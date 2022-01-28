Vaccine misinformation is still 'killing people,’ doctor warns

Inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines is one of the reasons why more than 36% of the U.S. population still isn't fully vaccinated despite a much higher likelihood of hospitalization and death for those who are not inoculated.

“It’s tragic,” Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “These folks don’t have to die from COVID, but they are dying because they’re not getting vaccinated. And the misinformation that’s out there that’s telling people that the vaccine kills people, telling people these vaccines are unsafe, that’s just wrong. And it’s killing people.”

A 2021 survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found that 35% of Americans either believe or are unsure about whether deaths from the COVID vaccine “are being intentionally hidden by the government” while roughly 31% believe or are unsure about if the vaccines “have been shown to cause infertility.” (Data has shown there are no links between the COVID vaccines and infertility.)

Additionally, the survey found that 1 in 4 individuals either believe or were unsure whether vaccines could give you COVID or contain a microchip, and 1 in 5 entertained the idea that the vaccine could change your DNA.

Deaths 'mostly occurring in unvaccinated people'

Part of the onus falls on the federal government and some public health officials for confusing messaging.

Guidance has frequently changed about how to mask, how to quarantine, and the timing for booster doses.

Another issue is misunderstandings about the severity of the virus. Many individuals believe that COVID-19 — especially from the Omicron variant — is similar to the flu, meaning that it’s manageable and temporary.

As many doctors have emphasized, the COVID vaccines are meant to protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death as opposed to preventing all infections.

“The deaths are mostly occurring in unvaccinated people,” Saag said. “That’s the way it’s been ever since last December when the vaccines were released. Somewhere in the messaging, I think the public is getting a little confused. They hear accurately that Omicron is a little bit less aggressive than Delta. That’s true. It’s especially less aggressive in those who are fully vaccinated and boosted. That’s true especially with regard to hospitalization and death.”

Furthermore, high-profile figures spreading vaccine misinformation have exacerbated the issue.

Podcast host Joe Rogan garnered heavy criticism for elevating the voices of vaccine skeptics and promoting the use of alternative therapeutics such as ivermectin in lieu of getting vaccinated. Currently, 28% of Americans believe ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for the coronavirus despite the FDA stating that it should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19 infection.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast after it was revealed he misled the press about his vaccination status and said that he was opting for his own "immunization protocol" instead of vaccines, which included using ivermectin.

Media outlets are also part of the problem: The KFF poll found that "the share who hold at least four misconceptions" related to COVID misinformation is higher among those who trust One America News, Fox News, and Newsmax as news sources, all of which are considered to be conservative news platforms.

'We're hitting a peak again'

Amid misinformation, cases and hospitalizations — most of the patients being unvaccinated — rose to new record highs this winter despite the widespread availability of vaccines. ICUs are at more than 70% capacity, and there are staffing shortages across the country.

“It’s really the unvaccinated folks who are filling up our emergency rooms, our hospitals, our ICUs, and they’re the ones who are disproportionately dying from COVID,” Saag said. “The rate of death is about 13-fold higher for an unvaccinated person than for a vaccinated person. That’s a huge number.”

In Alabama, where Saag is based, “we’re hitting a peak again,” he said. “Part of the reason is that the vaccine status of people in Alabama is generally much less than the average for the country, unfortunately, and that’s true for a lot of the states in the southeastern U.S. and in some of the midwestern states.”

Alabama’s vaccination rate is just 49.3%. In comparison, almost all of the states in the Northeast are above 70%. The national average is 63.5%.

“If we’re smart, we can move forward in the most normal way, getting back to where we were pre-COVID,” Saag said. “If we all get vaccinated and, during spikes, we wear a mask and protect ourselves, when we do get infected and have symptoms, we have these new drugs and we’ll be able to hopefully keep people out of the hospital and prevent them from dying.”

