🌱 Vaccine Proof Now Required In Oak Park + Pandemic Fatigue

1. Proof of vaccination is now required to enter restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms in Oak Park. The public health order goes into effect today, one week after Chicago and Cook County enacted similar requirements. (VOP)

2. The River Forest Police Department is offering tips for people selling products online after a series of armed thefts in Chicago. Officers urge sellers to meet supposed buyers in public places with surveillance cameras and to set a meeting time during daylight hours. (VRF)

3. Two Cook County Sheriff’s vehicles were struck on area roads last week by drivers violating Scott’s Law. Neither officer was injured. (CCSO)

4. The Village of Oak Park is hiring for 18 positions this January. Open roles include police records clerk, grants coordinator, assistant director of HR and racial equality and more. (VOP)

5. Elmwood Park Public Library is seeking feedback for its three-year strategic plan. An online survey will be available through spring. (EPPL)

Chicagoland is seeing a spike in anxiety and pandemic fatigue during the current COVID-19 surge. (Paid source: Tribune )

The state Senate officially declared Jan. 17 “Betty White Day” in Illinois . Oak Park will celebrate her life Jan. 15 so as not to interfere with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ( ABC )

Chicago author Jessamine Chan celebrated the release of her buzzed-about new book “The School for Good Mothers” at The Book Table. (Facebook)

— Georgi Presecky



