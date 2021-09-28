Vaccine mandates continue to expand
Some states and companies have imposed vaccine mandates on Americans ahead of the Biden administration’s roll-out of a nationwide workplace requirement -- and the results so far have been mixed.
(Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B
Automakers are cutting well into muscle at this point…
China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Retailers across the US are facing delays, shortages, and rising costs because of an ongoing breakdown in the shipping supply chain.
Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.
COTI will create Cardano’s new stablecoin – Djed – which was trumpeted by umbrella company IOKH founder Charles Hoskinson at the weekend.
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Tuesday became the second Detroit automaker to ask U.S. salaried employees to reveal their vaccination status against COVID-19 in a bid to comply with wider federal guidelines. Ford said salaried employees were required to submit their vaccination status against COVID-19 by Oct. 8 but the process was voluntary for its hourly employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The automaker's move comes as the Biden administration pursues sweeping measures to increase vaccination coverage in the United States, while pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.
Most offices have eight-hour workdays—how many of those hours are we really supposed to be working? We asked a productivity expert, a psychologist, a labor journalist, and a boss.
(Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be
Soaring energy prices and cheap valuations make this group attractive.
Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.
Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).
Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s power-hungry commodities producers are in Beijing’s firing line, but the government’s efforts to stave off a full-blown energy crisis are also fueling rallies in everything from fertilizer to silicon.Production of metals from aluminum to steel has been spluttering for months as power curbs have intensified across key industrial provinces. Now factories producing high-end goods are starting to feel the pinch too, creating burgeoning risks to the nation’s economic growth. Wh
General Motors warned that salaried workers who have not reported their coronavirus vaccination status by this Friday, October 1, will receive a letter of safety violation. Employees who choose not to reveal whether they're vaccinated will also risk a financial penalty. "Continued non-compliance will result in a second safety letter violation and a reduction of the performance bonus," General Motors spokeswoman Maria Raynal told The Detroit Free Press.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. Monday's settlement resolves U.S. Department of Justice civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank, and includes a $35.3 million fine plus a $2 million forfeiture. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop."
(Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of
As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.
What if coronavirus could be prevented with a pill? Pfizer said on Monday it has started testing an oral antiviral drug for people exposed to COVID-19. In a mid-to-late stage study, Pfizer will test a pill in up to 2,660 healthy adults aged 18 or older. Participants in the trial must live in the same household as a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus. The antiviral pill is designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply. Pfizer and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc., have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer pill for COVID-19. To date, Gilead Sciences’ intravenous drug remdesivir is the only approved antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in the U.S. While effective, it is time-consuming, costly and requires medical assistance to administer the treatment.
Top African oil exporters Nigeria and Angola will struggle to boost output to their OPEC quota levels until at least next year as underinvestment and nagging maintenance problems continue to hobble output, sources at their respective oil firms warn. Their battle mirrors that of several other members of the OPEC+ group who curbed production in the past year to support prices when COVID-19 hit demand, but are now failing to ramp up output https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/opec-compliance-with-oil-cuts-rises-116-august-sources-say-2021-09-21 to meet soaring global fuel needs as economies recover. However, Nigeria and Angola have underproduced by an average of 276,000 bpd so far this year out of their combined average OPEC quota of 2.83 million bpd according to Refinitiv data.