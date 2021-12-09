Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case

LAURAN NEERGAARD
·5 min read

Vaccine makers are racing to update their COVID-19 shots against the newest coronavirus threat even before it’s clear a change is needed, just in case.

Experts doubt today’s shots will become useless but say it’s critical to see how fast companies could produce a reformulated dose and prove it works -- because whatever happens with omicron, this newest mutant won’t be the last.

Omicron “is pulling the fire alarm. Whether it turns out to be a false alarm, it would be really good to know if we can actually do this -- get a new vaccine rolled out and be ready,” said immunologist E. John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania.

It’s too soon to know how vaccines will hold up against omicron. The first hints this week were mixed: Preliminary lab tests suggest two Pfizer doses may not prevent an omicron infection but they could protect against severe illness. And a booster shot may rev up immunity enough to do both.

Better answers are expected in the coming weeks and regulators in the U.S. and other countries are keeping a close watch. The World Health Organization has appointed an independent scientific panel to advise on whether the shots need reformulating because of omicron or any other mutant.

But authorities haven’t laid out what would trigger such a drastic step: If vaccine immunity against serious illness drops, or if a new mutant merely spreads faster?

“This is not trivial,” BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, Pfizer’s vaccine partner, said shortly before omicron’s discovery. A company could apply to market a new formula “but what happens if another company makes another proposal with another variant? We don’t have an agreed strategy.”

It’s a tough decision — and the virus moves faster than science. Just this fall the U.S. government’s vaccine advisers wondered why boosters weren’t retooled to target the extra-contagious delta variant — only to have the next scary mutant, omicron, be neither a delta descendant nor a very close cousin.

If vaccines do need tweaking, there’s still another question: Should there be a separate omicron booster or a combination shot? And if it’s a combo, should it target the original strain along with omicron, or the currently dominant delta variant plus omicron? Here’s what we know.

COMPANIES AREN’T STARTING FROM SCRATCH

COVID-19 vaccines work by triggering production of antibodies that recognize and attack the spike protein that coats the coronavirus, and many are made with new technology flexible enough for easy updating. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are fastest to tweak, made with genetic instructions that tell the body to make harmless copies of the spike protein — and that messenger RNA can be swapped to match new mutations.

Pfizer expects to have an omicron-specific candidate ready for the Food and Drug Administration to consider in March, with some initial batches ready to ship around the same time, chief scientific officer Dr. Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press.

Moderna is predicting 60 to 90 days to have an omicron-specific candidate ready for testing. Other manufacturers that make COVID-19 vaccines using different technology, including Johnson & Johnson, also are pursuing possible updates.

Pfizer and Moderna already have successfully brewed experimental doses to match delta and another variant named beta, shots that haven’t been needed but offered valuable practice.

NOT CLEAR IF TWEAKS ARE NEEDED

So far, the original vaccines have offered at least some cross-protection against prior variants. Even if immunity against omicron isn’t as good, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, hopes the big antibody jump triggered by booster doses will compensate.

Pfizer's preliminary lab testing, released Wednesday, hint that might be the case but antibodies aren’t the only layer of defense. Vaccines also spur T cells that can prevent serious illness if someone does get infected, and Pfizer's first tests showed, as expected, those don't seem to be affected by omicron.

Also, memory cells that can create new and somewhat different antibodies form with each dose.

"You're really training your immune system not just to deal better with existing variants, but it actually prepares a broader repertoire to deal with new variants,” Dolsten said.

How aggressive a mutant is also plays a role in whether to reformulate the vaccine. Omicron appears to spread easily but early reports from South African scientists hint that it might cause milder infections than previous variants.

HOW TO TELL IF UPDATES WORK

The FDA has said companies won’t need massive studies of tweaked vaccines but small ones to measure if people given the updated shot have immune responses comparable to the original, highly effective shots.

Wherry doesn't expect data from volunteers testing experimental omicron-targeted shots until at least February.

WHAT ABOUT COMBINATION SHOTS?

Flu vaccines protect against three or four different strains of influenza in one shot. If a vaccine tweak is needed for omicron, authorities will have to decide to whether to make a separate omicron booster or add it to the original vaccine -- or maybe even follow the flu model and try another combination.

There’s some evidence that a COVID-19 combo shot could work. In a small Moderna study, a so-called bivalent booster containing the original vaccine and a beta-specific dose caused a bigger antibody jump than either an original Moderna booster or its experimental beta-specific shot.

And scientists already are working on next-generation vaccines that target parts of the virus less prone to mutate.

Omicron brings “another important wake-up call,” Wherry said -- not just to vaccinate the world but create more versatile options to get that job done.

___

AP reporter Jamey Keaten contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German vaccine body recommends COVID shot for some under-12s

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's vaccination advisory commission STIKO recommended on Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech's, COVID-19 vaccine is given to children aged five to 11 with pre-existing conditions and said others could also request it. STIKO said in a statement that it also recommended the vaccine for children who are in contact with people with a high risk of severe COVID-19, such as the elderly or those with suppressed immune systems. It noted that the incidence of COVID-19 in this age group is very high, so a large proportion will eventually be infected, although it said children without previous illnesses are at a low risk of severe disease or hospitalisation.

  • COVID cases and deaths are on the rise throughout the U.S.

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosCOVID-19 cases and deaths are rising all across the U.S. even before the Omicron variant takes hold.Why it matters: The holidays — and the inevitable spread of Omicron — will only heighten the risks that unvaccinated Americans face from COVID, in all its forms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: The U.S. is now averaging roughly 120,000 new COVID cases per day, a 26% increase over the past two

  • Virginia Republican governor-elect pledges to remove state from regional carbon market

    Virginia's Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin this week pledged to remove the state from a regional cap and trade carbon market using "executive action." Virginia passed a bill in March 2020 under Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-based program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants in 11 U.S. Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.

  • Pfizer Reports Booster Effective Against Omicron, Stock Market Up In Response

    News that a Pfizer booster shot does a good job protecting against the COVID-19 Omicron variant was greeted enthusiastically by Wall Street Wednesday, as the stock markets got a big boost amid hopes...

  • Local hospitals filling up as COVID cases spike

    Despite the U.S. hitting a vaccine milestone with 200 million Americans now fully vaccinated, COVID cases are spiking.

  • Booster doses may be critical in fight against omicron, doctors say

    Experts weigh the booster's effectiveness against the omicron variant.

  • Inflation Data Lie in Wait as the Stock Market’s Next Nemesis

    More restrictions in Europe as vaccine makers fight Omicron, Apple gets reprieve in antitrust fight with Epic Games, Evergrande downgraded to default by Fitch, and other news to start your day.

  • 'Vaccines are available': Doctor explains the biggest difference for second winter COVID-19 wave

    Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for coronavirus cases and the Omicron variant for the upcoming winter.&nbsp;

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for 16-, 17-year-olds

    Eligible teens will be able to get the shot once they are at least six months past their second dose.

  • Stocks: Understanding UK COVID data ‘is critical before being able to make real calls': Strategist

    Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer Ann Berry joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss UK COVID data as stocks are on a high.

  • FDA approves AstraZeneca COVID drug for people with immune problems

    The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for an AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody drug for people with compromised immune systems.Why it matters: The drug, Evusheld, is the first antibody therapy authorized in the U.S. to prevent coronavirus symptoms before virus exposure.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It provides long-lasting protection with a single dose and is authorized for certain adults and adolescents who are not curren

  • James Cameron Unveils Details Regarding His Unmade 'Spider-Man' Film

    Legendary filmmaker James Cameron recently detailed his own visions of what he had in mind for a...

  • Venture capital-funded startups are moving away from Silicon Valley, AOL Co-founder explains

    AOL Co-founder and Revolution CEO Steve Case appears on Yahoo Finance Live to discuss where the innovative economy is heading as venture capital firms look to fund startups in cities outside of Silicon Valley.

  • U.S. FDA authorizes use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody cocktail

    The antibody cocktail, Evusheld, is only authorized for adults and adolescents who are not currently infected with the novel coronavirus and have not recently been exposed to an infected individual, the regulator said. The authorization for the therapy, made up of two monoclonal antibodies tixagevimab and cilgavimab, marks a significant step for AstraZeneca, whose widely used COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be approved by U.S. authorities.

  • Germany records higher number of excess deaths since September

    Germany has seen significantly more deaths than usual since the start of September in part due to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching as much as 17% above average in the second week of November, the Statistics Office said on Thursday. About 7.5% more people died between March 2020 and February 2021, when Germany suffered its first two waves of the pandemic, than in the previous 12 months, the Statistics Office said. However, from February until a third wave hit in April, the rates of mortality were lower than the average of the previous four years as the coronavirus lockdown meant that the country did not suffer from its usual number of winter deaths from flu.

  • Plain Township skill games operator sentenced

    Three years after raids of Stark County skill games businesses, operator Todd DiMichele was sentenced to probation and he agreed to forfeit $114,714

  • Biden honors former Sen. Bob Dole

    At a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda honoring Bob Dole on Thursday, President Biden spoke about the World War II veteran, calling him one of the country’s greatest patriots.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $163.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day.

  • After party outcry, Britain implores people: obey COVID-19 rules

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Thursday implored people to obey tougher restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, after revelations about alleged lockdown parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence provoked an outcry over hypocrisy. Johnson imposed restrictions on England on Wednesday, just hours after apologising for a video apparently showing staff laughing about a party in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas COVID-19 lockdown when such festivities were banned. Asked why people - who at the time of the alleged party were prevented from bidding farewell to dying relatives in hospitals - should obey the government, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the rules applied to everyone.

  • 'He got what he earned': Ohio State set to hire Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

    Ohio State officially announced the hiring of Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles on Tuesday