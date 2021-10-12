Vaccines cut the risk of severe COVID-19 by at least 90% in a huge real-world study of 23 million people

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·2 min read
vaccine france older
A pharmacist administers the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a patient in a pharmacy in Roubaix as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

  • Vaccines cut the risk of developing severe COVID-19 by at least 90%, a study of 23 million people finds.

  • COVID-19 vaccine protection lasted for at least five months in people aged 50 to 75, it found.

  • It adds to a growing body of real-world evidence that vaccines hold up against severe COVID-19.

Vaccines cut the risk of severe COVID-19 by at least 90% in people who are 50 or older, a real-world study of nearly 23 million people has found.

The study, conducted by the French government-backed scientific organization Epi-Phare, found that five months after vaccination, people aged over 75 were 94% less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people in the same age group.

The reduction in risk for those aged 50 to 74 was even higher, at 97%, the study authors said in a press release published Monday.

"This means that those who are vaccinated are nine times less at risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 than those who have not been vaccinated," the epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, who oversaw the research, told Agence France-Presse, per The Guardian.

The study, which used data from the French National Health Data System, is one of the largest of its kind, comprising a total of 22.6 million people - 7.2 million over 75 years old and 15.4 million people aged 50 to 74.

It adds to a growing body of real-world research from the UK, US, and Israel that vaccines hold up against severe COVID-19 for at least five months.

Zureik told Agence France-Presse that avoiding the most serious infections was "the main public health objective."

"An epidemic without serious infections is no longer an epidemic," he said.

Most people, 85.3%, in the over-75 age group had received Pfizer's COVID-19 shot. A smaller number received Moderna shots and AstraZeneca's shots, at 8.7% and 6.1% respectively.

In the younger age group, 53.6% received Pfizer's vaccine, 39.2% AstraZeneca's, and 7.1% Moderna's.

The cut off for the study was July 20, which means it only includes a month of data for the highly infectious Delta variant, which became dominant in France in June.

Zureik told Agence France-Presse that this was "a very short period to evaluate the real impact of the vaccination on this variant," adding that the research was ongoing.

Read the original article on Business Insider

