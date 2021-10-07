  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vaccine mandates will boost vaccinations by the millions, White House report says: Latest COVID-19 updates

Celina Tebor and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The White House released a report early Thursday on the effects of vaccination requirements in the U.S., contending that mandating vaccines will lead to millions more Americans getting shots in the arm.

The report was released ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to Chicago – where he will meet leaders who implemented vaccination requirements in public and private sectors, analyzed health care systems, educational institutions, public-sector agencies and private businesses. The report found that businesses instituting vaccine requirements have seen their number of fully vaccinated workers rise above 90%. Nationwide, 63% of adults aged 18-64 are fully inoculated.

“Without vaccination requirements, we face endless months of chaos in our hospitals, further detrimental impacts on our economy, and anxiety in our schools,” the report reads. According to the White House analysis, vaccine requirements have broad public support and will help boost the economy by bringing workers back to the labor force.

But a number of Republican-led states have remained steadfast in opposing such requirements, going as far as punishing areas that attempt to enlist such directives.

The White House report follows Biden’s orders from mid-September that all employers with 100 or more workers either mandate vaccines or employ weekly COVID-19 testing. Some of the most prominent American companies with vaccine mandates include Disney and United Airlines.

Vaccination requirements exist at 25% of businesses, 40% of hospitals, and colleges and universities serving 37% of all graduate and undergraduate students nationwide, the report says. Thousands of more businesses are expected to impose requirements in the coming weeks.

Also in the news:

►High school weight rooms are being renovated and new football fields are getting built. The money for these high school sports was part of a $123 billion infusion intended to help schools reopen and recover from the pandemic. But some districts have used large portions for athletics projects they couldn't previously afford.

► A Texas man who posted on Facebook that he paid someone sick with COVID-19 to intentionally spread the virus was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. He was found guilty on two counts for violating a federal law that criminalizes false information and hoaxes related to biological weapons after pretending to have someone spread COVID-19 at a San Antonio grocery store.

►In New York, a statewide vaccination mandate for all hospital and nursing home workers will be expanded Thursday to home care and hospice employees.

►The World Health Organization is working to ship COVID-19 medical supplies into North Korea, a possible sign that the North is easing one of the world’s strictest pandemic border closures to receive outside help.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 44 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 707,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 236 million cases and 4.8 million deaths. More than 186 million Americans — 56.1% of the population — are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: Schools and parents are still burdened by COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and quarantines. Remote learning has returned in some cases. In others, kids are back to sitting at home without work. Unlike last year, most classrooms are open, but they operate amid shifting health recommendations and frequent fights over masks. When will school be normal again? Many educators, parents and students look past the health hurdles and say: Never. Read more here.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Children of color lose caregivers to COVID at alarming rate

At least 140,000 children across the U.S. have lost a primary or secondary caregiver to COVID-19, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics. The study highlights a pandemic-driven childhood crisis and its disproportionate impact. Researchers found children of color account for 65% of children orphaned from COVID-19 through June. That's more than 91,000 children of color, compared to 51,000 white children.

Hispanic children were twice as likely as white children to lose a caregiver and 1 in every 412 Hispanic children lost at least one, the study found. Indigenous children, who had the highest risk, were almost five times more likely; about 1 in every 168 Native American children lost a caregiver.

The study's lead author, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist Susan Hillis, called the disparities “disturbing.” Read more here.

Nada Hassanein

Mississippi hospitalizations high as schools drop mask mandate

As coronavirus cases drop in Mississippi schools, doctors warn children infected with COVID-19 are still filling up the state's only pediatric hospital as some schools are again doing away with mask requirements.

Of 740 schools reporting from 73 of Mississippi's 82 counties, there were more than 800 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi students statewide from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, according to the health department's Tuesday report.

Some Mississippi schools have begun to relax mask mandates as community cases have started to decline. The American Academy of Pediatrics Mississippi Chapter wrote a Thursday memo to school leaders and parents that mask-wearing in schools is imperative to lessening COVID-19 transmission.

“Acute COVID hospitalizations are increasing again it seems and it is timed exactly with schools dropping mask requirements," Dr. Charlotte Hobbs, professor of pediatric infectious disease at Children’s of Mississippi states, said in the memo.

— Sarah Haselhorst, The Clarion Ledger

Biden spends another $1 billion to ramp up at-home COVID-19 tests

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new $1 billion investment in home coronavirus tests that will quadruple the nation's supply of these rapid tests by early December, officials said. The administration has secured commitments from test manufacturers to supply up to 200 million home tests per month by December, said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

Last month, the Biden administration announced it would spend nearly $2 billion to purchase about 280 million coronavirus home tests to supply long-term-care facilities, community testing sites, homeless shelters, prisons, jails and other centers that serve vulnerable populations. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized ACON Laboratories' Flowflex COVID-19 home test, a move that would add tens of millions of tests within weeks, an FDA official said.

— Ken Alltucker, USA TODAY

Woman who died after J&J vaccine was opposed to vaccinations

A 37-year-old woman died on Sept. 7 from a rare and severe condition causing blood clots that have been linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Jessica Berg Wilson, a mother of two, was opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, according to her obituary. During the last weeks of her life, “the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates,” it reads. “Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom.”

Three other deaths from the blood clots have been confirmed nationally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paused the J&J vaccine in the spring to investigate, but ultimately lifted the pause and resumed use of the vaccine soon after.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine requirements will boost vaccinations, White House says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • MSNBC's Chris Hayes Taunts Fox News' Tucker Carlson With His ‘Only Way Forward’

    “There is no other option," Hayes mocked the Fox News personality. “I believe in you."

  • Nikki Haley, in a shift, says 2024 candidacy not dependent on whether Trump runs

    In April, Nikki Haley told the Associated Press that she wouldn't run for president in 2024 if former President Donald Trump did. Now she says she her decision to run will not be dependent on whether Trump decides to seek another term.

  • Gabby Petito’s parents say they want Brian Laundrie ‘in a jail cell for the rest of his life’

    ‘I want to look him in the eyes,’ says mother Nichole Schmidt

  • Score two bestsellers from one of Meghan Markle's go-to skincare brands for $110 off

    The set includes two decadent anti-aging creams for your neck.

  • MLB plans COVID-19 vaccine mandate for minor-league players in 2022

    As many professional sports leagues struggle to encourage vaccination, MLB will issue a mandate to its non-unionized minor-league players.

  • Some countries are limiting teens to 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, citing very rare heart complications which can follow a 2nd shot

    Norway, Hong Kong, and the UK decided to give only a single jab of the vaccine for now because of the potential for very rare heart complications.

  • White House data: Vaccine mandates work

    Health care systems, schools, public-sector agencies and private businesses with COVID vaccine mandates have seen vaccination rates jump 20 points — in many instances to over 90%, according to a White House analysis released ahead of President Biden's trip to Chicago Thursday.Why it matters: That's a lot higher than the average fully vaccinated rate for working-age adults — 63%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Mandates are quickly becoming standard pract

  • Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs in a String Bikini

    Hot girl summer forever.

  • School shooting suspect becomes upset during brawl trial

    The preliminary stage of jury selection in the trial of the Florida school massacre suspect on charges that he attacked a jail guard concluded Wednesday, but not before attorneys clashed over whether Nikolas Cruz should be allowed to draw using colored pencils to avoid getting upset.

  • Eviction confusion, again: End of US ban doesn't cause spike

    Chandra Dobbs was stunned when the constable showed up on her doorstep with a fat packet of eviction papers. “I didn’t think I was going to be evicted because I applied for rental assistance money,” Dobbs said a few days later. Instead of the expected surge in evictions, many landlords are holding off, waiting for the federal money to come through.

  • Gov. Polis signs executive order ending protections for renters

    An executive order signed by Governor Polis ends temporary protections for renters who are at risk of being evicted. During the height of the pandemic, the Governor issued an order that required landlords to give renters at least thirty days notice as opposed to ten days notice for non-payment of rent, or those who have a pending application for rental assistance.

  • Sagging poll numbers leave Biden with less muscle to push through his stalled agenda

    President Joe Biden has vowed to help get the bipartisan infrastructure package and Democrats’ much larger partisan spending bill across the legislative finish line. Still, he faces yet another obstacle: his low poll numbers.

  • Two Haitian families, two diverging fates at U.S.-Mexico border

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Alie Sajous and Macdalla Renois both left Haiti years ago seeking a new life in South America, but struggled there. This summer, both decided to set out on a harrowing journey through a dozen countries to seek a new life in the United States. Renois was heavily pregnant when she trekked for days through the jungle area between Colombia and Panama.

  • Vaccine mandate for school staff draws protest

    A COVID-19 vaccination requirement for teachers and other staff members took effect in New York City's sprawling public school system Monday in a key test of the employee vaccination mandates now being rolled out across the country. (Oct. 5)

  • A Trial About Wealth, Privilege and the Murkiness of College Admissions

    As lawyers give their closing arguments in the first trial of the college admissions scandal Wednesday, one question may hang over the Boston courtroom: Will the jury, in a city where town-and-gown suspicion can be strong, see the trial as a tale of a flawed, possibly corrupt college admissions system, or the arrogance and immorality of wealthy men? From the opening day of the federal trial three weeks ago, the prosecution tried to steer the jury away from the college admissions system. Rather,

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy After the September Sell-Off

    Many of the stocks that have been struggling lately are those of growth companies, some of which still have some exciting long-term potential. Both GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) cratered more than 20% during the past month, and now may be as good a time as any to add them to your portfolio. Hydroponics company GrowGeneration was destined to come down in value; last year, its shares skyrocketed 881% while the S&P 500 rose just 16%.

  • After #FreeBritney: How to fix conservatorships

    The pop star's case has brought enormous attention to abuses in the system, but some disability advocates are wary of using her circumstances as a model for reform.

  • Southwest Airlines announces employee vaccine mandate

    Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced this week that all 60,000 employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an exemption by Nov. 24.Why it matters: The airline and health care industries account for hundreds of thousands of local jobs. Compliance numbers show that workers are choosing their jobs over their vaccine concerns. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIf the airlines don't abide by the federal government's r

  • Zurich meeting brings rare sign of U.S.-China thaw

    The six-hour meeting White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had with his Chinese counterpart in Zurich on Wednesday may have done more to defrost the U.S.-China relationship than anything since President Biden took office.Why it matters: That speaks more to the tense relations between the two superpowers than anything Sullivan achieved during his marathon with Yang Jiechi. But the White House counted it as a win and "model" for future talks.Stay on top of the latest market trends an

  • Biden says he and China's Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the "Taiwan agreement", as tensions have ratcheted up between Taipei and Beijing. Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's long-standing policy under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes clear that the U.S. decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing instead of Taiwan rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.