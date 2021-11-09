Vaccine mandate protest in Los Angeles

Axios

Republican-controlled states have been cranking out new congressional maps that spell trouble for Democrats unless courts intervene.Why it matters: Last week's Virginia and New Jersey results set off alarm bells for the party, but Democrats' lack of control of the redistricting process in states like North Carolina and Ohio could make Republican wins next year even greater — and longer-lasting.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The North