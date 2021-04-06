Vaccine passports: What is the rest of the world doing?

Verity Bowman
A Chinese couple wear plastic coats and protective masks - Kevin Frayer /Getty Images AsiaPac
A Chinese couple wear plastic coats and protective masks - Kevin Frayer /Getty Images AsiaPac

Since vaccinations were first approved for use, Covid-19 status checks have been widely debated as a potential method to keep the lifting of restrictions safe.

It is thought that such a system could soon be introduced in the UK as the Government works to reopen theatres and nightclubs, as well as spectator events, in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

Vaccine "passports" have already been rolled out across much of the world and could indicate what is next for the UK’s coronavirus strategy.

We round-up some of the most comprehensive systems below:

Bahrain

Bahrain became one of the first countries to launch a digital Covid-19 passport in February.

Users' names, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine they have received are included in the BeAware app.

Users must have received two doses of a vaccine, separated by 21 days, and then wait for two weeks for antibodies to develop.

The passport can be scanned with a QR code which links to a national vaccine register.

China

China’s vaccine passport was launched on March 8 is possibly the most comprehensive so far. The Alipay Health Code determines whether millions of citizens should be allowed to move in public spaces freely, or whether they should be quarantined.

Users' travel history and health status determines a colour coded system: Green, meaning users can travel freely; yellow, indicating they should be isolating at home; and red, indicating a confirmed Covid-19 patient.

A passenger wearing a face mask as he shows a green QR code on his phone to show his health status to security upon arrival at Wenzhou railway station in Wenzhou, China - NOEL CELIS /AFP
A passenger wearing a face mask as he shows a green QR code on his phone to show his health status to security upon arrival at Wenzhou railway station in Wenzhou, China - NOEL CELIS /AFP

The app varies slightly depending on the province or city. In Wuhan, people are only able to ride on public transport if they have a green health code.

Concerns have been raised by users who warn that the app is invasive. It logs a person’s medical records, passport information, contact details and recent travel.

Denmark

Denmark is set to roll out its version of a Covid-19 passport in May. The pass will be linked to a secure digital ID system called NemID, which is used in much of Europe.

In order to access services including hairdressers and restaurants, citizens will need proof of a vaccination, a recent negative test or an earlier infection.

The "Coronapas" is set to be a major part of the easing of restrictions from May 21, after which all over-50s and high risk groups will be vaccinated.

Israel

Israel has given inoculated citizens or those who have recovered from Covid-19 a "Green Pass", permitting them to use gyms and hotels. Israelis can decide between a paper or digital pass. The system relies on a government-run database that stores and checks all vaccination data.

However, the rollout of the pass has not been perfect, enforcement has been patchy and there are limitations in its requirements. Foreign nationals also are unable to access the system, while those who are immunised but not insured with an Israeli healthcare provider face a similar challenge.

Jewish worshippers pray in large separated cubicles near the Western Wall during the Priestly Blessing on the holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem - EMMANUEL DUNAND /AFP
Jewish worshippers pray in large separated cubicles near the Western Wall during the Priestly Blessing on the holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem - EMMANUEL DUNAND /AFP

More than half of Israel’s population have already received two vaccine doses, making their vaccination programme one of the fastest in the world.

Japan

Japan is set to issue digital health certificates to citizens who have been vaccinated this month, according to the newspaper Nikkei.

The passport will be managed on a mobile app and debut in a matter of weeks. Proof of vaccination will allow people to board a plane or check into a hotel.

It will extend to foreigners staying in Japan and returning to their respective home countries, Nikkei said.

South Korea

South Korea will introduce their own system later this month. According to Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, the app uses blockchain technology which will prevent it from being counterfeited.

It will be issued to immunised citizens, but also extended to international travellers who have been vaccinated.

Over 850,000 South Koreans have been vaccinated since the country began its vaccination programme on February 26.

United States

Infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has indicated that the United States will not require a vaccination passport.

However, New York has begun rolling out its own version. The app, called an Excelsior Pass, is the first of its kind to be introduced in the country.

Two girls wearing masks record a 'TikTok' in Times Square - Alexi Rosenfeld /Getty Images North America
Two girls wearing masks record a 'TikTok' in Times Square - Alexi Rosenfeld /Getty Images North America

The system is based on IBM’s blockchain-based digital health pass technology, which could put them in a position of providing passes elsewhere.

The pass can be printed out if required and a QR code can be scanned to verify negative test results or proof of vaccination. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the app "heralds the next step in our thoughtful, science-based reopening".

Some venues have already begun asking for proof of vaccination before entry, while those who have been immunised are allowed to hold larger gatherings, including weddings.

