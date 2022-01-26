Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers

DAVID A. LIEB and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
·5 min read

Health care workers in about half the states face a Thursday deadline to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under a Biden administration mandate that will be rolled out across the rest of the country in the coming weeks.

While the requirement is welcomed by some, others fear it will worsen already serious staff shortages if employees quit rather than comply.

“We would like to see staff vaccinated. We think that it’s the safest option for residents, which is our biggest concern,” said Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a St. Louis County, Missouri, nonprofit that works on behalf of nursing home residents. “But not having staff is also a really big concern, because the neglect that happens as a result of that is severe and very scary.”

The mandate affects a wide swath of the health care industry, covering doctors, nurses, technicians, aides and even volunteers at hospitals, nursing homes, home-health agencies and other providers that participate in the federal Medicare or Medicaid programs.

It comes as many places are stretched thin by the omicron surge, which is putting record numbers of people in the hospital with COVID-19 while sickening many health workers.

Nationwide, about 81% of nursing home staff members already were fully vaccinated as of earlier this month, ranging from a high of 98% in Rhode Island to a low of 67% in Missouri, according to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The data is unclear about the vaccination levels in hospitals and other health care sites.

The mandate ultimately will cover 10.4 million health care workers at 76,000 facilities.

It is taking effect first in jurisdictions that didn’t challenge the requirement in court. Those include some of the biggest states, with some of the largest populations of senior citizens, among them: California, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

“There absolutely have been employee resignations because of vaccination requirements,” said Catherine Barbieri, a Philadelphia attorney who represents health care providers. But “I think it’s relatively small.”

At Wilson Medical Center in rural Neodesha, Kansas, three of the roughly 180 employees are quitting, and several others have sought exemptions from the vaccine mandate, said hospital spokeswoman Janice Reese.

“We are very fortunate that that is all we are losing,” she said, noting that the hospital was not in favor of the mandate. “We didn’t feel like it was our place to actually try to tell a person what they had to do."

Reese said the vaccine requirement could also make it more difficult for the hospital to fill vacancies.

In Florida, medical centers find themselves between dueling federal and state vaccination policies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has waged a legal campaign against coronavirus mandates, last year signed legislation that forces businesses with vaccine requirements to let workers opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity from a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. Businesses that fail to comply can be fined $10,000 to $50,000 per violation.

Asked if the state would pursue fines against hospitals that enforce the federal mandate, a spokeswoman for the Florida attorney general said all employee complaints "will be thoroughly reviewed by our office.”

Some states already have their own vaccine requirements for health care workers. In California, for example, they have been required to be fully vaccinated since Sept. 30 and must get a booster b y Feb. 1.

The federal mandate is “better late than never," said Sal Rosselli, president of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents about 15,000 people in California. "But if it happened sooner, we wouldn’t have gone through the surge, and a lot more people would be alive today.”

The government said it will begin enforcing the first-dose vaccine requirement Feb. 14 in two dozen other states where injunctions were lifted when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the mandate two weeks ago. The requirement will kick in on Feb. 22 in Texas, which had filed suit separately.

In Missouri, one nursing home served notice this week that it intends to take advantage of a state rule that allows facilities to close for up to two years if they are short-staffed because of the vaccine requirement. The state health department would not identify the nursing home, saying it is still notifying families and arranging transfer plans.

“Obviously we are proponents of vaccines," said department spokeswoman Lisa Cox. But "throughout all of this, we knew that mandating it would be a negative impact really on our health care system ... just because of crippling staffing levels.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ultimately could cut off funding to places that fail to comply with the mandate. But it plans to begin enforcement with encouragement rather than a heavy hand.

CMS guidance documents indicate it will grant leniency to places that have at least 80% compliance and an improvement plan in place, and it will seek to prod others.

“The overarching goal is to get providers over that finish line and not be cutting off federal dollars,” said MaryBeth Musumeci, a Medicaid expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

The states affected on Thursday are: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, along with the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

___

Associated Press writers Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Anthony Izaguirre contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Last day for health care workers to get vaccinated

    It's the final day for Florida health care workers to get vaccinated. The mandate goes into effect on Thursday.

  • 7 steps to take if you think you'll be laid off so you can have peace of mind if the unexpected happens

    If you're worried about your job security you should gather information about your employer, health insurance provider, 401(k), and more.

  • U.S. Congress's hearings on Capitol riot could come by March-Raskin

    The committee is trying to establish then-President Donald Trump's actions while thousands of his supporters attacked police, vandalized the Capitol and sent members of the U.S. Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for their lives. "I know that the members are very hopeful that it happens by the end of February or March," Representative Jamie Raskin told MSNBC, adding that "the more foot-dragging" there was by those around Trump the more difficult it would be to start the process. The committee's members are racing to finish their work before the Nov. 8 midterm congressional elections, when Republicans are favored to win back a majority in the House and could shut down the committee.

  • U.S. and Israel hold Iran strategy session on nuclear deal decision

    As nuclear negotiations in Vienna get closer to a decision point, the U.S. and Israel held strategic talks on Iran Wednesday led by their respective national security advisers, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.Why it matters: At a time when the White House’s attention is largely focused on Ukraine, the talks show Iran is still a high priority and the Biden administration thinks it's important to spend time on consultations with Israel. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • Weather Authority: Wednesday 6 a.m. update

    FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest weather updates.

  • People posting videos of UAE attack summoned under vague law

    State prosecutors in Abu Dhabi summoned people who shared videos on social media of Emirati defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis at the nation's capital, a state-run report said Wednesday. The move by prosecutors against social media users indicates the destabilizing potential of continued attacks on the United Arab Emirates, even if the missiles are intercepted without injury to residents as happened on Monday. The United Arab Emirates relies on millions of foreigners for its economic survival; a perception of instability threatens this business model.

  • US approves major arms sale to Egypt despite rights concerns

    The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a massive $2.5 billion arms sale to Egypt despite ongoing concerns over human rights. The sales were announced just hours after congressional Democrats urged the administration not to release a much smaller package of military assistance that had been put on hold last year pending the Egyptian government meeting certain rights-related conditions. The State Department said Tuesday's sale was unrelated to $130 million in foreign military financing that was frozen in September and remains in limbo.

  • NYC professors sue over forced representation by 'antisemitic' union

    A group of New York City professors is suing over being forced to be represented by a union they say is 'antisemitic'

  • Unable to fill open positions, Delaware hospitals seek hundreds of volunteers

    Delaware hospitals are actively seeking people to voluntarily fill essential clinical and nonclinical positions.

  • Woman stabbed to death on northeast side of Indianapolis identified

    According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Constitution Drive.

  • Ice Flows Down Niagara River as Winter Weather Grips Lake Erie

    The National Weather Service in Buffalo warned that heavy, lake-effect snow would impact areas near Lake Erie on Wednesday, January 26.This footage taken by Denis Kreze on Wednesday morning shows freezing waters and snowy shorelines just across the US border in Fort Erie, Ontario, before showing ice floating down the Niagara River, Kreze said. Credit: Denis Kreze via Storyful

  • Nixa High School removes soap dispensers after vandalism, which included urinating in one

    Nixa High School removes bathroom soap dispensers following vandalism inspired by the "Devious Lick Challenge" on TikTok.

  • KC Chiefs’ Mathieu remains in concussion protocol, but Mahomes, Reid express confidence

    Minus star safety Tyrann Mathieu, the team returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals at Arrowhead.

  • Who is Burkina Faso coup leader Lt-Col Damiba?

    Lt-Col Damiba took power in Burkina Faso just three weeks after his 41st birthday - what else do we know?

  • Reagan's supply-side economics get a Biden update

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took pains to distinguish Bidenomics from Reaganomics. Maybe don't draw that line too bright.

  • At a West Bank outpost, Israeli settlers flaunt their power

    The Jewish settlement of Homesh, built on privately owned Palestinian land deep inside the occupied West Bank, was dismantled in 2005 and cannot be rebuilt. At least, that's what Israeli law says. The settlers' ability to maintain a presence at Homesh, guarded by a detachment of Israeli soldiers, is a vivid display of the power of the settler movement nearly 55 years after Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war.

  • Analysis: LeBron feels great, on pace to pass Kareem

    When LeBron James scored his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Brooklyn, it meant he had reached 36,387 in his career. It's no longer a question of if James will pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader, but when. At his current pace, it's possible that James may move into the No. 1 spot by this time next season, maybe even a bit earlier.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID

    COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology do not affect fertility outcomes during in-vitro fertilization (IVF), researchers have found. They compared rates of fertilization, pregnancy, and early miscarriage in IVF patients who had received two doses of the vaccines from Pfizer with BioNTech or ModernaO> with those in unvaccinated patients. The 222 vaccinated and 983 unvaccinated patients who underwent ovarian stimulation - medical treatment to stimulate development of eggs - had similar rates of eggs retrieved, fertilization, and embryos with normal numbers of chromosomes.

  • Delaware lawmaker who used racist, sexist slur arrested on shoplifting charges

    A Delaware state lawmaker who made a racist comment in an email last year was arrested on shoplifting charges on Tuesday, Newark police said in a statement.An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for State Rep. Gerald Brady (D), who represents Wilmington, on two counts of shoplifting.The incident took place at the Acme grocery store in Newark. Police said an employee called the police after recognizing Brady, 65, from a previous incident on Dec. 29...

  • Evansville man gets 10-year prison sentence in sexual misconduct case

    Riley Evan Clark, 25, of Evansville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to having sex with a minor.