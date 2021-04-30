Will vaccine shots on the sands of South Beach increase Miami COVID inoculation rates?

Martin Vassolo
·3 min read

Sunscreen, cold water and an RV packed with COVID-19 vaccines will await beach-goers Sunday when the state’s pop-up vaccination program goes to the sands of South Beach.

Starting at 10 a.m., a one-time vaccination site — made possible by Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson and the Florida Division of Emergency Management — will administer up to 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the 16th Street beach access point. Richardson said the agency told him Sunday’s event will be the first pop-up at any Florida beach.

The goal, Richardson said, is to entice younger people to get vaccinated by making it convenient for them, though people of all eligible ages can receive a shot.

“I think it’ll be more younger people,” he said. “I’m excited about trying this to see if it works.”

The pop-up event is one way city leaders are trying to boost vaccination rates among younger people.

Amid low demand at the recently opened state site across from Miami Beach City Hall, Mayor Dan Gelber this week suggested that businesses offer deals to those who show proof of vaccination. He met with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday and asked that board members brainstorm ways to get customers and employees vaccinated.

“I don’t care if you give out free drinks for people who show up,” Gelber told chamber members last Tuesday.

The chamber will meet next Tuesday to discuss Gelber’s request.

Gelber said he worries the state may shut down its vaccination site at 17th Street and Convention Center Drive if demand remains low. The site has a daily supply of 250 shots but, as of Thursday, had administered just 348 shots since opening April 24, according to a city spokeswoman.

“It’s very disappointing that we haven’t been using our daily allotment,” Gelber said in an interview with the Miami Herald.

He said he has met with the city’s legal department to discuss ways to nudge people to get vaccinated without violating a bill Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign prohibiting businesses, schools and local governments from requiring proof of vaccination for any reason.

One idea Gelber had is for businesses to pronounce themselves to be “100% vaccinated” once all their staffers get the shots. Vaccine-related marketing may bring more customers through the door, he said.

“I’m hoping the private sector steps up,” he said. “I’m trying to do what we can to get them to do it.”

Jerry Libbin, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber invited Florida International University infectious disease professor Dr. Aileen Marty to speak at its upcoming board meeting.

His hope is that the board approves “some cool incentives” and branding initiatives to boost vaccination numbers in Miami Beach. Libbin, a former city commissioner, said even motivating one person to get vaccinated would be a win in his eyes.

“We can get it out there but we can’t make people do it,” Libbin said.

Recommended Stories

  • Families pay sea tribute to sunken submarine crew

    The German-built KRI Nanggala-402 was discovered at a depth of nearly 840 meters (2,756 ft) on Sunday (April 25), broken into at least three parts, four days after it lost contact while preparing to conduct a torpedo drill.Retrieval operations are still ongoing at sea with help from international search teams, as authorities struggle to figure out how to lift the wreckage. Experts warn that it will be a daunting task to lift the submarine to the surface, requiring specialised salvage equipment.Indonesia operates five submarines - two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels. It has been seeking to modernise its defence capabilities but some of its equipment is old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.

  • Liz Cheney defends fist-bumping Biden after Donald Trump Jr. attacks her for greeting the president: 'We're different political parties. We're not sworn enemies'

    Cheney came under fire for the seconds-long exchange as Biden walked into the House chamber for his congressional address on Wednesday.

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Dana White blasts Joshua Fabia following Diego Sanchez’s release: ‘The guy is batsh*t nuts’

    After Diego Sanchez was released by the UFC, Dana White went off on his coach Joshua Fabia.

  • Spread of COVID-19 in SC drops to low level after two weeks above, DHEC reports

    The average number of cases per day also dropped compared to the last two weeks.

  • Teens say anti-vaccine protesters heckled them while getting COVID shots in Oregon

    “Some of them were like little rhymes that said ‘Don’t get poked.’”

  • First-round fireworks (Phillips, Rousseau) for Canes followed by silent Friday night

    The Miami Hurricanes’ NFL Draft first-round daily double late Thursday was followed by Friday night’s silence.

  • Health officials urging residents to get vaccine as demand dwindles

    Supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is abundant in Philadelphia and its four collar counties, but demand is dwindling.

  • Olathe blocking Goodwill store reinforces stereotypes and hurts economic development

    Thrift stores are not in the same category as bail bonding companies, pawnshops and other adult-type businesses.

  • These Are the Most Unstable Industries in the US Right Now

    The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lot of people and companies hard. Here are 19 American industries that are struggling right now.

  • Florida GOP Kills Measure To Protect Vaccinated Workers From Retaliation

    It's a topsy-turvy world in Florida, where vaccinated people can be banned while unvaccinated people can't be.

  • D'Wayne Eskridge predicted he'd get drafted by Seahawks

    The Western Michigan wide receiver was just as high on the Seahawks as they were on him.

  • These South Florida vaccine sites don’t take appointments or demand residency proof

    Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine now that Florida is no longer requiring multiple proofs of residency?

  • More than 90 people found in SW Houston home, HPD says

    Police were originally called to a kidnapping just off the South Beltway. Now, a possible human smuggling case is under investigation.

  • How England forgot the battlefield that shaped the nation

    If you were to ask people about battles fought on British soil, I suspect they would be able to suggest a few: Hastings, Bannockburn, Bosworth Field, Edgehill, and the Battle of Britain. They might even remember Towton, Flodden, or Naseby. But very few people would add Brunanburh to their list – even if perhaps none was more important in the shaping of Britain as we know it. For a time after it took place, in 937AD, Brunanburh was an extraordinarily famous battle, described in chronicles across Christendom, celebrated in poems and songs, and remembered as a terrible event marked with massive loss of life. It was regarded as the bloodiest since the Anglo-Saxon invasions – with the English pitting themselves against a Viking-led enemy alliance in a conflict during which six kings and seven earls are thought to have been slain. Indeed, the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, usually a dry annual catalogue of events, even broke into verse to describe it: “Never greater slaughter/Was there on this island, never as many/Folk felled before this/By the swords’ edges”. Brunanburh was recognised as an appalling massacre, then, but also as a turning point in British history – it was a conflict of consequence, just as the Battle of Hastings and Norman Conquest would be 129 years later. Yet, amazingly, the English forgot where this defining battle took place. Names change over time. Mameceaster became Manchester, Snotengaham became Nottingham. It’s a natural process and Brunanburh, wherever it was, went through the same shifts until people had forgotten the original name and, in the process, the site of such slaughter and national significance. Over the years there have been numerous suggestions about where the battle was fought, ranging from the Solway Firth to County Durham; Yorkshire to Cheshire. But it is only recently that archaeologists have discovered broken weapons that point towards the Wirral. Even those discoveries will probably not end the controversy, but having visited the site myself and spoken to the archaeologists there, I am convinced that we have at last identified the site of the Battle of Brunanburh. If you happen to be driving the M53 towards Birkenhead, then look to your left between exits four and three, and there it is – the lost battlefield. Thanks to the likes of historian Michael Livingston, whose new book Never Greater Slaughter, shines fresh light on the terrible scenes of the clash – we now know precisely where the conflict was fought, and who was involved. On one side were the English and on the other an alliance of their enemies led by Anlaf, a famous Viking chieftain who had carved out a kingdom in Ireland and was now claiming the kingship of Northumbria. He was allied with other Vikings and Constantine, king of the Scots. They went to the Wirral with one aim: to end the power of the English forever. The British Isles were a political mess in the early 10th century. There were Angles, Saxons, and Jutes, all of whom had taken over British soil over the previous 500 years and forced the native Britons north into southern Scotland, west into Wales and Cornwall, and south across the channel to Brittany. It meant there were at least a dozen rulers, all eager for more land and ready to fight for it. Ireland was divided between the native Irish and the Norsemen. There were kings in Wales, ever mindful that the Angles and Saxons had conquered their ancestral lands. There were kings in Scotland, too. And all these people – Britons, Scots, and Norsemen – were aware that the strongest king was Athelstan of Wessex, who ruled a vast southern territory and who claimed the presumptuous title of monarch of all Britain. If Athelstan succeeded in capturing a swathe of northern land in Northumbria – the last remaining Viking stronghold – he would become even more powerful, and so the northern kings, those in what is now Ireland and Scotland, combined to stop him. If Athelstan could be defeated then Saxon power might be broken forever. And so the allies invaded, and the two armies met at Brunanburh. Athelstan’s forces won the battle and Northumbria became a part of his kingdom. So a country called England was born on that terrible field. And it was terrible. The basic concept of battle in those days was the clash of shield-walls, and to win the enemy’s shield-wall must be broken. A shield-wall is just that: a long line of big ironbound willow shields carried by armoured warriors who have swords, spears, and axes in their hands. An attacking force would throw spears and shoot arrows at the opposing shield-wall, but to break it men had to get close – very close. Anglo-Saxon poetry describes the horror of such fights. Shields would clash against enemy shields, and then the warriors would hack and thrust at each other with their weapons, desperately trying to open a gap in the wall. If they killed an enemy in the front rank, then there were four or five other lines of warriors behind him; all with their shields and weapons raised, all of which had to be broken. It was brutal close-quarter work. If a shield-wall did break then it could become even bloodier, as the defeated warriors were cut down by their pursuers as they attempted to flee. We know this happened at Brunanburh because the poem in the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle tells us – describing how Athelstan’s victorious army chased after the beaten Scots and Vikings, and killed them mercilessly. It truly was a memorable and crucial battle. So it is strange that the English, who owe their very nation to the victory Athelstan won at Brunanburh, forgot where it took place. No doubt this incredible lost battlefield has many more secrets to give up. But after many years of searching, we can begin to be certain that this is where the great medieval slaughter took place. Never Greater Slaughter by Dr Michael Livingston (RRP £16.99). Buy now for £14.99 at books.telegraph.co.uk or call 0844 871 1514.

  • Schwarber 2-run HR in 10th, Nats top Miami 2-1; Lester sharp

    Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals, boosted by a fine debut by Jon Lester, rallied past the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night. With Josh Bell starting the extra inning as the automatic runner on second base, Schwarber hit an 0-1 fastball to right-center off Yimi Garcia (2-2). It was Schwarber's second walk-off homer of the season.

  • Why Pfizer and BioNTech Shot Higher on Friday

    The two companies stand an excellent chance of winning expanded authorization in Europe for their coronavirus vaccine.

  • Miami administrator resigning after he was sued over alleged sexual harassment

    A Miami city employee has accused her former boss of trading sexual favors for promises of a promotion, one of several harassment allegations detailed in a lawsuit recently filed against the city and a department director who resigned this week.

  • The Most Famous Hotel In Every State

    This historic hotel in Mobile — first built in 1908 on the site of Andrew Jackson's former military headquarters during the War of 1812 — has been restored to its original grandeur, with highlights including a stunning domed skylight with stained glass windows. Classic movie star couple Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, chose this charming East Coast escape for their honeymoon.

  • Dodgers double the size of their vaccination section

    The Dodgers on Friday doubled the size of their fully vaccinated fan section, adding the option for every game of the team's next homestand.