other countries too -- such as Israel.

  • Sinovac submitted safety data for its vaccine: Ong Ye Kung

    Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac has recently submitted the required safety data for its CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine as part of its application for the Pandemic Special Access Route approval, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

  • Boomers have a drug problem, but not the kind you might think

    Some boomers are on multiple medications. Combinations of those drugs could have serious side effects. Getty Images / Sporrer/RuppBaby boomers – that’s anyone born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964 – are 20% of the population, more than 70 million Americans. Decades ago, many in that generation experimented with drugs that were both recreational and illegal. Although boomers may not be using those same drugs today, many are taking medications, often several of them. And even if those drugs are l

  • India to miss end-July vaccination target as Bharat Biotech lags

    India will miss a target to administer over a half billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of the month as Bharat Biotech - maker of its only approved homegrown shot - struggles to boost output, an analysis of government data showed on Monday. India has undertaken one of the world's largest vaccination drives and has so far distributed some 430 million doses - more than any country except China, but less than many countries relative to its population. The government said in May it would make 516 million shots available by the end of July.

  • Could These 3 Potential Blockbusters Transform Biogen?

    Biogen's (NASDAQ: BIIB) earnings report last week offered us a clear picture of why the biotech company is in need of a change. CEO Michel Vounatsos says the company is in the process of becoming not just an MS company -- but a full neuroscience company. Biogen recently reported positive data from a pivotal phase 3 trial investigating zuranolone for major depressive disorder (also known as clinical depression).

  • Aspen to start J&J COVID-19 vaccine supplies to South Africa from Monday

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will supply the first batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the country from July 26, the drugmaker said on Monday. It will be the first set of vaccines to be manufactured in the country from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) - substances used to make the final drug product - sourced from Europe, Aspen said. South Africa's vaccination drive suffered a major setback in April after U.S. Federal Drug Administration halted production of J&J vaccines at a plant in Baltimore run by Emergent Biosolutions Inc after it was found to be contaminated.

  • Factbox: Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines

    A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. However, the World Health Organization warned on July 12 against the practice, calling it a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact, while Europe's drug regulator made on July 14 no definitive recommendations on switching doses. * Bahrain said on June 4 that eligible candidates could receive a booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Sinopharm vaccine, regardless of which shot they had first.

  • ALQGC: REFRESH - First Patient Enrolled

    By John Vandermosten, CFA EPA:ALQGC READ THE FULL ALQGC.PA RESEARCH REPORT REFRESH First Patient Enrolled Quantum (EPA:ALQGC) announced on July 8, 2021 that the first patient had been enrolled in its pivotal Phase III REFRESH trial of once-daily firibastat in difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension. REFRESH is the last step in an FDA-endorsed development plan needed before submission for