Vaccine rollout uneven for grocery store workers

The country’s chaotic and decentralized vaccine rollout has resulted in patchwork of policies that differ from state-to-state, and even county-to-county in some areas. (Feb. 16)

Video Transcript

JOSEPH LUPO: Oh, I can't wait. I have an appointment, and I have ID. My name is Joseph Lupo. I am a supervisor for Lidl US. We are what we call essential workers, because Lido is a food store. And we're here today to get my first shot. No feeling whatsoever, it was great. It's exciting. I got COVID, so it's not fun. And anybody who doesn't want to take the shot is making a wrong, wrong decision.

WILL HARWOOD: I think this is a textbook example of government and business working effectively together. We're going to continue to call out for eligible employees and find out if an employee wants to get vaccinated, we're going to work to make that happen as part of this program.

FRANCISCO MARTE: My name Francisco Marte. I own a bodega in the Bronx. [SPANISH] It has been really very tough for all to have an appointment to get a vaccine. It's a big difference between those counties where the authorities-- they care about the business of their community. Most of the bodegeros, we are not to much savvy in technical, you know, go online, stuff like that, so it's a little hard for us.

You pay me later? OK. Bodega is a place of-- it's a convenience store. The bodegeros, we are the friends of the community, our customers. They should be doing a lot more for us to protect us since we've been proving how essential we and how we risk our lives to give a service to the most needy people.

- The best quote from the Bronx, you want a good cup of coffee--

FRANCISCO MARTE: In New York.

- Come see Frank in New York.