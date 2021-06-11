Vaccine passports: Why Europe loves them and the US loathes them

Dominique Soguel
·7 min read

Back in 1992, Yiannis Klouvas converted an old cinema into the Blue Lagoon restaurant, which garnered a strong reputation for live music. There is no music now. The business, like so many others on the Greek island of Rhodes, is struggling due to the pandemic’s restrictions on travel.

“If we see a tourist on the street these days,” he says, “we take a photo to remember them.”

Mr. Klouvas is now banking on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, also known as the “green passport,” to save the summer. Starting July 1, all EU member states will accept the certificates as proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a recent negative test, or recovery from the disease. The plan got a resounding yes at the European Parliament on June 9. All EU member states, Liechtenstein, and Norway will implement the passport.

But across the Atlantic, the idea faces strong head winds, whether for travel or domestic use. The Biden administration has ruled out introducing vaccination passports, and some states even ban them. Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson likened the use of them to segregation. “Medical Jim Crow has come to America,” he said.

Prioritizing freedom and fears of government overreach underpin the rejection of vaccine certificates in the U.S., while European societies have grappled more with issues of privacy and fairness. And so as Western countries savor a return to the old, this phase of post-pandemic mobility is being shaped by cultural attitudes – like Europeans’ tendency to make the most of having entirely different cultures within a few hours’ drive – and the initial responses to the pandemic.

“Alabama never closed the border to Mississippi in the way Finland closed the border to Sweden,” points out Anders Herlitz, a researcher at Sweden’s Institute for Futures Studies. “Here in the EU, the vaccine passports are seen as a necessary evil to get rid of other, much more extensive, limitations to people’s freedom, whereas in the U.S., they would not help getting rid of other limitations, but only cause new limitations.”

Jen Kates, director of global health and HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington, says previous pandemic plans didn’t account for cultural variations and responses.

“One thing we know from how COVID has played out globally is that culture matters,” she says. “Politics, culture, all the differences that we know that structure people’s lives have to be taken into account, both for getting back to normal and for preparing for the next pandemic.”

Europe’s green passport

Nine European countries, including Greece and Germany, are already using the EU COVID-19 passport. When the Greek government unveiled the passport, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis trumpeted the opening of a “fast lane” to facilitate travel.” Everyone realizes two years without tourists would be an economic disaster for the Mediterranean nation.

“Greece is very strongly pro-vaccine passport, especially as far as foreigners are concerned,” says Paris Kyriacopolous, chairman of Motodynamics and Lion Rental, which operates Sixt Rent a Car in Greece.

Ipsos polling data suggests the dominant attitude toward COVID-19 vaccine passports across Europe is equally positive. When it comes to using them domestically, citizens are more concerned by questions of fairness than by privacy issues, and pockets of society are ambivalent about or opposed to vaccines. But when it comes to travel, the view is clearly pro.

Even Germany, which had more rigorous ethical debates on the issues and boasts stringent data privacy laws, got behind the idea of digital health certificates. More than 60% of Germans now support implementing them, according to a recent YouGov poll, even though less than half the population has had a first jab.

Malcolm Jorgensen, an academic who is providing administrative assistance at one of Berlin’s six vaccination centers, is fully vaccinated as of this week. His vaccination card has allowed him to shop at markets and visit the gym without flashing a coronavirus test result. He says the move from a paper card to a digital passport isn’t much of a leap.

“There’s already informal digitization,” says Dr. Jorgensen. “At the gym I can just show a photograph of my vaccination booklet, rather than the booklet itself. Digitization is inevitable.”

In Germany, debates over the passports have had less to do with privacy concerns than with equity of access for people who choose not to or cannot be vaccinated. Analysts note that medical insurance companies already have individuals’ health details.

“It’s an ethical question,” says Olga Stepanova, a data protection attorney with WINHELLER Law. “Each government needs to decide what kinds of access limitations may be imposed to protect others, while not limiting freedoms of non-vaccinated people in an inappropriate way.”

Concern about privacy

The freedom debate has been particularly fierce in the U.S. Much like other issues throughout the pandemic, the vaccine certificate has become deeply polarizing.

The divisions fall along partisan lines – just as they did with stay-at-home orders and mask mandates – and so different states have moved toward normalcy in distinct ways. New York was the first to introduce its Excelsior Pass, which allows residents to prove their vaccination status to gain access to certain social venues. But several states, including Florida and Texas, ban such passes outright.

The state of Michigan has been one of the most closely watched during the last year, ever since former President Donald Trump notoriously tweeted “Liberate Michigan” last spring in regard to tough anti-lockdown measures implemented by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. This spring, as the state coped with one of the worst spikes of COVID-19, a bitter debate over vaccine passports broke out.

This month the Michigan House approved legislation to ban so-called vaccine passports in the state – even though the governor has repeatedly said she has no intention of introducing them. “The threat of government controlling one’s daily life through identification of whether one is immunized or not is frightening,” said Rep. Sue Allor, who proposed the bill.

Like the rest of the country, the state is divided. The University of Michigan has mandated that students living in dormitories must prove vaccination. Since Michigan is a border state, some Democrats have pushed for passes as a way to travel more easily to Canada and avoid quarantines.

Dave Boucher, a government and politics reporter with the Detroit Free Press, says opposition centers around freedom of choice. It’s about “the government ‘telling me what I can and can’t do,’” he says. “And there’s always the slippery slope argument where if the government is endorsing vaccine passports now, then they’re going to get vital information about you and track that information and use it in unknown, nefarious ways.”

Rich Studley, president and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, says the vast majority of his members are committed to a safe reopening and return to normal, but don’t see passports as a way to do it.

“There is no groundswell of support that would be in favor of mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports,” he says. “If there is one thing businesses have learned over the past year in Michigan, other than how to survive, it is how to operate their business safely to protect employees and customers.”

In general, Americans – much like Europeans – are more accepting of passports to travel than they are for domestic use, according to polls. Some analysts believe they are an inevitable part of post-pandemic mobility.

“Digital health certificates are already available in the EU, and my guess is that they will be widely used, even without being adopted by the U.S.,” says Chris Dye, a professor of epidemiology at Oxford University in Britain.

As other parts of the world move forward with passes, the U.S. might find itself playing catch-up. “It’ll be really interesting to look ahead three to six months and see as other parts of the world are going forward and using these kinds of mechanisms, if there will be a change,” says Dr. Kates.

Dominique Soguel reported from Basel, Switzerland.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Sausage wars: Boris Johnson hints he may rip up EU rule book over trade with Northern Ireland

    Boris Johnson warned on Friday night that he was willing to unilaterally breach the Northern Ireland Protocol to keep meat imports flowing ahead of talks with European Union leaders on Saturday. The Prime Minister's official spokesman said "all options are on the table" when asked whether he would waive checks on such imports if no agreement is reached by the end of this month. Doing so would breach the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, signed in December, which was designed to avoid check

  • Biden to warn Boris Johnson not to mess with the EU over Northern Ireland

    U.S. president Joe Biden is expected to tell U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson in a bilateral meeting on Thursday that he should settle a post-Brexit dispute with the EU on Northern Ireland or risk a flare up of intra-Irish tensions.

  • Florida Board of Education Approves Rule Banning ‘1619 Project’ from Classrooms

    The Florida State Board of Education approved a rule banning critical race theory and the use of material from the controversial "1619 Project" in classrooms.

  • UK, EU seeking 'radical' solutions to Northern Ireland trade, UK PM's spokesman says

    Britain is working with the European Union to urgently find radical proposals that would solve the post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. The two sides are at loggerheads over how to ease post-Brexit trade between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland, with both accusing the other of dealing with part of their divorce deal called the protocol in bad faith. "We're seeking to urgently come up radical proposals within the protocol to find a way forward," the spokesman told reporters.

  • U.S. says G7 may reallocate $100 billion from IMF funds to COVID-ravaged nations

    CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -The United States and other Group of Seven nations are considering reallocating $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund's warchest to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, the White House said. The issue will be on the table when G7 leaders discuss how to help steer the world's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic at a three-day summit in Cornwall, England, which began on Friday. "The United States and our G7 partners are actively considering a global effort to multiply the impact of the proposed Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation to the countries most in need," the U.S. president's office said.

  • Ways to Cut Down Your Family's Waste-and Beautify Your Home in the Process

    Home decor pros share their tips for less-wasteful ways to furnish and style your home.

  • Royals join world leaders as U.K. adds star power to summit diplomacy

    While there was always meant to be some royal presence at the G-7 summit in the small Cornish seaside town of Carbis Bay, the arrival of the queen was a surprise.

  • Exclusive: China's attacks on 'foreign forces' threaten Hong Kong's global standing - top U.S. envoy

    The top U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong said the imposition of a new national security law had created an "atmosphere of coercion" that threatens both the city's freedoms and its standing as an international business hub. In unusually strident remarks to Reuters this week, U.S. Consul-General Hanscom Smith called it "appalling" that Beijing's influence had "vilified" routine diplomatic activities such as meeting local activists, part of a government crackdown on foreign forces that was "casting a pall over the city". Smith's remarks highlight deepening concerns over Hong Kong's sharply deteriorating freedoms among many officials in the administration of President Joe Biden one year after China's parliament imposed the law.

  • G7 leaders gathered for a 'family photo' on an English beach, and Biden joked they should jump in the water

    Trump had a tendency to confront US allies on a variety of issues, and his leadership style placed strains on relations.

  • Questions Swirl After Powerful Lawyer’s Wife, Son Are Killed Amid Fatal Boat Party Probe

    via FacebookThree days after a South Carolina mother and son from a powerful legal family were shot dead outside a house on their 1,700-acre hunting estate, countless questions remain about the pair’s violent demise.Around 10 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of two dead bodies outside a rural home. There, officers found the remains of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52. According to local news outlet the Is

  • Pandemic relapse spells trouble for India's middle class

    Ram Babu moved from his village to the Indian capital New Delhi in 1980, to clean cars. India’s economy was on the cusp of recovery from the first pandemic shock when a new wave of infections swept the country, infecting millions, killing hundreds of thousands and forcing many people to stay home. Decades of progress in alleviating poverty are imperiled, experts say, and getting growth back on track hinges on the fate of the country’s sprawling middle class.

  • Salvador Perez’s two homers couldn’t keep Kansas City Royals from losing on a walk-off

    The Oakland Athletics scored the winning run against Scott Barlow in the ninth.

  • The Kansas City Royals hope Jorge Soler found something in Thursday night’s HR swing

    Soler became the 16th Cuban-born player with 100 career homers.

  • Pentagon to send Ukraine $150 million military assistance package

    The Pentagon announced plans on Friday to send Ukraine $150 million in military assistance that will include counter-artillery radar, counter-drone technology and electronic warfare equipment, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The move comes as tensions continue to climb between Russia and Ukraine and days before a summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: In 20

  • Biden allocates additional $46 million to "unexpected urgent" migration needs

    President Biden will devote $46 million in additional funding to meet "unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs," the White House announced Friday.Why it matters: The surge of migrants at the southern border is one of the most prominent crises facing the administration. Migrant apprehensions at the border remain near 20-year highs, Axios' Stef Kight writes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The funding will be pulled from the Emergency Refugee and Mig

  • Golden Knights fan steals Avalanche fan's flag, starts fight at end of Game 6

    A pair of Colorado Avalanche fans had their flag snatched from them by a belligerent Vegas Golden Knights fan at the end of Game 6, prompting a fight.

  • Orban's chief foe celebrates reversal on construction of massive Chinese campus in Budapest

    It was billed as a glitzy investment that would bring Chinese investment and research to Hungary, and provide courses for thousands of students. But instead the proposed Budapest campus of Shanghai’s Fudan University has become the latest battle over the apparent malign effects of Chinese investment in Central Europe. Protests in the Hungarian capital earlier this week against the £1.2-billion campus, forced the Right-wing government of Viktor Orban into a rare retreat on Thursday by promising t

  • 3 things we learned from Turkey v. Italy

    A one-sided encounter in the EURO 2020 opener, as the Azzurri secured a classy win in the Stadio Olimpico.

  • Man told American Airlines about a scary moment on a plane. From there it got confusing

    “I didn’t know what was happening. I thought maybe we were on the wrong runway or that we were going to slam into another plane,” said the Raleigh, NC man.

  • Tennis-I'll remember this forever, says Djokovic after toppling Nadal in Paris

    World number one Novak Djokovic said his win over Rafa Nadal in Friday's epic French Open semi-final was one of the top three matches he had played and he would remember it forever. The 34-year-old Serb lost the opening five games but hit back in magnificent fashion to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 in front of a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier crowd. He will now face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final, where he will seek a second French Open title and a 19th Grand Slam title in total -- to move one behind the men's record haul held by Nadal and Roger Federer.