Vaccine VIPs: Vaccinated Customers Get Special Perks From These Companies

Georgina Tzanetos
·5 min read
grinvalds / Getty Images/iStockphoto
grinvalds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Companies all over the country are enticing customers with rewards and freebies with proof of vaccine.

The perks are a silver lining in a trying year. With rewards like free doughnuts and rideshare trips, getting your shot will get you more than peace of mind at these companies.

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required? Take Our Poll

Krispy Kreme doughnut
Krispy Kreme doughnut

Krispy Kreme: Free Doughut

Krispy Kreme created a social media frenzy when it announced that it’s doling out a free Original Glazed doughnut to every patron who shows their vaccination card until the end of 2021. The glazed doughnut giveaway is “valid at all 369 Krispy Kreme shops located in 41 states and available ‘anytime, any day, every day for the rest of the year,’ Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, told USA TODAY. No other purchase is necessary,” USA Today reported

Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield faced backlash for the promotion, with critics claiming on social media that incentivizing people to gather in closed locations is a bad idea. Still, at least one physician has shown support on Twitter, claiming any incentive to get people out there to get jabbed helps.

These States Are Following Texas’ Lead, Loosening COVID Restrictions

Portrait of a crowdsource taxi driver wearing a facemask while driving a couple of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Portrait of a crowdsource taxi driver wearing a facemask while driving a couple of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rideshare Services: Free or Discounted Ride to Vaccination Site

Uber and Lyft will provide a free ride to and from a vaccination site, which comes at an important time when one of the largest roadblocks to getting people vaccinated has been transportation.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, released a statement saying, “Uber is committing another 10 million free or discounted rides to help make sure that transportation is not a barrier to getting the vaccine.”

A statement on Lyft’s website said that to do its part, the company is “mobilizing partners and community members to help provide access to 60M rides to and from vaccine appointments.”

CEO Gives Workers $500 Incentive to Get Vaccinated

Office Depot in Bodo Park Durango, Colorado / USA - September 14 2019.
Office Depot in Bodo Park Durango, Colorado / USA - September 14 2019.

Staples/Office Depot: Free Vaccination Card Lamination

Moving forward, your vaccination card can be just as important as your ID. Office Depot and Staples have both offered to laminate your completed (with both doses, if applicable) vaccination card for free in order to keep it safe.

Office Depot’s offer requires the use of its coupon, which can be found on its site. The offer ends in July.

Staples does not require a coupon, and it does not currently have an end date to its offer, CNN reports.

How to Book Vaccines at Major Pharmacies

Kroger Nuro driverless grocery delivery service
Kroger Nuro driverless grocery delivery service

Multiple Companies: Cash Rewards for Employees

Lots of companies are offering actual cash to employees who get vaccinated.

Kroger, a popular supermarket chain, is offering a $100 cold-cash reward to employees who receive the full recommended dose(s) of their vaccine, according to a press release on its website. That’s on top of the $100 in-store credit the company is providing to hourly frontline grocery workers.

Following in Kroger’s footsteps is Publix, another grocer, which is giving away $125 gift cards to its employees after vaccination, CNN reports.

Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Dollar General and McDonald’s are all offering four hours off, fully-paid, to go get the vaccine, according to media reports.

Other major companies like Chobani and Amtrak have also announced cash bonuses or paid time off for employee vaccinations.

Can Employers Require You to Get The Vaccine… Or Else?

Mug of light beer pills with foam on a wooden table in a pub.
Mug of light beer pills with foam on a wooden table in a pub.

Market Garden Brewery (Cleveland): 10-Cent Beers

Cleveland’s Market Garden Brewery is offering 10-cent beers for the first 2,021 people who bring in their completed vaccine certificate. This comes as the NFL draft, which begins on April 29, is expected to draw in thousands of visitors to the area, according to Cleveland.com.

The promotion is a fun way to lure customers eager for normalcy during a time when bar and restaurant owners are optimistic about the draft’s possible impact on local recovery, Cleveland.com reports.

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required? Take Our Poll

couple sharing meal
couple sharing meal

Multiple Restaurants: Food Discounts

Restaurants around the country are offering discounts and/or free food for your first post-jab meal, Fortune reports. In Detroit, Oak & Reel is offering 50% of to customers who dine in with a vaccine card. In Chicago, Village Tap is giving away $10 gift cards to the first 1,000 people who verify vaccination. Junior’s, of cheesecake fame, is offering a free mini cheesecake to customers in Brooklyn who can show their vaccination status.

These States Are Following Texas’ Lead, Loosening COVID Restrictions

Gaming
Gaming

Up-Down Arcade: Tokens for Poke'ns

Up-Down Arcade, which has locations throughout the Midwest, created an aptly named rewards program called Tokens for Poke’ns that gives 20 free game tokens to anyone who shows a completed vaccine card to a bartender or server.

David Hayden, Up-Down Arcade’s communications manager, came up with the idea after receiving his first dose and wanting to give people a way to celebrate it, The Des Moines Register reports.

The rewards program will be available in all its locations. The promotion will last through the summer.

CEO Gives Workers $500 Incentive to Get Vaccinated

A box of freshly popped popcorn.
A box of freshly popped popcorn.

Cleveland Cinemas: Free Popcorn

One of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic is looking for ways to lure its customers back into its seats. Cleveland Cinemas, a popular theater chain in Ohio, will give away a 44-ounce popcorn to anyone who presents vaccine proof through April 30, according to The New York Times.

How to Book Vaccines at Major Pharmacies

Marijuana Dispensaries: Free Joint, Edibles

Marijuana dispensary Greenhouse of Walled Lake is offering a free pre-rolled joint to anyone who proves vaccination. Owner Jerry Millen told CNN, “We’re all stressed out….and we just want to reward people who are going ahead of the curve to get the vaccine.”

The Pot for Shots program ended in February, providing over 4,000 joints. But Millen has said he will consider extending it if he sees more people getting vaccines.

The Mint dispensary in Phoenix is giving a free edible to those who present their vaccine card, the Phoenix New Times reports.

In Washington, D.C., DC Marijuana Justice is taking it a step further with its “Joints for Jabs” program. The organization announced in January that it would “lawfully distribute free bags of cannabis outside vaccination centers as soon as the general public is able to be vaccinated.”

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Vaccine VIPs: Vaccinated Customers Get Special Perks From These Companies

Recommended Stories

  • SPAC Called 5G Edge Wants to Go Public Under Ticker ‘ARK’

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check companies appear to be getting creative to stick out in a market now hundreds deep.One special purpose acquisition company, the New York-based 5G Edge Acquisition Corp., filed the paperwork to go public earlier this week seeking to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ARK”, strikingly similar to Cathie Wood’s popular ARK ETF tickers.The company didn’t respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Ticker confusion among investors is not new in the stock market. It’s existed for decades. But the recent rush into the market by inexperienced retail investors chasing quick gains has created some particularly memorable episodes of ticker confusion during the pandemic.For instance, Signal Advance Inc., a tiny medical device company, surged more than 5,000% in the three trading days after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal,” apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. In another one, the popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. has resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol “ZOOM” with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to “ZTNO”.Read more: Musk Helps Spur Device Maker’s 5,100% Rally on Ticker MixupWood’s Ark Investment Management pushed back when SPAC Ark Global Acquisition Corp., which has no affiliation to Wood nor her firm, began trading.Cathie Wood’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.5G Edge touts its management team’s experience in technology, media and telecommunications businesses and may seek out potential businesses to merge with in that sector, including those in software, fixed and wireless communications but not exclusive to 5G-related businesses, the filing said. The company did not immediately respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Some $717 million flowed into the $23 billion flagship Ark Innovation ETF, which trades under the ticker “ARKK” on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It and another Ark ETF added around $1 billion in a single day this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • T-Mobile Is Willing to Pay to Bundle TV

    A little over three years ago, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) spent $325 million to acquire Layer 3. In the years that followed, it relaunched the pay-TV service ... and then relaunched it again. Now, it seems to be throwing in the towel: T-Mobile has announced plans to shutter its TVision streaming service at the end of April.

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    This Canadian pipeline company has time and again posted sturdy performance even in the wake of volatile commodity prices.

  • Astronomers Detect X-Rays Coming From Uranus for First Time

    The new study on the seventh planet from the Sun includes detailed assessments of observations from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory from 2002 and 2017.

  • The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in April, including a new 'Law and Order'

    NBC's new "Law and Order" series, "Organized Crime," premieres on Thursday and is the most anticipated new show of April.

  • Can Vaccinated People Spread the Virus? We Don't Know, Scientists Say.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday walked back controversial comments made by its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, suggesting that people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus never become infected or transmit the virus to others. The assertion called into question the precautions that the agency had urged vaccinated people to take just last month, like wearing masks and gathering only under limited circumstances with unvaccinated people. “Dr. Walensky spoke broadly during this interview,” an agency spokesperson told The Times. “It’s possible that some people who are fully vaccinated could get COVID-19. The evidence isn’t clear whether they can spread the virus to others. We are continuing to evaluate the evidence.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The agency was responding in part to criticism from scientists who noted that current research was far from sufficient to claim that vaccinated people cannot spread the virus. The data suggest that “it’s much harder for vaccinated people to get infected, but don’t think for one second that they cannot get infected,” said Paul Duprex, director of the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh. In a television interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Walensky referred to data published by the CDC showing that one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 80% effective at preventing infection, and two doses were 90% effective. That certainly suggested that transmission from vaccinated people might be unlikely, but Walensky’s comments hinted that protection was complete. “Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick,” she said. “And that it’s not just in the clinical trials, it’s also in real-world data.” Walensky went on to emphasize the importance of continuing to wear masks and maintain precautions, even for vaccinated people. Still, the brief comment was widely interpreted as saying that the vaccines offered complete protection against infection or transmission. In a pandemic that regularly spawns scientific misunderstanding, experts said they were sympathetic to Walensky and her obvious desire for Americans to continue to take precautions. It was only Monday that she said rising caseloads had left her with a sense of “impending doom.” “If Dr. Walensky had said most vaccinated people do not carry virus, we would not be having this discussion,” said John Moore, a virus expert at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. “What we know is the vaccines are very substantially effective against infection — there’s more and more data on that — but nothing is 100%,” he added. “It is an important public health message that needs to be gotten right.” Misinterpretation could disrupt the agency’s urgent pleas for immunization, some experts said. As of Wednesday, 30% of Americans had received at least one dose of a vaccine and 17% were fully immunized. “There cannot be any daylight between what the research shows — really impressive but incomplete protection — and how it is described,” said Dr. Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. “This opens the door to the skeptics who think the government is sugarcoating the science,” Bach said, “and completely undermines any remaining argument why people should keep wearing masks after being vaccinated.” All of the coronavirus vaccines are spectacularly successful at preventing serious disease and death from COVID-19, but how well they prevent infection has been less clear. Clinical trials of the vaccines were designed only to assess whether the vaccines prevent serious illness and death. The research from the CDC on Monday brought the welcome conclusion that the vaccines are also extremely effective at preventing infection. The study enrolled 3,950 health care workers, emergency responders and others at high risk of infection. The participants swabbed their noses each week and sent the samples in for testing, which allowed federal researchers to track all infections, symptomatic or not. Two weeks after vaccination, the vast majority of vaccinated people remained virus-free, the study found. Follow-up data from clinical trials support that finding. In results released by Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday, for example, 77 people who received the vaccine had a coronavirus infection, compared with 850 people who got a placebo. “Clearly, some vaccinated people do get infected,” Duprex said. “We’re stopping symptoms, we’re keeping people out of hospitals. But we’re not making them completely resistant to an infection.” The number of vaccinated people who become infected is likely to be higher among those receiving vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which have a lower efficacy, experts said. (Still, those vaccines are worth taking, because they uniformly prevent serious illness and death.) Infection rates may also be higher among people exposed to a virus variant that can sidestep the immune system. Cases across the country are once again on the upswing, threatening a new surge. Walensky’s comment came just a day after she made an emotional appeal to the American public to continue taking precautions. “I am asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends,” she said. Given the rising numbers, it’s especially important that immunized people continue to protect those who have not yet been immunized against the virus, experts said. “Vaccinated people should not be throwing away their masks at this point,” Moore said. “This pandemic is not over.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tarrant County voters wonder why lawmakers want to make election participation harder

    Supporters say Senate Bill 6 and House Bill 7 are meant to bolster election integrity, but opponents argue the bills would instead suppress voters.

  • Two charged after teen fatally shot at Hillsborough tobacco and vape store

    The 19-year-old died after he was taken to the hospital.

  • Outta here? Bellinger has homer negated, Rox win 8-5 win

    Cody Bellinger homered over the fence for an RBI single and an out. On an afternoon Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, the Colorado Rockies played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Thursday in their season opener. The Rockies scored runs courtesy of a squeeze play, two wild pitches, a groundout, an error and three RBI singles.

  • Florida Panthers claw past Detroit Red Wings in overtime despite missing injured stars

    Seemingly injured, Jonathan Huberdeau hopped on one leg, and Florida Panthers fans’ hearts did a similar leap.

  • Swiss hostage in Mali: Remains of missionary identified

    Béatrice Stöckli had been working in Timbuktu when she was kidnapped by jihadists in 2016.

  • Jersey Street starts to fill with Red Sox fans

    Red Sox fans are ready for the team's home opener at Fenway Park.

  • Uber ordered to pay $1.1m to blind woman refused rides

    Lisa Irving says she faced harassment and rejection after being refused rides on 14 occasions.

  • Questions arise into Emergent's production of COVID-19 vaccine

    There are new questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Baltimore plant that has been producing it. When 11 News spent several hours at Emergent BioSolution's Bayview facility on Wednesday, the company confirmed on the record for the first time that the manufacturing facility was still waiting for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In conversations, company executives said it was all just a matter of red tape and approval was imminent. What Emergent didn't discuss was an apparent 15 million dose mistake. A New York Times report published Wednesday night detailed a massive mistake at Emergent's Bayview manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the vaccine that had to be trashed.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan should supercharge growth over the long term, Dallas Fed president says

    Where Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus provided a short-term boost, infrastructure spending serves as a permanent investment in the economy, he said.

  • Poor, homeless vaccinated by the Vatican

    The Vatican's unmistakable Swiss Guards ushered in buses of people on Wednesday (March 31) but it wasn't for Holy Week services.Instead the Vatican began vaccinating some 100 poor and homeless people who had been identified living in Rome.Cardinal Konrad Krajewski has been put in charge of charitable work by Pope Francis and he welcomed those chosen to receive their first doses as they arrived inside Paul VI Audience Hall.The Vatican state has already vaccinated a number of clergy members as well as workers, and is now offering support to the capital's most vulnerable. It hopes to offer the vaccination to over 1,000 people in the coming weeks. Italy is in the midst of another national lockdown, which is due to end after Easter.Vatican City, at 108 acres the world’s smallest state, began its inoculation programme last month and 84 year-old Pope Francis was among the first to get the jab. The pontiff has called for richer countries to help those more vulnerable receive their vaccination.

  • Canadiens shut down Senators for 4-1 win

    Jake Allen made 22 saves, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night for their third consecutive win. Paul Byron and Corey Perry provided the rest of the offense for Montreal, which blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 some 48 hours earlier in the Canadiens’ return to action after a week off with two players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

  • Amid glow open day, cloud looms over MLB All-Star Game

    Amid the glow of baseball's opening day, there is a cloud looming over the All-Star Game still more than three months away. Georgia’s new voting law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color — has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.

  • Vaccines, fiscal stimulus power U.S. employment; economy blooming

    The U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money, marking the start of what could be the strongest economic performance this year in nearly four decades. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed job gains in February were larger than initially estimated. The best first two months of employment growth of any administration in history suggested the labor market has finally turned the corner.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans coronavirus "vaccine passports" in the state

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to show proof they have received COVID vaccines and preventing the state government from issuing so-called "vaccine passports."Why it matters: Immunization credentials for the coronavirus have become a controversial subject, especially with Republican governors, though proof of vaccination could speed international travel and economic reopening plans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: DeSantis' order says requiring immunization credentials "would create two classes of citizens based on vaccination.""Businesses in Florida are prohibited from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business," the order states."It is necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians and the free flow of commerce in the state."Businesses that do not comply with the order will be ineligible to receive state contracts or grants.The big picture: The Biden administration has been working with private companies to create immunization credentials, and many businesses, including some in Florida, have said they'll require proof of vaccination as part of reopening. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free