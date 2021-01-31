'Vaccine tourism': tens of thousands of Americans cross state lines for injections

Kiran Misra
<span>Photograph: Octavio Jones/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

With more than 50 unique vaccination plans across the United States, one’s access to the Covid-19 vaccine depends in large part on where one lives. In Wisconsin, mink farmers are being considered for the next phase of vaccine prioritization. In New Jersey, smokers can get priority access to the vaccine. In Colorado, journalists fall under the category of frontline workers.

This complex system has given rise to a new type of pandemic travel – dubbed “vaccine tourism” – in which people cross state or even country lines to get earlier access. Without standardized protocol, and because of the fractured American health system, tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of people have gotten vaccines outside their home states.

“They are coming from Canada, Brazil, New York, Georgia, folks from Minneapolis have come here. Some friends of mine in St Petersburg [Florida] told me that they were in a vaccination line with people from Venezuela,” said Dr Jay Wolfson, a professor of public health at the University of South Florida.

He credits advertisements from international travel agencies with at least part of the vaccine tourist influx. “I get calls all the time from people saying, ‘Jay, can you get me in someplace?’ – and I can’t. And I won’t.”

Florida has been one of the most popular vaccine tourism destinations for domestic and international travelers alike, due to the state’s initial policy of vaccinating anyone over the age of 65 years old. The state recently implemented new ID rules in an attempt to direct more vaccines to Florida residents, but not before about 50,000 out-of-state recipients got a dose. Though some of these vaccine recipients are seasonal state residents, or snowbirds, whose decision to spend the winter in Florida was unrelated to their vaccination prospects, many thousands have come to the state just for a shot.

The 50,000 doses represent only about 3.4% of the total vaccinations administered in Florida, but even a small percentage going to out-of-state recipients in any state can affect the entire country’s vaccination infrastructure.

“Administering a vaccine dose involves appointments, involves needles, involves human resources. And all of those resources that are vehicles for delivering doses of the vaccine are tied to a local community, state, or city in terms of allocation,” said Dr Kyle Ferguson, a postdoctoral fellow in the division of medical ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

Cities and states generally receive batches of the vaccine from the federal government based on the adult population in the area and plan their distribution strategy accordingly. When someone crosses city, state, or national lines to get a vaccine, it disrupts the success of both jurisdictions’ vaccine rollout.

Related: Biden says Congress needs to 'act now' on $1.9tn Covid relief proposal

“Vaccine tourists are using their power to create an unfair opportunity for themselves. There are design flaws that people are exploiting, taking advantage of some soft spots in those systems,” said Ferguson. “None of this should be about worthiness or deservingness, but when someone travels for the vaccine, they’re using resources, both doses and all the delivery mechanisms, that have been allocated to a different community.”

Vaccine tourism can also be risky for patients and healthcare providers. “If you give a dose of the vaccine to somebody who may not be able to return and get their second dose or if there’s an adverse event, who is responsible?” Wolfson asks. “Travelling long distances for a shot, there’s a risk to the patient of not fulfilling the dosage and of not being able to follow up with healthcare providers to have, what we call it in healthcare, continuity of care.”

Nevertheless, many are willing to take the risk, especially if they are particularly susceptible to health complications from the virus or don’t have to travel far to get vaccinated across a border.

A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccine at a drive-through site at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City, Florida, on 13 January.
A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccine at a drive-through site at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City, Florida, on 13 January. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters

One New York resident has seen several of her friends and family planning to cross state boundaries for vaccines. “My friend’s mom, a New York resident currently waiting out the pandemic in Florida, is driving to New Jersey for a vaccine in February,” she said. “She has high blood pressure and researched multiple states where she might be eligible for the vaccine and New Jersey fit the bill.”

Her brother, a teacher hoping to safely re-enter the classroom, had since-abandoned plans to travel from New York to New Jersey to get vaccinated under the state’s priority vaccination policy for teachers with pre-existing conditions. “There’s no burden of proof in New Jersey to show that you’re a former smoker, so it’s an easy loophole to exploit,” she said. Another family friend who is over 65 years old and immunocompromised, living in New Jersey, signed up to get the vaccine in New York due to a lack of available appointments in her home state.

Wolfson said these types of decisions were understandable, though not necessarily commendable, especially given widespread government mismanagement of the pandemic and the human instinct for self-preservation.

“When we have limited supplies of a highly in-demand, lifesaving product and people don’t even know how to get it or the phone lines are crowded and the computer signups aren’t working and they sit online at 3 o’clock in the morning at 85 years old waiting for the first dose to come out, that only reduces the amount of trust that people have in this system,” he said.

“The more you have inconsistency – with one state saying, ‘We’ll take smokers,’ and other state saying, ‘We’re not going to do prisoners,’ and politicians proudly jumping to the head of the line in many parts of the country – the less support you’re going to have for following the rules,” said Dr Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at the NYU School of Medicine. “There is a little bit of excusable wiggle room for those in high-risk groups trying to protect themselves.”

But vaccine tourists who are able to cross state lines to get vaccinated are largely those with the means and ability to travel a distance – twice – for the vaccine and the technological savvy or connections to claim an appointment. This has contributed to racial and socioeconomic disparities in vaccine distribution so far: from New York to New Jersey to Chicago, vaccine recipients have been overwhelmingly white, residing in wealthier zip codes.

“The most important thing is: do not waste vaccines. I much prefer it going into somebody’s arm than a trash can,” said Caplan of the reality that some vaccine doses are going unclaimed at distribution sites across the country. “But we haven’t completed vaccinating healthcare workers and elderly people. So cutting in line in front of people who have greater risk of actually dying, often by people who are younger, can stay at home, quarantine, wear masks and protect themselves, that is to be condemned.”

Beyond these individual decisions, however, is a systemic problem, Caplan said. “What happened to the vaccine supply? How come we don’t know how much we got? There has been a huge leadership failure.”

Latest Stories

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as Giuliani to be sued over Capitol riot claims

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • Conservatives praise South Carolina win on abortion ban

    As some conservatives in South Carolina celebrated getting a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state past a legislative barrier and likely becoming law, they said they are not finished trying to end all abortions. The ultimate goal of a number of groups that oppose abortion is what is called a “personhood law,” which would dictate that life begins at conception. While other states have passed similar or even more restrictive abortion laws, none have gone that far.

  • Russia and Turkey open monitoring centre for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Russia and Turkey opened a joint centre on Saturday to observe a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was agreed following a flare-up in the conflict in the region last year, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Saturday. The centre, which both countries agreed to set up in November, was officially opened in the Agdam region of Azerbaijan. It will be staffed by up to 60 servicemen each from Turkey and from Russia, the defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war

    The flood of calls, texts and emails came swiftly and most with the same message. Dave Millage sat by the fireplace in his living room in a quiet Bettendorf neighborhood as he read them. “These were friends I had made over the years in the Republican Party,” Millage, a longtime conservative activist in eastern Iowa, said in an Associated Press interview days later.

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicSouth Carolina GOP censures Republican congressman over impeachment vote

  • EXPLAINER: What’s next if Pakistan frees man in Pearl murder

    Pakistan is scrambling to manage the fallout from a decision by the country's Supreme Court to free the Pakistani-British man accused in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl. The Sindh provincial government on Friday filed a review petition, asking the same court to revisit its decision. The case appears to have fallen apart because of the contradictory evidence produced during Sheikh's original trial in 2002 and the decision by the prosecution at the time to try him and three other accused co-conspirators together.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

    Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • Russia warn Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. The warning comes amid detentions of Navalny associates and opposition journalists and a police plan to restrict movement in the center of Moscow on Sunday. Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 after flying back to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning.

  • India cuts Internet, farmers start hunger strike

    Hundreds of Indian farmers gathered in New Delhi on Saturday (January 30) to begin a one-day hunger strike.Authorities have blocked mobile internet services in several areas around the capital, after a week of violent clashes. The farmers are angry about new agricultural laws that they say benefit large private food buyers at the expense of producers.Earlier this week, a planned tractor parade on the Republic Day anniversary turned violent.When some protesters broke away, tore down barricades and clashed with police, who used tear gas to try and restrain them.One person died and hundreds were wounded.Farm leaders said today's hunger strike was designed to coincide with the anniversary of the death of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi and would show Indians that the demonstrations were non-violent.“We will not hide behind the force of violence. Until the three laws are taken back, we are not moving from here."Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped at protest sites on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months.India's interior ministry said on Saturday that internet services at three locations had been suspended until Sunday night to "maintain public safety."

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

    Mexico plans to import about 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India in February, as well as producing it locally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. "We are also getting AstraZeneca vaccines, apart from the agreement we have with them - these vaccines are being made here in Mexico - we will bring AstraZeneca from India," Lopez Obrador said in a video broadcast on social media.

  • GOP faces electoral conundrum in Georgia, new poll suggests

    A new poll released by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday suggests the Republican Party is in a tough spot in Georgia. Democrats — including President Biden, Stacy Abrams, and newly-elected Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) — have strong favorability ratings, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and former President Donald Trump are floundering. But the more telling results may belong to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who became a Trump target when he dismissed conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud in the state's presidential election. The refusal to flinch left him in relatively good graces in Georgia, though it turns out his numbers were buoyed in large part by Democrats, 60 percent of whom said they approve of the job he's done. Republicans, meanwhile, backed Raffensperger at around only 38 percent, while nearly 45 percent said they disapprove. For context, President Trump received nearly 85 percent support from Republicans, despite his paltry overall numbers. And therein lies the conundrum. The poll suggests a Republican like Raffensperger could mount a challenge in a statewide election in Georgia, but winning a Republican primary to get there looks difficult. And a candidate more in the mold of Trump would have a good shot at winning the primary, but would likely face an uphill battle in the general, seemingly leaving the party in no-man's land for the moment. Cross tabs of the AJC poll, Q3:Do you approve or disapprove of Sec State Brad Raffensperger?Republicans: 38% approval, 45% disapproval.Democrats: 60% approval,, 20% disapproval.A strong general election candidate. But can he win a Republican primary?https://t.co/3sSRer79FG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 30, 2021 New Georgia poll via @ajc illustrates why GOP doubling-down in Trump and MJT is a recipe for electoral failure: Trump unfav 57/40Biden fav 52/41Abams fav 51/40Ossoff fav 50/40Warnock local: 54/37https://t.co/xNjelSAH0J — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 30, 2021 The poll involved 858 registered Georgia voters and was conducted Jan. 17-28 by UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of error is 4.2 percentage points. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicSouth Carolina GOP censures Republican congressman over impeachment vote

  • Longtime DB Cooper suspect dies at 94, leaving mystery of daring hijacker unsolved

    Sheridan Peterson was chief suspect as hijacker who parachuted from plane in 1971

  • State bar looking into lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims

    The organization that licenses lawyers in Georgia has opened an inquiry into conservative attorney Lin Wood, who gained national attention since the general election for persistent, unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The State Bar of Georgia “is proceeding with an inquiry” under the bar rule that has to do with mental incapacity or substance abuse “to the extent of impairing competency as a lawyer," chief operating officer Sarah Coole confirmed in an email Friday.