Vaccines Industry Witnesses Essential Demand in Efforts to Safeguard the Population Against COVID-19 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Unified Communications as one of the key industries seeing increased demand due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Dozens of companies around the world launched into a global race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, and pharmaceutical companies will need immediate information in virology, antivirals, virus removal and inactivation, drug delivery and testing, and licensing.
Medical professionals will require information on respiratory diseases and infection, and officials at all levels will need the best inside information the moment it becomes available.
ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Vaccines and related topics such as COVID-19.
Latest available reports on this sector include:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): Global Market Conditions, Vaccines, Trials & Potential Treatments
- Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19): Preventive Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics in Development
Vaccine research is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic
