Vaccine Proof Required To Visit DuPage Children's Museum

NAPERVILLE, IL — Proof of a coronavirus vaccine is required to visit DuPage Children's Museum as of Monday. The museum will verify vaccinations for guests and members who are five years old and older, according to an update on its website.

The move comes as coronavirus cases surge to record numbers throughout the United States. As of Jan. 3, 2022, DuPage Children's Museum has implemented the following requirements:

Visitors who are 12 years old and over

Must show proof they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus with a vaccine authorized by the FDA or WHO

The proof of vaccination is valid at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or 14 days after a single-dose vaccine

Acceptable vaccination proof includes a physical copy of a vaccine card, a photocopy of a vaccine card, an app or digital record on a phone or a paper record from a vaccine provider

Visitors who are 16 and older must show photo identification as well

Visitors who are 5 to 11 years old

Must show proof of at least one vaccination dose

As of Jan. 4, face masks are still required at DuPage Children's Museum for all guests regardless of their vaccination status. The museum is also implementing timed-entry admission as an additional precaution against coronavirus.

This article originally appeared on the Naperville Patch