Vaccine Mandate Protesters Amass Outside Super Bowl: Report

INGLEWOOD, CA — Hundreds of protestors gathered in unseasonably warm Southern California weather on Sunday to rally against vaccine mandates in front of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, just a few hours Super Bowl LVI was set to begin, according to reports from the scene.

Crowds gathered to shut down the Super Bowl as part of a "medical freedom protest," according to an event flyer tweeted by Washington Post reporter David Weigel.

The rally kicked off at noon and accused state officials of hosting "a Super Bowl while forcing kids" to wear masks in schools.

It was unclear whether protestors were blocking the entrance or traffic as of Sunday afternoon.



The rally comes while Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs school masking rules as the state prepares to end its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday.

The masking debate for schoolchildren has divided Californians across party lines.

"There’s 1,050 school districts in California, 10,500 plus schools, everyone has strong opinions, local boards, superintendents, county,” Newsom said at a news conference last week, adding that masks were still required at schools due to low vaccinations, Kron4 reported.



Despite objections from some Super Bowl fans, proof of vaccination and masks will be required at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Attendees 2 years and older must show their vaccination cards or a negative COVID-19 test taken with in 24 hours and 48 hours if it's a PCR test.

