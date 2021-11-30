Vaccine required for some local gyms
Vaccine required for some local gyms. Hannah Buehler explains.
Vaccine required for some local gyms. Hannah Buehler explains.
Aaron Carter announced the split on Twitter, and claimed Melanie Martin had "been lying to me the whole time"
Thank goodness this wasn't live!View Entire Post ›
Here is what the NBA had to say about the Indiana Pacers fans that LeBron James told referees to eject.
All the best to Brendon Clark!
Some interesting thoughts on the Joe Burrow vs. T.J. Watt encounter.
LSU football pulling Brian Kelly out of Notre Dame one-upped USC's hiring of Lincoln Riley in a manner that should be shocking for college football.
The weapons expert who supplied firearms for use on the movie “Rust” told investigators he believed he knew how live rounds got mixed in with dummy rounds, according to an affidavit released on Tuesday. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the cause of the shooting on the set of the film on […]
As you dream, your brain sifts through your memories, thoughts, and feelings. And while most people are aware that dreams can serve as a window into our cognitive states, fewer realize that they can also shed light onto aspects of our physical health. Experts from the Sleep Cycle Center (SCC) say that in particular, your dreams may be able to alert you to a potentially dangerous disorder that occurs in sleep. That's because as your brain subconsciously processes your physical symptoms, it can co
Jennifer Eakins is here to help you rip off that proverbial band-aid and decide who’s no longer serving your fantasy team the way fresh blood has the potential to.
Camila Cabello shows off her super strong and toned legs while out on a hike. The "Señorita" singer stays fit by running, hiking, and paddleboarding.
As Thanksgiving approached, the New York Mets kept an open line with Javier Baez.
An Oxford High School student shared video with father, who shared it with FOX 2, about the scene inside the building as a gunman opened fire, leaving three people dead.
On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract, a deal that his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, likely could have matched. Valued at $4.62 billion, the Dodgers are MLB’s third most valuable franchise, behind the New York Yankees ($6.75 billion) and the Boston Red Sox ($4.8 […]
That didn't take long...
If Ryan Newman's Cup career is indeed over, it was one of the more unique trajectories in NASCAR history.
The 55-year-old actress is living her best life.
Matt Lauer was fired due to a complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" on Nov. 29, 2017
Lauren Sanchez in a brown strappy dress while celebrating Thanksgiving with Jeff Bezos.
Saweetie in a jewel encrusted dress and pink stiletto heels for Pirelli 2022 calendar
Notre Dame athletic director says he isn't surprised by Kelly's departure and shares more details to sudden coaching search