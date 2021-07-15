Vaccine vial maker Stevanato raises $672 million in U.S. IPO

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker at the COVID-19 mass vaccination centre at the Cecchignola military compound, in Rome, Italy
Echo Wang
·1 min read

By Echo Wang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stevanato Group S.p.A., an Italian maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines and other healthcare products, raised $672 million in a downsized initial public offering on Thursday.

Stevanato said in a statement it priced 32 million shares at $21 per share, compared to its previous plan of 40 million shares at indicated price range of $21 to $24.

The IPO values Stevanato at $6.3 billion.

Founded by billionaire Sergio Stevanato, the Padua-based company started in 1949 as Soffieria Stella, a specialty glass manufacturer that was the precursor to the medical packaging company.

Stevanato provides glass vials and syringes to approximately 90% of currently marketed vaccine programs, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company started its international expansion in 2015 after the purchase of a primary packaging company in Slovakia.

Stevanato will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "STVN" on Friday.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Echo Wang; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular fund manager was a rock star in 2020. Check out the moves she's making to stay on top in 2021.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 Stocks Skyrocketing Over 60%

    The S&P 500 has been rising all year, and to date has posted gains of more than 16%. After a more volatile start to the year, with strong swings up and down from January to the end of May, during which investors pulled back from the tech giants, the NASDAQ has joined the upward trend. Its year-to-date gain now stands at 14%, and like the S&P, sits just under a record high level. But how much room is there for further growth across the board? In an environment like this, investors need to take ca

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    On the verge of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, this high-yield stock has what it takes to keep paying you in good times and bad.

  • Sell These 4 Toxic Stocks to Avoid Losing Money Overnight

    Toxic stocks are vulnerable to external shocks, burdened with high debt and bound to result in loss for investors over time. Discard such stocks from your portfolio right away to avoid losses.

  • Why NVIDIA Stock Just Dropped 4%

    What happened Shares of graphics (and crypto-mining) chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled for a third straight day Thursday, falling 4% in 1:25 p.m. EDT trading despite getting a boost in its price target from Wall Street bank Mizuho.

  • 3 Stocks to Double Your Returns in the Next 5 Years

    It's not always easy to see the differences between a value stock and a growth stock. Equally important, if not more so, is its Amazon Web Services cloud computing business, which has long been the backbone of its profitability.

  • Expect a 10% or worse correction in U.S. stocks by mid-August, says this forecaster with a proven track record

    In May 2020, I concluded that “the stock market… is stronger than even the most bullish investors believe.” In January of this year, I wrote that the market was still “firing on all cylinders.” In an interview on July 14, Martin said the U.S. stock market today is most definitely not firing on all cylinders. In fact, he said, the market’s internal health is now worse than at any time since October 2018.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Cratered Another 10.6% Today

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) fell as much as 13.1% in trading on Wednesday, continuing a slide that's beaten down shares all week. The only announcement out from Virgin Galactic today was the scheduling of its second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement for Thursday, Aug. 5, after the market closes. The sell-off in Virgin Galactic shares began early this week after management filed to sell as much as $500 million in stock.

  • 10 Best Dividend Kings to Buy Now According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend kings to buy now according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Kings to Buy According to Hedge Funds. The economic and financial volatility that came as […]

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Canoo (GOEV) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Canoo (GOEV) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Apple, Amazon, ARKK, and other big names indicate a market correction is coming, strategist says. Here’s why.

    Stocks are near all-time highs, and though U.S. futures point to a soft open on Thursday, it’s easy to find bulls these days. But a technical indicator suggests investors should be bearish.

  • Will Sundial Growers' $430 Million Bet Pay Off?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) became one of the most-hyped meme stocks on the market earlier this year, but much of the initial fervor over the Canadian cannabis operator has died down now. The company has leveraged its success to expand into a new area of focus. In March, Sundial announced a joint venture with investment management firm SAF Group.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About General Electric Stock?

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock is sitting in the middle of a battleground of bulls and bears. The bears point out that the stock is up less than 12% compared to the near 50% gain in the S&P 500 since October 2018, when Larry Culp took over as GE's CEO. GE is a company that remains poorly run despite Culp's efforts, and faces significant end market challenges in aviation (slow recovery in commercial air flights) and power (weak demand for gas turbines over renewable energy).

  • A Robot Trader Thinks This Meme Stock Will Outperform Facebook and Walmart. Here’s What Else It Bought.

    A benchmark-beating exchange-traded fund that is run by a robot expects to see shares in AMC outperform the likes of (FB) and (WMT) in July. The Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF, trading as (AMOM)on the New York Stock Exchange, bought shares in (AMC)—the cinema chain and retail investor favorite—over some of the ‘s largest companies this month. AMOM’s preference for AMC came as another meme stock, (GME) was booted from its portfolio.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    When you look at the oil industry, this European giant still stands out as the best mix of risk and reward.

  • Is Annaly Capital (NLY) a Good Value Investor Stock Now?

    Let's see if Annaly Capital Management (NLY) stock is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now from multiple angles.

  • 3 Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    Economic cycles result in changes to the business landscape, while the recent pandemic has further altered human habits and practices. A strong competitive moat, coupled with healthy fundamentals, lends further support as to why these businesses can thrive over years or even decades. American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is in a sweet spot right now.

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy at Discounts and Hold for Long-Term Growth

    Some tech names with impressive growth outlooks are still trading at discounts. Let's dive into two of these stocks investors might want to consider as long-term buy and hold candidates...

  • 2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month

    Investing in stocks for the long haul is a wonderful way to build wealth for years down the road. If you want some frequent cash flow you can count on along with your capital appreciation, then consider investing in either LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) or TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF).

  • Boeing (BA) Reports Solid Q2 Commercial & Defense Deliveries

    Boeing (BA) delivers 50 units of its single-aisle 737 jets in the second quarter of 2021 compared with mere four units delivered in the prior-year period.