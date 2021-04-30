Vaccine protects COVID-19 survivors against variants; virus' spike protein damages blood vessels

Black community leaders receive COVID-19 Vaccine in NewYork
Nancy Lapid
·4 min read

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Vaccine protects COVID-19 survivors against variants

In COVID-19 survivors, the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine protects not only against the original virus strain but also against worrisome variants, two studies show. UK researchers analyzed immune responses after a single dose of the vaccine in 51 people, including 25 people previously infected with an early version of the novel coronavirus. Survivors showed enhanced antibody responses against the newer, more infectious variants first seen in the UK and South Africa, whereas people who had not previously been infected did not produce antibodies that could neutralize the variants, according to a report on Friday in Science. Separately, U.S researchers studied 30 people after two doses of the vaccine. Immune responses were 3.4 times better at neutralizing the coronavirus in the 10 COVID-19 survivors than in the 20 who were not previously infected, they reported on medRxiv on Thursday ahead of peer review. The difference was even greater when looking at neutralization of new variants from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, said coauthor Fikadu Tafesse of Oregon Health & Science University. "For example, the South African variant, which is the best at evading neutralizing antibodies, was 6.5 times better blocked," or neutralized, in blood samples from people who were vaccinated after infection, he said. "Our findings give people another reason to go out and get vaccinated even if they have already had COVID-19." (https://bit.ly/3xvw4ke; https://bit.ly/3xE8fHa)

COVID-19 spike protein damages blood vessels

The "spike" proteins that the coronavirus uses to help it break into cells inflicts other damage as well, according to a new study that shines a spotlight on the many ways COVID-19 attacks organs other than the lungs. The spike proteins themselves cause direct damage to the cells that line the blood vessels, scientists found in test tube experiments using an engineered version of the spike and artery-lining cells obtained from mice. After attaching itself to the ACE2 protein on healthy cells, the spike disrupts signaling from ACE2 to the mitochondria - the cell's energy-generating structures - causing the mitochondria to become damaged, researchers reported on Friday in Circulation Research. COVID-19 is really a disease of the blood vessels, coauthor Uri Manor of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California said in a statement. The new findings could help explain the blood clots associated with COVID-19. They could also explain "why some people have strokes, and why some people have issues in other parts of the body," Manor said. "The commonality between them is that they all have vascular underpinnings." (https://bit.ly/3eIhuNF)

Cancer screenings in U.S. plummeted during pandemic

Nearly 10 million screenings for three common cancers were missed in the U.S. because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests. Researchers who compared monthly spring and summer screening rates in 2020 to rates in 2018 and 2019 found a 90.8% decline in breast cancer screening, a 79.3% decline in colorectal cancer screening and a 63.4% decline in prostate cancer screening just in the month of April 2020, researchers reported on Thursday in JAMA Oncology. "There was a deficit of 9.4 million in screening for the three major cancers across the United States that was most likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic," said coauthor Dr. Ronald Chen of the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City. "This is a deficit we have to make up for in 2021." One bit of good news from the study: telehealth visits seemed to be associated with getting cancer screenings back on track. Healthcare teams that could reach patients through telehealth "were able to come up with a plan for screening," Chen said. "This emphasizes the importance of telehealth and the importance of continuing it after the pandemic is over." (https://bit.ly/3e3yTS7)

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Linda Carroll; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • KY appeals court tosses Black man’s conviction after prosecutors tossed Black jurors

    Fayette prosecutors said one of the Black jurors should be dismissed because he “gave off bad body language.”

  • Homicide charges filed in fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth

    A Delano man is accused of driving more than 70 miles-an-hour in a street race when he struck and killed a pedestrian and dog in Plymouth this week. Jack H. Blaschke, 19, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Authorities allege that he hit a 65-year-old man and his black Labrador about 9 p.m. Wednesday near County Road 24 and N. ...

  • Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca chief rejects EU accusations of 'overpromising' vaccine supply to bloc

    Exclusive: Social distancing not needed at big events, PM to be told Quarantine and self-isolation could be replaced with daily tests Just 1 in 1,000 in England now has Covid as rates continue to plummet Why has India been hit by Covid so badly now – and where could be next? How Europe's vaccine roll out is finally catching up with the UK Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial AstraZeneca's chief executive has denied accusations from the EU that the drugmaker 'overpromised' on vaccine supplies to the bloc. The European Commission has launched legal proceedings against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, alleging that it did not respect its contract or have a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries of vaccine doses. Pascal Soriot said AstraZeneca it did its best to deliver as many doses as possible to the EU, and while disappointed not to have delivered more, he was proud of the company's work and was "totally committed" to increasing supply. "We never overpromised, we communicated what we thought we would achieve at the time," Soriot told a media briefing, adding that AstraZeneca will have delivered 50 million doses to the EU by the end of April. But Irish Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly said Astrazeneca "failed to deliver" on its commitments to the bloc. AstraZeneca, which had delivered only a quarter of what it had committed to the EU by the end of March, plans to ship a total of 100 million doses to the bloc by the end of June, far below the 300 million foreseen in the contract. Follow the latest updates below.

  • New coronavirus cases fell by 16% after weeks of stasis

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosNew coronavirus infections fell by roughly 16% over the past week in the U.S. — a big improvement after weeks of stasis.The big picture: More than half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and that seems to finally be putting a dent in the size of the country’s outbreak.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The U.S. averaged about 55,000 new cases per day over the past week, down from about 66,000 per day the week before.The number of new infections declined in 26 states and only rose in four.New York and Michigan saw the biggest improvements; new cases were down by about 30% in both states.What’s next: The U.S. will never totally eliminate COVID-19, but high vaccination rates and low case rates will help the country get back to normal more quickly, and will also help limit the threat that new variants of the virus will pose in the years to come. Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Experts praise New York City for making free mental health counseling available at vaccine sites

    New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that the city would be providing "mental health check-ins" for everyone who is vaccinated.

  • Moderna Plans To Increase Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccine To 3 Billion Doses By 2022

    Moderna Inc. (MRNA) revealed its plan of investments to accelerate the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities. The company anticipates global capacity of its vaccine to reach 3 billion by 2022. Notably, this target will depend on the mix between the already authorized Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, lower doses of variant booster candidates, together with pediatric vaccines once they are approved. Moderna’s planned investments, which are likely to be funded from its existing cash balances will double the drug substance manufacturing at Lonza’s (LONN) Switzerland-based unit. Additionally, formulation, fill and finish, and drug substance manufacturing will more than double at Rovi’s (ROVI) Spain-based facility along with a 50% rise of drug substance at Moderna’s facilities in the US. Furthermore, upon completion of the target, the safety stock of raw materials and finished products, which are used to deliver committed volumes, will be enhanced through these investments. Moderna plans to initiate investing at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities in 2021, with the expectation of increased production to ramp up in late 2021 and early 2022. For 2021, the company’s manufacturing supply forecast has been increased to between 800 million and 1 billion doses. Notably, the expected rise in doses is in addition to the recently announced increases in formulation, fill and finish in the US with Catalent and Sanofi. Moreover, other agreements are likely to be in pipeline and are undergoing advanced negotiations. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said, “As we follow the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, we believe that there will continue to be significant need for our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and our variant booster candidates into 2022 and 2023. We are hearing from governments that there is no technology that provides the high efficacy of mRNA vaccines and the speed necessary to adapt to variants, while allowing reliable scalability of manufacturing…We thank our manufacturing partners for their work and their commitment. Together with our partners, Moderna is committed to continuously developing best-in-class variant boosters so we can end this pandemic as fast as possible.” (See Moderna stock analysis on TipRanks) On April 15, Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $182 (3.3% upside potential) on the stock. Livshits said, “Last year’s Vaccine Day featured discussion of clinical plans for the Covid-19 vaccine program, manufacturing sale-up logistics, and the many unknowns regarding Covid-19 immunity. A year later, Moderna has demonstrated the ability to develop and manufacture highly effective mRNA vaccines at the commercial scale; the company has experienced a corresponding inflection in valuation and cash.” “In 2021, Moderna’s newfound status as a major vaccine player and household name positions the company to expand commercial relationships and build awareness in new markets (e.g. CMV),” the analyst added. The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 5 Buys, 5 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average analyst price target of $174.20 implies that MRNA is fairly priced at current levels. Shares have increased almost 60% so far this year. TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 83% Bullish on MRNA, compared to a sector average of 69%. Related News: ADMA Biologics’ Increased IVIG Production Scale Gets FDA Nod; Shares Gain Microsoft Reports Better-Than-Expected 3Q Results; Shares Drop 3% After-Hours Alphabet Pops 4% After A Blowout Quarter, Google Cloud & Ad Revenues Outperform More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Google Battles £3B UK Class Action Lawsuit - Report Verizon Considers Selling Its Media Division For $5B – Report Qualcomm Quarterly Sales Surge Driven By Smartphones Demand BCE’s 1Q Earnings And Revenue Beat Estimates

  • WHO's Europe head warned that India's COVID-19 crisis 'can happen anywhere,' especially in countries that are relaxing measures

    Hans Kluge warned of a "perfect storm" that could come as some countries ease restrictions, especially with contagious variants still being a threat.

  • Why This NYPD Detective Is Suing a Protester

    NEW YORK — When demonstrations against racism and brutality in policing filled New York’s streets last summer, the police confronted protesters with tactics so aggressive and at times violent that a remorseful Mayor Bill de Blasio later issued a public apology. But a year after George Floyd’s murder, police officers around the country say that they have been subjected to taunts and insults during the demonstrations that have left them feeling vilified. Now, one New York City police union is testing an unusual new tactic to hit back at protesters: suing them. Last week, on the same day de Blasio released new guidelines for how the police would respond to protests, a New York City Police detective, Vincent Cheung, announced that he was suing a protester who was caught on video hurling racist, anti-Asian insults at him during a protest in March. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Police in New York and around the country have occasionally brought lawsuits against people who attack and injure them physically. But a lawsuit from an officer over words used at a protest — even hateful ones — raises thorny questions about free speech, which is often protected even at its most vitriolic. Lawyers who observe police action closely said that they could not recall a lawsuit of this type — pursuing monetary damages from a protester for language used at a demonstration — being filed before and added that even if the suit is wholly unsuccessful, it could still represent a new way for the police to confront protesters. A lawyer representing Cheung said that the police believe that civil court is “the only remedy with which they are left.” “Many officers have said they wouldn’t hesitate to seek that remedy, not with the expectation of a financial windfall, but hopefully as a deterrent to such uncivilized and dangerous behavior,” said the lawyer, James M. Moschella. In a video of the confrontation released by the police, the protester, Terrell Harper, was just feet from Cheung’s face as he cursed at him, punctuating his comments with racist stereotypes mocking Cheung, who is Chinese American. In the moment, Cheung made no move to apprehend Harper, who is Black. The protest, on a chilly March evening in downtown Manhattan, continued. Harper said he returned home to Asbury Park, New Jersey, after the protest, which he said was a weekly demonstration for transgender rights and “in solidarity with end Asian hate.” Five days later, eight people were killed in a shooting in Atlanta, six of them of Asian descent, accelerating already-growing concerns about anti-Asian hate. A week later, the police released the video of Harper. At the news conference last week, at the headquarters of his union, the Detectives Endowment Association, Cheung said he had often encountered verbal abuse before, but that he was surprised that during a demonstration for racial justice and equality, Harper had gone on what he called “an anti-Asian beratement for over 15 minutes.” “That type of hate directed towards myself as an Asian American is just disgusting,” he said. The lawsuit said that Cheung had suffered severe emotional distress and was permanently and seriously injured by Harper’s conduct, which, it said, had incapacitated him from his usual duties and required him to seek medical attention. It asked that the court compel Harper to pay unspecified monetary damages. In interviews, Harper, 39, apologized for what he acknowledged were racist comments. He said the video had been taken out of context, and that he typically uses racist remarks as part of a broader explanatory monologue to demonstrate what racism looks and feels like. “I’ve got to change my method, and I came out and apologized for that,” he said. He said that he had been organizing demonstrations all year and that the lawsuit, along with targeting him specifically, represented a way for the police to stoke tension between Asian and Black communities in New York. Megan Watson, a Korean American organizer who has attended several marches with Harper, said that she had worked with him to organize a February march in solidarity with the Asian American community against police brutality. She agreed that the lawsuit was a way to scapegoat a protest leader and deepen long-standing tensions between the communities. She compared Harper’s monologues, which she had observed, to comedic roasts, but said that she had not heard him use anti-Asian language before. She had, however, spoken to him about the video, she said. “He understands how it comes across. He understands that there’s work to do,” she said. The detective’s lawsuit also said that Harper had spit in his face. Harper emphatically denied that, saying he believed the police would have arrested him had he done so. Asked why he had not arrested or otherwise engaged Harper, Cheung said that it “was not the right moment.” Moschella argued that Harper’s insults would cause more violence against Asians and Asian Americans in New York. “There’s a direct connection between hate speech and violence that is being caused to racial and ethnic groups in this city,” he said. “Words matter.” Eugene O’Donnell, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former police officer, predicted more lawsuits like Cheung’s, saying that police have been frustrated by the language protesters lobbed at them, particularly rhetoric that targets officers’ race and gender. He added that even if a judge were to rule against the detective, the lawsuit demonstrated a “tremendous amount of potential for police unions.” In recent months, city and state leaders have criticized the Police Department’s response to the protests that followed Floyd's murder. A city report released in December found that the department “badly mishandled” those demonstrations. In January, the department was sued by New York’s attorney general, who has called for a monitor to oversee the police’s handling of protests. Richard Aborn, president of the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City, a nonprofit group that works to improve criminal justice practices, said Cheung’s lawsuit spoke to the sense of political isolation that police feel. He said it could represent a novel way of holding demonstrators accountable. “Under the right circumstances, it might be an appropriate response to unnecessary harassment of a cop,” he said. Lawyers who study civil liberties said that the suit could well have a chilling effect on speech and protests. Alexander A. Reinert, a professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, said Harper’s speech had been “reprehensible,” but added that even outrageous, hateful and discriminatory speech is not always actionable. He pointed to a Supreme Court case from 2011 which found that hateful speech is protected if it involves what the court called “matters of public concern.” But he said that even if Harper were to use that or other defenses in court, or the detective’s lawsuit was otherwise unsuccessful, the suit could have a chilling effect on people’s speech at protests. Remy Green, a New York-based civil rights lawyer, said that a new state law designed to make frivolous, speech-based suits harder to bring would quite likely apply to the detective’s lawsuit. The law could require Cheung to pay Harper’s legal fees. The police themselves, in New York and around the country, have long been granted broad protections from lawsuits under a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity. But, at least in New York City, that may soon change. On Sunday, legislation passed by the New York City Council that would make it easier to sue officers became law. A day later, Cheung’s union posted a video on Twitter of another of its detectives being approached by a 25-year-old man and rapped on the head with a long, white stick. The man was charged by police with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The union said it was considering whether or not to sue. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • COVID burden shifts to younger Americans with older generations vaccinated

    With vaccination rates increasing and coronavirus cases declining across the country, many Americans are feeling a newfound sense of hope, that perhaps, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel. With more older Americans vaccinated, this marks the third week that the number of hospitalized individuals in the 65 and older age group has been smaller than both the 18-49, and the 50-64 age groups. Experts say the exact reason is unclear, but could include the rise of variants, relaxed attitudes towards distancing and other mitigation measures, a younger population that is not yet fully vaccinated and vaccine hesitancy.

  • California's Disneyland re-opens but don't expect hugs from Mickey Mouse

    Masks, temperature checks and no hugs with Mickey Mouse greeted visitors to Disneyland in California on Friday as Walt Disney's original theme park reopened for the first time in over a year. Under coronavirus pandemic guidelines, "The Happiest Place on Earth" was opened only to California residents and capacity was limited to 25% to allow for social distancing. Guests, age 2 and older, were required to wear face masks and there were none of the usual hugs with costumed characters like Mickey Mouse and Snow White.

  • Explainer: What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

    India has recorded the world's sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. Scientists are studying what led to an unexpected surge, and particularly whether a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in India is to blame. WHAT IS THE INDIAN VARIANT?

  • Big Tech stocks flex muscles again after a rough winter

    Big Tech stocks are flexing their enormous strength again, after getting knocked around a bit earlier this year. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google's parent company and Facebook all gave profit reports this week that blew past investors' already high expectations. Apple earned 40% more than what Wall Street forecast, for example, leading one analyst to call it a “drop the mic” performance.

  • 'They're Trying to Bully Us': NYU Graduate Students Are Back on Strike

    NEW YORK — When Marwan Shalaby moved to New York from Egypt in 2019 to start an engineering doctorate at New York University, he had $700 in his bank account. He figured that would be enough to get settled. But Shalaby had to pay for the deposit on an apartment, a mattress and winter clothes. After going to the emergency room with a cooking injury, he began to rack up debt. As he waited anxiously for his first graduate student stipend payment, which would add up to $2,500 a month, Shalaby realized those checks would barely cover the cost of living in his new city. The time and energy he wanted to devote to studying for classes was instead spent worrying about his bank account. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “My learning experience wasn’t optimal because my mind was so preoccupied with how I’d pay for the essentials,” he said. This week, Shalaby, 28, joined more than 1,000 NYU graduate students striking for higher wages from the university, among other demands, like better health care and a change in the school’s relationship with the Police Department. While on strike, the graduate students are refraining from their work duties, including assistant teaching and grading papers, leaving the campus in limbo as the university and union continue bargaining over the terms of the students’ new contract. More than seven years ago, NYU’s graduate students became the first in the country to win voluntary recognition for their union from a private university. The resulting contract expired in August, and graduate students, who are represented by the United Automobile Workers, have spent months locked in heated negotiations over the terms for its renewal. At the center of the conflict between the union and the university, among the country’s more expensive, is the graduate students’ demand for higher wages. The union’s organizing committee initially proposed a $46 hourly wage — more than double the current hourly wages for graduate students there, which start at $20. The organizing committee has since dropped its proposal to $32 per hour. The university has countered with a proposed raise of around 22% over six years, amounting to a $1 raise in the contract’s first year. NYU leaders maintain that the graduate students make more than their counterparts at other schools. They noted that graduate students at Harvard, for example, recently settled a contract that granted an hourly wage of $17. “This strike need not have happened,” John Beckman, an NYU spokesman, said in an email. “The university has made generous proposals in this contract renewal.” The university’s president emailed the parents of NYU students this week and described the strike as “unwarranted, untimely, and regrettable.” The email sparked a backlash and a slew of jokes on social media from some of the graduate students, many of them older than 30, whose parents received it. (“If I’m grounded I still can’t go to work,” Chloe Jones, 26, a doctoral student, tweeted.) Graduate student organizers at NYU said the comparison with Harvard’s contract was inappropriate because of the higher cost of living in New York. The NYU organizers determined their proposed wage by using the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator, accounting for the constraint that graduate students can work only 20 hours each week. And while Columbia and Harvard graduate students went on strike in recent years to get their first union contracts, NYU’s graduate students are negotiating a second contract, having settled their first in 2015, and therefore have made more ambitious demands. (Columbia’s strike, which began in March, has paused while students vote on their contract, which would raise wages for hourly student workers to $20 within three years.) “A first contract establishes a baseline for future negotiations,” said William A. Herbert, executive director of the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College. “In the second contract, the union is seeking to broaden and expand their benefits. It’s very common for a second contract to be more demanding.” The urgency of the union’s financial demands has been heightened by the pandemic and the economic crisis, as the academic job market has been squeezed by hiring freezes. “They’re trying to bully us to drop our wage proposals lower and lower,” said Ellis Garey, 28, a union organizer and fourth-year doctoral candidate in history and Middle Eastern studies at NYU. “We finally now have thousands of graduate workers on the picket line.” The crowd that gathered near NYU on Friday, chanting and marching, heard from several City Council candidates as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who called in to congratulate the strikers. “If we respect education in this country — if we know how important it is that we supply the best education in the world to our young people,” he said, “it is imperative that we have well-paid faculty members who are treated with respect and dignity.” Unionization and collective bargaining among graduate students dates back decades in the public sector, which saw its first higher education contract in 1970 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. But at private schools, the question of whether graduate students should be treated as students or workers has been more contentious. And NYU has long been a battleground for the issue. The National Labor Relations Board first recognized graduate students’ right to collective bargaining at private universities in 2000, in a case that started at NYU. But the board, whose five members are appointed by the president, had a conservative majority under President George W. Bush. In a 2004 case at Brown University, the board reversed its ruling, leaving private graduate student unions federally unprotected. The board has vacillated on the subject ever since as the White House has changed hands. Though Republicans still hold a majority until at least late summer, the board said in March that it would withdraw a proposed rule on the issue from the Trump era, once again clearing the way for graduate students at private schools to unionize. There has been significant growth in the number of total unionized student employees nationwide, from around 64,680 in 2013 to more than 83,000 in 2019, according to research from the Hunter center. The issue of whether graduate students should be classified as students or employees is more urgent now than ever, Herbert said, as the federal government considers how to classify gig workers and the workplace protections they’re afforded. Many private university leaders have traditionally held that graduate students’ primary obligation was to their studies, not their labor. But the striking graduate students at NYU argue that there is no distinction between their work and academics — and that the university couldn’t function without their paid labor. “When I’m doing my research, that benefits the university,” Garey said. “I present at conferences, organize workshops within my department, publish articles, publish translations. All of these are things faculty members do as part of their compensation.” Compensation isn’t the sole issue driving a wedge between the NYU graduate student organizers and the university. The graduate students also asked that the university refrain from calling the New York City Police Department except when legally obligated or when a violent crime has been committed. They don’t want the police called in cases of vandalism, for example, citing the risk to people of color and other vulnerable students. The graduate students have also made pandemic-specific demands, including requesting a $500 payment to teaching assistants for the effort they’ve put into transitioning to remote teaching. Virgilio Urbina Lazardi, 28, a fourth-year sociology doctoral student, had planned to spend last spring polishing a paper for submission to an academic journal. He had to shelve the project so he could double the number of hours he spent assistant teaching. The professor he assisted was struggling with Zoom, so Lazardi made appointments to visit the professor’s home and set up his technology. “There was a lot of added stress that semester and it disproportionately fell on me with no additional compensation or recognition,” Lazardi said. This week all of the duties for which graduate students are compensated — planning lessons, emailing students, hosting office hours — have halted. Some union organizers have approached the moment as an opportunity to teach their undergraduates about the broader struggle for student-worker rights. Arundhati Velamur, 33, who is getting her doctorate in education, spent the semester leading a course about the teaching of geometry. She opened her first class with a discussion of the book “Flatland,” an 1800s satire about Victorian social hierarchy, which imagines a fictional world populated by shapes whose power is determined by the number of sides they have; a hexagon, for example, would be more powerful than a square. Velamur returned to the text to explain why she was skipping class for the strike — because in NYU’s “Flatland”-like hierarchy, Velamur said, she and her peers were fighting for more power. She told her students in an email that she wouldn’t be able to teach until an agreement was reached, and smiled when she received their response: Her undergraduates were spending their class time brainstorming ways to support the union. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden’s tax plan and your 401(k)

    Nervous people keep asking me what the Biden administration’s tax and spending plans are going to mean for their 401(k) plans and other retirement accounts. Relax, Max. Maybe these measures and other spending plans will hit the stock market, the bond market, and the U.S. dollar. One obvious reason: The markets question how much of his plan Joe Biden can get through Congress.

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe