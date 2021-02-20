Vaccines in California: 10% will go to educators, winter storm delays dose delivery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Winston Gieseke, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Happy Friday, everyone! I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, and I'm looking forward to a nice relaxing weekend of staying home and continuing my quarantine. What about you?

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

California will set aside 10% of first vaccine doses for educators, school staff

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Coachella, Calif., on Feb. 17, 2021.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Coachella, Calif., on Feb. 17, 2021.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the Golden State plans to set aside 10% of first vaccine doses for educators, school staff and childcare providers starting in March as a way to get children back in classrooms.

The move is aimed at jumpstarting in-person learning after nearly a year of distance classes for most of California's 6 million K-12 students. The news comes a day after California's legislative leaders announced a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at reopening schools in the spring. Newsom said that wasn't fast enough and suggested he could veto it.

“I can’t support something that's going to delay the safe reopening of schools for our youngest kids,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state’s virus cases, infection rates and hospitalizations have dropped precipitously after reaching record highs in early January. Cases have fallen to 6,700 per day from a peak of more than 40,000, and hospitalizations are a third of what they were six weeks ago.

Winter storm delays more than half of California's weekly vaccine supply

Registered nurse Ram Rengel administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a Riverside County run clinic in Indio, Calif., on February 10, 2021.
Registered nurse Ram Rengel administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a Riverside County run clinic in Indio, Calif., on February 10, 2021.

Approximately 702,000 vaccine doses en route to the Golden State have been stymied by the winter storm ravaging the middle of the country, Newsom said Friday at a news conference.

State officials had anticipated receiving 1.2 million doses this week. As a result of the delay, pharmacies in multiple counties have reported canceling hundreds of first-dose appointments. Others expressed frustration with the lack of resources and information available.

“The vaccine supply coming to San Francisco is limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine planning difficult,” the city’s COVID Command Center said, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

While the governor didn't know when the doses would arrive, he said after the storm passes he expects a ramp-up of vaccine allotment from the federal government with "modest increases every week."

In other vaccination news, public health clinics in Riverside County have lost 263 doses of the vaccine, according to county spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr., who had previously told The Desert Sun that the county did not track this information. This week he said he'd been mistaken.

Arballo said vaccinations could be lost in a number of ways, including a syringe breaking either during vaccination or from being dropped, a vial being dropped, or a vial being exposed to too much light or sunshine.

California loosens rules for high school sports

Indio and Shadow Hills High School cross country runners compete at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., on Friday, February 12, 2021. The meet on Friday marked the first high school sporting event in 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indio and Shadow Hills High School cross country runners compete at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., on Friday, February 12, 2021. The meet on Friday marked the first high school sporting event in 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidelines Friday for youth and high school sports, opening the door for a quicker return to action for several sports, including football.

According to the report, "outdoor high-contact sports can be played in counties in the purple or red tier with a case rate at or below 14 per 100,000." There are currently 27 counties in the state with less than 14 cases per 100,000.

Those sports include football and water polo from the current season. Under the new guidance, those sports can resume once the county reaches that threshold if all players and coaches get tested once per week.

Before Friday, outdoor contact sports would not have been allowed until a county had reached the orange tier, which would've meant less than four cases per 100,000.

This new guidance, which not include indoor sports, will go into effect Feb. 26.

Easily digestible bite-sized news bits

For those of you who fear commitment to larger news bits.

Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

  • Thousands of people from around the globe flood Yosemite National Park each February for a chance to see the fleeting "firefall" phenomenon, where a trick of the sunlight appears to send molten lava down the eastern slope of El Capitan. The otherworldly vista can be seen only when conditions are perfect for about 10 minutes at sunset mid-February. Head on over to the Visalia Times Delta to see what park visitors thought of the experience Tuesday.

  • Multiple sources have confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce after — depending on which news source you read — six-and-a-half or seven years of marriage. And while I have no additional information on this, I will offer up that "Kimye" has never been one of my favorite celebrity portmanteaus. "Garfleck" was a good one, though. So was "Connermeci."

  • Spit in space: For only $99, LifeShip, a San Francisco-based company, says it will send your DNA to the moon — in the form of a tiny droplet of your saliva. Company founder Ben Haldeman, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, "has cut a deal with a commercial spacecraft company to put tiny fragments of human saliva aboard a privately funded United Launch Alliance lunar landing, scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral in the fall." It will be one giant leap for your saliva.

In California is a roundup of news from across USA Today network newsrooms. Also contributing: San Francisco Chronicle. We'll be back in your inbox Monday with the latest headlines.

As the philanthropy and special sections editor at The Desert Sun, Winston Gieseke writes about nonprofits, fundraising and people who give back in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at winston.gieseke@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vaccines: 10% will go to educators, winter storm delays dose delivery

Recommended Stories

  • Manager Dave Roberts' message to Dodgers: Plan on playing through October again

    Dodgers pitchers and catchers held their first spring training workout Thursday, and Dave Roberts reminded his players to focus on what they can control.

  • Fed sees 'considerable' risk of ongoing U.S. business failures

    The risks of ongoing business failures in the United States "remain considerable" even as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve said on Friday in its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Business borrowing "now stands near historic highs," the U.S. central bank said in the report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will present the report in hearings before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

  • Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details

    The U.S. airline industry is pledging to expand the practice of asking passengers on flights to the United States for information that public health officials could use for contact tracing during the pandemic. An industry trade group said Friday that the carriers would turn over the information to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could use it to contact passengers who might be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Delta and United have been doing that since December.

  • Stimulus measures were a 'godsend' for Americans with credit card debt

    The country’s collective credit card debt fell by the largest amount in more than two decades last year — thanks largely to the government’s unprecedented aid during the pandemic.

  • Ted Cruz received more money from oil and gas companies in 2018 than any other senator

    The senator received nearly $800,000 from the industry in 2018

  • Six police officers dismissed over Capitol riot

    Analysis of court documents shows that 29 rioters told FBI police failed to stop them entering Congress, with some being ‘escorted’ inside

  • No, Meghan Markle isn't stealing Princess Eugenie's thunder by announcing her pregnancy

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were pregnant with their second child five days after Eugenie gave birth to her first child.

  • Why Ted Cruz was so hated long before the Cancun incident

    Texas’s junior senator has never much cared for being liked – which has left him vulnerable in the face of public outrage

  • SC’s Lindsey Graham planning to speak to Trump this weekend about GOP future, unity

    Nikki Haley reportedly could not get a meeting with former President Donald Trump. But Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday he’s planning to meet with Trump to talk about the Republican Party’s future.

  • Kremlin tells West to pull back from idea of Navalny-related sanctions

    The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the United States and European Union would fall back on common sense and resist calls to impose new sanctions on Moscow over its treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name as early as Friday companies it believes are helping build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, according to sources, a move that could prompt sanctions on the nearly completed project. Diplomats have also said that the European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March in response to the jailing of Navalny this month by a Russian court.

  • As power returns, Texas energy firms slowly emerge from deep freeze

    Texas energy companies on Friday began preparing to resume oil and gas production after days of frozen shutdowns as electric power and water service slowly resumed at darkened oilfields and refineries. It will take several days for oilfield crews to de-ice valves, restart systems and begin oil and gas production. U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are assessing damage to facilities.

  • Pentagon chief urges immediate reduction in Taliban violence

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in his first news conference as Pentagon chief, said Friday that progress toward peace in Afghanistan and an end to U.S. military involvement there depends on the Taliban reducing attacks. “We are mindful of the looming deadlines, but we want to do this methodically and deliberately,” Austin said. Afghanistan is shaping up as a major national security dilemma for Austin and the rest of President Joe Biden’s fledgling national security team.

  • Elizabeth Olsen said that she is 'very aware' of nepotism and its impact on her career

    Elizabeth Olsen's mother was a ballerina while her older sisters are twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, who began as child actresses in "Full House."

  • 'The Walking Dead' may look and feel a bit different for its final 11th season

    AMC's "TWD" is known to historically shoot on 16 mm. Angela Kang tells Insider why that's changing while filming during the pandemic.

  • Turkey hires U.S. lobbying firm to return to F-35 jet programme

    Turkey has hired a Washington-based law firm to lobby for its readmission to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme after it was suspended over its purchase of Russian air defences, a contract filed with the U.S. Department of Justice showed. Ankara had ordered more than 100 stealth fighters and has been making parts for their production, but was removed from the programme in 2019 after it bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which Washington says threaten the F-35s. It has now hired law firm Arnold & Porter for "strategic advice and outreach" to U.S. authorities, in a six-month contract worth $750,000 which started this month.

  • Israel says Equatorial Guinea to move embassy to Jerusalem

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Equatorial Guinea would move its embassy to Jerusalem in the latest sign of improving ties with African nations. Kosovo and Malawi have also announced plans to open embassies in Jerusalem. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally.

  • Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover

    The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface. The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover successfully touched down near an ancient river delta, where it will search for signs of ancient life and set aside the most promising rock samples for return to Earth in a decade. NASA equipped the spacecraft with a record 25 cameras and two microphones, many of which were turned on during Thursday’s descent.

  • Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace Hits Cruz for Throwing Daughters ‘Under the Bus’

    Fox NewsFox News, and Sean Hannity in particular, have been very hesitant to criticize Senator Ted Cruz’s decision to abandon his freezing constituents in Texas and seek refuge at a resort in Cancun. When the network finally reported the news for the first time on Thursday, they accepted Cruz’s excuse that he was merely doing the “fatherly” thing by accompanying his two young daughters to Mexico.But when Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace appeared Friday morning on Fox’s local station in Dallas, the tone was a bit different.WATCH: Chris weighs in on the controversy surrounding Senator Cruz's decision to go on vacation to Mexico while his home state of Texas deals with the devastating impact of two winter storms. @FOX4 #FOXnews #FNS pic.twitter.com/svR6u3SqTV— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 19, 2021 Laughing to himself, Wallace said, “People also take a little bit of delight in seeing politicians who have attacked other politicians for leaving the scene—and Ted Cruz has done that plenty of times himself—and now suddenly he’s caught.”“The one twist, the Cruz twist in this, is I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a politician who blamed his 10- and 12-year-old daughters for his bad decision,” he continued. “Throwing them under the bus was a unique twist.”In return, local Fox 4 Dallas anchor Tim Ryan joked that Cruz’s wife Heidi is “very smart, powerful and makes more money than he does, so he best not throw her under the bus, that would be very unwise.”Jimmy Kimmel Has an Absolute Field Day With Ted Cruz’s Cancun SagaRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Disney World is giving Cinderella Castle, Tower of Terror, and other attractions makeovers for the theme park's 50th anniversary

    Most of the decoration changes are temporary, though Disney World says Spaceship Earth's makeover will be permanent.

  • At Biden's G7 debut, leaders look beyond COVID to trade and China

    Group of Seven leaders, who control a little under half of the world's economy, on Friday sought to look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic towards rebuilding their battered economies with free trade and to countering China's "non-market oriented" policies. U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi debuted at the G7 virtual leaders' meeting which was chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The leaders called for stronger defences against a future pandemic, including exploring a global health treaty, but the focus was on a green recovery - on the same day that the United States rejoined the Paris climate agreement.