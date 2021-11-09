Vaccine vial maker Stevanato ticks up 2021 guidance after Q3 results

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker at the COVID-19 mass vaccination centre at the Cecchignola military compound, in Rome, Italy
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian vaccine vial maker Stevanato on Tuesday slightly improved its guidance on full-year results after reporting a 37% increase in third quarter revenue.

The family-controlled group, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in July, said it now expects full-year sales to be between 825-835 million euros ($953-$965 million), up from the 820-830 million euro range it forecast in August.

The company also raised the lower end of its expectations for both core profits and adjusted diluted earnings per share(EPS), indicating it now sees adjusted EBITDA to reach at least 214 million euros and adjusted diluted EPS to be at least 0.45 euros, up from 212 million euros and 0.43 euros respectively.

In the third quarter, revenue reached 214.5 million euros, with around 16% of the total attributable to business linked to COVID-19.

Stevanato added it awarded a discretionary bonus of 6.7 million euros to all its staff to recognise their efforts over the past 18 months.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brand behind viral Insta trend says they won’t be able to plant promised trees

    A tree planting company behind a viral photo trend that took over Instagram this weekend has said they don't have the resources to carry out their promise.

  • 6-foot alligator found lurking under family’s car in middle of night, Florida cops say

    “Never been this close to an alligator.”

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." And that makes a lot of sense. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a 100% loss, but there is no limit on the upside.

  • General Electric to break up into 3 independent companies

    General Electric announced Tuesday it will break itself into three independent companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.Why it matters: The planned split of the once industrial powerhouse comes after years of seeing its stock underperform and the buildup high levels of debt.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The world demands—and deserves—we bring our best to solve the biggest challenges in flight, healthcare, and energy,

  • 3 Stocks That Are Set for Monster Growth in 2022

    Every investor wants to see growth. No matter what your own idiosyncratic style, growth is the secret sauce that will turn every stock recipe into something special. Finding the stocks poised to grow is the trick, however, and it’s not easy. There’s an old saw among investors, that past performance cannot guarantee future returns. That’s just a basic truth. But it’s natural to look back at what has happened to give some hints toward what will be. Wall Street’s analysts are pros at this. They hav

  • The Case Against Owning All Dividend-Paying Stocks in Retirement

    Income investors are often all about dividends, but that may not be a smart strategy for retirees. Here’s why, and what investment model they should consider instead.

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $11 in Cathie Wood’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks under $11 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks Under $11 in Cathie Wood’s Portfolio. Catherine Duddy Wood […]

  • 4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

    Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time can be than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led Berkshire to an average annual return of 20% on the nose, through 2020. This might not sound like much nominally, but when examined in aggregate through 2021's year-to-date gains, it works out to an increase in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of almost 3,500,000%.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Beat Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest firm has a reputation for scoring big wins with explosive growth plays -- and it's no secret the famous investor is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks these three Cathie Wood stocks can outperform Bitcoin. Keith Noonan: Unity Software (NYSE: U) stands as the fourth-largest overall holding in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, and I think the interactive-software development company stands a good chance of crushing the market over the long term.

  • QuantumScape Stock Soars 21% Following $7.5bn EV Charging Network Investment

    By Sam Boughedda

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • What If Bill Gates Hadn’t Sold His Microsoft Shares?

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates might have ended up richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined by hanging onto Microsoft Corp. rather than selling. Gates had the equivalent of 2.06 billion shares in September 1998, when the software maker first became the world’s most-valuable company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft took back the top ranking from Apple Inc. on Oct. 29. Gates’s 1998 holding would have been valued Friday at about $693 billion, topping Musk’s net worth of $340.4 bi

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

    During COVID, large swaths of the globe were forced to adopt digital solutions to replace in-person transactions, accelerating trends in cloud computing, 5G communications, automated factories and cars, and the use of data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Riding several of these exciting tech waves, the following competitively advantaged Nasdaq Composite stocks would make excellent cornerstones of tech portfolios through the 2020s and beyond. Although cloud computing was already picking up steam before the pandemic, companies slow on the uptake realized digital transformation is a must, and they're converting to the cloud with increased urgency today.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add To If the Stock Market Crashes

    A silver lining to a market crash is the chance to add to your most promising holdings while they are discount-priced.

  • ‘Risks of a market bubble are growing,’ warns Morgan Stanley

    The Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy and the spike in the pace of inflation have left investors with negative real interest rates, which are fuel for asset bubbles, warned the chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit.

  • What some say is behind crypto’s record rally to $3 trillion, as bitcoin and ether hit new highs

    The total cryptocurrency market tops $3 trillion Monday, for the first time, according to data from CoinGecko. Market capitalization of the crypto market has gained more than 280% since the start of this year.

  • 'This one is next' — here's why WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski is tapping Trump's new SPAC as the clear meme trade of the day

    These ideas could be the next ones sent to the moon.

  • Viatris keen to increase dividends

    Canonsburg-based drug manufacturer Viatris Inc. said its initial return to shareholders in 2022 will come in the form of dividends, with CEO Michael Goettler not completely shutting the door on stock buybacks but saying the latter was a more complex issue. Viatris (NYSE: VTRS), which will turn a year old next week, is the combination of Mylan NV and the Upjohn unit of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Viatris had earnings of $311.5 million, 26 cents a share, on revenue of $4.5 billion, compared to $185.7 million, 36 cents a share, on revenue of $2.9 million for Mylan and Upjohn a year ago.

  • 3 REITs That Pay You Each Month

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an attractive supplement to Social Security and other fixed benefits for many retirees. Realty Income said in its Q3 report that its adjusted funds from operations (FFO, a key measure for evaluating equity REITs), rose 12.3% from the same period the year before.

  • Rivian expands into fleet business beyond its 'exclusive' Amazon deal

    Electric vehicle startup Rivian is expanding a fleet business that appeared to be exclusively tied to Amazon. The company, in which Amazon holds a 20% stake, will start taking orders for its electric delivery vans in 2022, with plans to deliver them to customers by early 2023, according to a new section of Rivian's website. Rivian has been working to fulfill a contract to produce 100,000 electric vehicle delivery vans for Amazon through 2024.