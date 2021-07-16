Vaccine-starved Namibia receives Sinopharm boost

FILE PHOTO: Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine
·1 min read

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia, whose COVID-19 inoculation programme was halted by a lack of vaccines, received a boost on Friday with the arrival of 250,000 Sinopharm doses bought from China.

Namibia has temporarily suspended delivering shots at major vaccination centres across the country after supplies ran low.

It is classified as an upper-middle-income country and had to pay to participate in the global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX. But it has only received 67,200 doses out of 108,000 allocated by the facility.

It has also received donations of 100,000 Sinopharm doses from China and 30,000 AstraZeneca doses from India.

Out of a population of 2.5 million people, only 133,863 people had received their first dose of either the Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine by Thursday, while some 32,753 are fully vaccinated, government figures showed.

"Distribution of the vaccines will be over Saturday and Sunday, and we will have a resumption of the national vaccination program on Monday," deputy executive director in the ministry of health Petronella Masabane said, while announcing the arrival of the vaccines.

The southwest African country expects delivery of a further 40,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the Covax facility later this month and 333,333 doses of Johnson & Johnson procured from the African Union's vaccine procurement programme.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Median age of those infected with coronavirus in Italy falls to 28

    The median age of people infected with COVID-19 in Italy fell last week to 28, a record low, according to data released on Friday by national health authorities. The median ages of patients' first admission to hospital and entrance to intensive care units also fell to 50 and 63 years respectively, according to the data for the week starting July 5. "A lower age of those infected is due to the fact that older people have been vaccinated in greater numbers and earlier and are therefore better protected," said Gianni Rezza, director general at the Ministry of Health.

  • Botswana counts on other COVID-19 vaccines as it runs out of AstraZeneca shots

    About 15,000 people in Botswana will not be able to get their second dose of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in time and will be vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna, the health ministry said on Friday. Botswana, which is purchasing the vaccines from AstraZeneca under the World Health Organisation-backed COVAX scheme, had signed up for 940,800 doses of the two-shot vaccine.

  • The European country that has recorded just one COVID death this year

    But infection rates in Iceland have been increasing since all lockdown restrictions were lifted last month.

  • Nineteen indicted, including one at-large suspect, in Indianapolis drug trafficking bust

    Prosecutors indicted 19 people in connection with a drug bust involving fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

  • Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 189 million; BioNTech vaccine sees 10 times more antibodies than Sinovac one in study

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 188.9 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.06 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 608,400 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. vaccine program has all but stalled with 48.3% of the population fully inoculated, ac

  • China should provide raw data on pandemic's origins - WHO's Tedros

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Health Organisation said on Thursday that investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of spread there and urged it to be more transparent. "We ask China to be transparent and open and to cooperate," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Thursday. China has called the theory that the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan laboratory "absurd" and said repeatedly that "politicizing" the issue will hamper investigations.

  • Los Angeles County reinstates indoor mask mandate

    “We’re not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

  • Delta variant accounts for 58% of US infections; Missouri requests field hospital: COVID-19 updates

    COVID-19 deaths rose in a majority of states as the delta variant spreads. Seven Mississippi children are in the hospital. More COVID-19 updates.

  • Pharmacies pull J&J sunscreens off shelves after carcinogen found in some sprays

    (Reuters) -Pharmacy chains CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance and retailer Walmart Inc began pulling Johnson & Johnson's sunscreen products off their shelves after J&J said it had detected a cancer-causing chemical in some samples. Pharmaceutical and consumer goods company J&J on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers to stop using the products and discard them after internal testing found low levels of benzene in some sprays.

  • Moderna's Big Step Toward Dominating the Vaccine Market

    CEO Stephane Bancel raised eyebrows in November 2020 by stating in an interview with Endpoints News, "We could end up being three, four years from now the biggest vaccine company in the world." When Bancel made that statement, Moderna's market cap stood below $39 billion. Moderna announced last week that the first participants had been dosed in a phase 1/2 study evaluating the company's quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine candidate mRNA-1010.

  • University of California requires vaccines; Los Angeles County to mandate masks indoors: Live COVID-19 updates

    Protesters gathered outside the Idaho Statehouse to oppose the employee vaccine mandates from some state health care systems. Live COVID news.

  • Nurses want CDC to reinstate universal masking: 'The pandemic is not over'

    National Nurses United is asking for a return to masking policies for all Americans.

  • Covid: WHO urges China to co-operate better in virus origin probe

    The head of the WHO called for more transparency in the investigation into the origins of Covid.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson's plan to lift Covid restrictions on July 19 is 'dangerous and unethical', scientists warn

    Exclusive: Neighbours ‘pinged’ through walls by Covid app Pingdemic chaos: Bin collections halted and ferries cancelled France could be put on red list as cases grow Birth rate will take years to recover from Covid baby bust WHO proposes new pandemic origins inquiry team Emma Revell: Covid-19 app has become the boy who cried wolf Boris Johnson’s plan to lift all of England’s Covid-19 restrictions on July 19 is “unscientific and unethical” and could result in vaccine-evasive variants, internation

  • After a Steep Plunge in Virus Cases, Every State Is Seeing an Uptick

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of new coronavirus cases is increasing in every state, setting off a growing sense of concern from health officials who are warning that the pandemic in the United States is far from over, even though the national outlook is far better than during previous upticks. The 160 million people across the country who are fully vaccinated are largely protected from the virus, including the highly contagious delta variant, scientists say. In the Upper Midwest, the Northeast

  • Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia

    As many Asian countries battle their worst surge of COVID-19 infections, the slow flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that inoculation rates can increase and help blunt the effect of the rapidly spreading delta variant. With many vaccine pledges still unfulfilled and rates of infection spiking across multiple countries, however, experts say more needs to be done to help nations struggling with the overflow of patients and shortages of oxygen and other critical supplies. The U.S. shipment follows 3 million other American doses that arrived Sunday, and 11.7 million doses of AstraZeneca that have come in batches since March through the U.N.-backed COVAX mechanism, the last earlier this week.

  • Overdose Deaths Hit U.S. Record; Asia Cases Soar: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. drug overdose deaths soared almost 30% to a record 93,331 in 2020, or an average of 256 a day, in yet another health concern tied to a pandemic that’s killed more than 600,000 Americans.In Europe, health officials say data supporting the use of vaccine boosters remains thin, and they urged countries in the region to speed up inoculation programs amid the rise of the delta variant. Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said those younger than 35 need to get shots, noting in a stat

  • Los Angeles County to restore indoor mask mandate for all

    A rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation's largest county requires restoring an indoor mask mandate even when people are vaccinated, Los Angeles County's public health officer said Thursday.

  • Protesters demand patent waivers on COVID vaccine

    Dozens of protesters blocked traffic outside Pfizer's headquarters in New York on Wednesday, demanding that the company not exercise its patent rights on the COVID-19 vaccine and instead expand its availability across the globe. (July 14)

  • Delta is spreading in SC. What you should know about the most-contagious COVID variant

    Scientists estimate the delta variant is up to 60% more transmissible than the alpha variant, which itself is 50% more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain identified in Wuhan, China.