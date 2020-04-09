DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Unified Communications as one of the key industries seeing increased demand due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccines Industry Witnesses Essential Demand in Efforts to Safeguard the Population Against COVID-19 - ResearchAndMarkets.com (PRNewsfoto/Research and Markets) More

Dozens of companies around the world launched into a global race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, and pharmaceutical companies will need immediate information in virology, antivirals, virus removal and inactivation, drug delivery and testing, and licensing.

Medical professionals will require information on respiratory diseases and infection, and officials at all levels will need the best inside information the moment it becomes available.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Vaccines and related topics such as COVID-19 .

Latest available reports on this sector include:

Vaccine research is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Research and Markets Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Research and Markets) (PRNewsfoto/Research and Markets) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaccines-industry-witnesses-essential-demand-in-efforts-to-safeguard-the-population-against-covid-19---researchandmarketscom-301038432.html

SOURCE Research and Markets