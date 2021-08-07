Vaccine-resistant lambda variant is in the US

David Hogberg
·3 min read

A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.

Also known as C.37, the lambda variant was first discovered in Peru in November 2020. Peru has been one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, with 595 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people, the highest in the world. Peru has relied heavily on the Chinese vaccine known as Sinopharm, which is 79% effective at preventing hospitalizations. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 94% effective against hospitalization.

The lambda variant has since spread to eight countries in South America and 41 countries around the world, according to global science initiative GISAID.

“There are currently more than 1,300 Lambda (C.37) sequences in the U.S. as of August 4, 2021, and the Lambda variant has been identified in 44 states,” a spokesperson with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently told Newsweek.

VACCINATION MAY PROVIDE MORE PROTECTION THAN COVID-19 NATURAL IMMUNITY, CDC STUDY FINDS

Researchers from Japan have found that the lambda variant contains three mutations on its spike proteins that make it more infectious than the original virus. Two other mutations on its spike proteins make it about 150% more resistant to antibodies produced by the vaccines. A spike protein is the part of a virus that enables it to attach to a human cell.

The research has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The World Health Organization has classified the lambda variant as a “variant of interest," meaning that it is suspected to be either more contagious than the original strain or more able to evade vaccines. When more evidence emerges that a variant does either of those things, it will be reclassified as a “variant of concern.”

The researchers from Japan are worried that classifying the lambda variant as a variant of interest will minimize the potential threat.

"Because the Lambda variant is a VOI, it might be considered that this variant is not an ongoing threat compared to the pandemic VOCs,” the researcher wrote. "However, because the Lambda variant is relatively resistant to the vaccine-induced [antibodies], it might be possible that this variant is feasible to cause breakthrough infection."

Yet, it does not seem likely that the lambda variant will spread as widely as the delta variant has.

Those 1,300 confirmed cases of the lambda variant in the U.S. amount to less than 0.2% of new cases. By contrast, the CDC says the delta variant now accounts for 93% of new cases. Thus far, the CDC has not classified the lambda variant as either a variant of interest or concern.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Marie Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist who is the technical lead of the COVID-19 response team at the WHO, recently said that the lambda variant doesn't seem to "take off once it's reported in a country."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Healthcare, Coronavirus, News, World Health Organization, CDC, Healthcare, Japan, Peru, Science

Original Author: David Hogberg

Original Location: Vaccine-resistant lambda variant is in the US

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Expert discusses COVID-19's Lambda variant and uptick in child infections

    Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of the possibility of new, stronger COVID-19 variants emerging if not enough Americans are immunized. The Lambda variant, which was first identified in Peru and is now spreading through South America, is highly contagious. Urgent care nurse practitioner Justin Gill joined CBSN to discuss the variant, the rise in children testing positive for the coronavirus and more.

  • Tokyo Covered Up Arrival of Deadly New COVID Variant Just Before the Olympics

    Carl CourtTOKYO—Three days before the Olympics began, on July 20, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) reported to an international organization that the highly infectious Lambda variant had been detected in an airport test in Japan for the first time, but did not announce it widely to the public.The report was submitted to an international COVID-19 and other influenza virus database known as GISAID. According to preliminary reports from South American and Japanese scientists

  • World must prepare to coexist with COVID-19 mutations, top scientist says

    The head of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology People said that people around the world should be prepared to coexist with different variants of the coronavirus as it continues to mutate, the South Morning China Post reports.What she's saying: "As the number of infected cases has just become too big, this allowed the novel coronavirus more opportunities to mutate..." top virologist Shi Zhengli said, per the English-language paper in Hong Kong. "New var

  • White House in 'early conversations' about COVID vaccination rules for domestic air travel, nursing-home workers

    The comments came after a report the administration is considering using federal powers and the threat of withholding funds to encourage vaccinations.

  • ‘Suicide Squad’ Star Joel Kinnaman Goes Public With Restraining Order Against Model On Film’s Opening Day

    One of the stars of The Suicide Squad has obtained a restraining order against a former sex partner and posted about the situation at length on Instagram. Joel Kinnaman said Friday on Instagram that Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name Bella Davis, was allegedly “threatening to publicize false information” him, including that […]

  • Delta variant hits hard in the five worst states for vaccination rates: It's spreading 'like a tsunami,' one health official says

    In descending order, the five states with the lowest vaccination rates are Alabama, Louisiana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Mississippi.

  • Olympics-Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

    She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race. Widely expected to contend in Saturday's 4x400m relay final, Felix would break Carl Lewis' American medal record if she reaches the podium yet again at her fifth and final Games, a prospect Lewis appeared to welcome.

  • In New York City, impending vaccination rules prompt concern

    Michael Musto can't bring himself to ask his regulars at his Staten Island restaurant, Cargo Cafe, to prove they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “I just don't see myself doing that, asking for proof,” Musto said. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that later this month the city will begin requiring anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out a gym or grabbing cocktails at a bar to show proof they’ve been inoculated.

  • Mexico's capital on highest COVID alert amid surge in cases

    Mexico City and a half-dozen of the country’s 32 states are now on “red” alert as COVID-19 infections rose to their highest level ever. As of Friday, Mexico had over 144,000 active coronavirus cases nationwide, 4.6% more than the previous peak during the country’s surge in January. The federal Health Department said the capital is “red” on a color-coded alert system for the pandemic, but Mexico City officials claimed they were still on orange level, which allows wider business activity.

  • Jan. 6 panel hires former House Republican to senior staff

    A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has hired former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman as a senior staff member, bringing on the one-term Virginia lawmaker as GOP leaders have criticized the panel as too partisan. The committee's chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, announced Riggleman's hiring Friday evening, saying Riggleman has a “deep background in national security and intelligence matters.” Riggleman served in military intelligence and worked at the National Security Agency before he was elected to the House in 2018.

  • Senate’s key vote advances Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle.

  • Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says

    LONDON (Reuters) -There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday. The findings chime with those from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike with other variants, readily transmit it. The highly infectious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus type globally, sustaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including over 130,000 in Britain.

  • Plenty of nurses, sane emergency rooms: Shell-shocked NYC holding tough against the delta variant

    Dr. Billy Goldberg is waiting…with his fingers crossed and a deep appreciation for New York City’s relatively high COVID-immunization rate and the city’s first-in-America proof-of vaccination rules. “Our cases are rising,” he reported from his usual station at the front line of medical front lines, also known as the emergency room at NYU Langone Health on Manhattan’s First Avenue.

  • 'Delta plus' is 'not a problem': Everything to know about the subvariant and why experts aren't worried, yet

    While little is known about the sublineage AY.1 and its mutations, health experts say it’s not spreading as efficiently as other variants in the U.S.

  • Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 200.9 million and California to require vaccines for all healthcare workers

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 200.9 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed above 4.26 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.4 million cases and in deaths with 615,320 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The country is averaging more than seven times as many new cases a day as it was at the beginning of Jul

  • Australia suffers worst COVID day this year with millions in lockdown

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country's most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60% of Australia's population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest this year.

  • Small businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs

    Data: NFIB; Chart: Axios VisualsSmall businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs.Driving the news: According to the NFIB’s July Small Business Jobs Report, "labor quality" is the top overall biggest concern, with 26% of survey respondents identifying it as their "single most important problem."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Companies everywhere are struggling to find workers to fill open positions. And despite many

  • Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman, an outspoken Trump critic, will join staff of Jan. 6 committee as an advisor

    The former congressman from Virginia has been an outspoken Trump critic, calling the former president's claims of a stolen election a "massive grift."

  • Tamandua pup born at San Diego Zoo

    There's a new baby at the San Diego Zoo – a southern tamandua, commonly known as a lesser anteater. The female pup was born July 21 to first time parents, Cora and Fernando. The baby has yet to be named. (Aug. 6)

  • The 5 best Amazon deals this weekend, starting at $21

    Save big on some great stuff, including a mammoth Bluetooth speaker, a mesh network kit, a Pickleball set and more.