Vaccines less protective in Colorado county with Delta variant surge - CDC study

FILE PHOTO: Travelers reclaim luggage at Denver airport
Manas Mishra
·2 min read

(Corrects to symptomatic infection from infection in paragraph 5)

By Manas Mishra

(Reuters) -COVID-19 infections in a Colorado county with a Delta variant surge this spring were more common among fully vaccinated people than in the state's other counties where it was circulating at lower levels, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released on Friday showed.

The study also found that the Delta variant caused more severe illness. Cases, hospital intensive care unit admissions and deaths were higher in Mesa County, Colorado, than anywhere else in the state, it said.

The CDC recently said in a leaked report it believed the Delta variant was producing more severe illness among the unvaccinated than other versions of coronavirus, citing studies outside the United States.

In Mesa County, the proportion of Delta variant cases more than doubled from 43% for the week ending May 1 to 88% for the week ending June 5. The study looked at data from April 27 to June 6 in the county, which accounted for half of Delta variant cases in the state.

An estimated "crude efficacy" of COVID-19 vaccines against preventing symptomatic infection among the fully vaccinated people in Mesa County was 78%, versus 89% for other Colorado counties where the variant was less dominant.

The lower estimates may "lend support to previous findings that COVID-19 vaccines provide modestly lower protection against symptomatic infection with the Delta variant," the study found.

In another study also published on Friday, CDC data showed that a person infected with COVID-19 who was fully vaccinated is less likely to be reinfected than someone who has had the virus but is unvaccinated.

The analysis of 246 patients in Kentucky showed that state residents with previous COVID-19 infections who were unvaccinated had 2.34 times the odds of reinfection compared to those who were vaccinated and had been infected previously.

"If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a statement.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Caroline Humer and Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nursing home Covid cases are rising as staff vaccination rates lag

    Florida’s long-term care facilities account for more than a quarter of the cases with 564, up from 348 the previous week.

  • Ollie Robinson admits he feared for his England future

    The seamer bounced back strongly with five wickets against India at Trent Bridge.

  • What Is the Delta Plus Variant? Here’s Everything Health Experts Know About It So Far.

    The sub-lineage of Delta has spread through various countries, including the U.S.

  • Hulu Scripted Chief Teases Possibility Of More Marvel Series

    Marvel has had a successful run of TV dramas on Disney+ including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. But could the comic book giant broaden its output across the Disney family with more series on sister platform Hulu? That’s certainly the intimation from Hulu head of scripted content Jordan Helman. The streamer’s […]

  • Exxon suspended from climate advocacy group it helped form

    The move comes a little over a month after an Exxon lobbyist said the company supports a carbon tax publicly because the plan to curb climate change would never gain enough political support to be adopted. Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods had condemned the comments. "After careful consideration, we have decided to suspend ExxonMobil's membership in both the Council and Americans for Carbon Dividends, our advocacy arm," CLC CEO Greg Bertelsen said in a statement.

  • Vaccine demand jumps in states pummeled by Delta variant

    State and local officials in these areas say that fears about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, and the risk of death, are finally driving more people to seek out shots.

  • Thousands evacuated in N Korea as heavy rain destroys houses

    Heavy rains in northeastern North Korea have destroyed or flooded 1,170 houses and forced 5,000 residents to evacuate to safety, North Korea’s state TV reported. Thursday’s TV broadcast said this week’s downpour in South Hamgyong Province inundated or washed away hundreds of hectares (acres) of farmlands and destroyed many bridges. Footage showed houses submerged up to their red-brick roofs, a severed bridge over muddy water and a swollen river.

  • White House responds to 9/11 families' request that Biden not attend memorial events

    During a press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “remains committed” to the pledge made to families of 9/11 victims to approve the release of documents detailing Saudi Arabia’s role in the attack. The comment came in response to members of the 9/11 community calling on the president not to attend memorial events unless the promise is fulfilled. Psaki did not say if the administration will release the documents.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high after strong July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • Sturgis Rally Death Cult Pits Nurses Against Panicked Docs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Getty/Allie Geier-Barlow, Monument HealthSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally opens Friday, and that means hundreds of thousands of bikers roaring through South Dakota’s rugged Black Hills.They come for the beauty, the beer, and the concerts featuring faded rock stars. They do not come for the COVID-19—though that may not be up to them after last year’s event was widely derided as a superspreader fiasco.Still, health-care w

  • Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says

    LONDON (Reuters) -There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday. The findings chime with those from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike with other variants, readily transmit it. The highly infectious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus type globally, sustaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including over 130,000 in Britain.

  • How different masks protect against Covid-19, and its delta and lambda variants

    Masks help prevent the spread of infection, both with the original Covid-19 virus, and the delta variant that is taking hold of the US, and other variants like the lambda variant and those that will inevitably arise. While mask mandates were lifted in some locations of the country months ago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reversed its masking recommendations even for the vaccinated. Its mask guidelines now recommend that people in areas with high transmission wear masks indoors while in public.

  • 11-month-old with COVID couldn't get care in Houston

    The 11-month-old girl, who had to be intubated immediately, is now being treated at a hospital 150 miles away in Temple, Texas.

  • Harris Co. COVID threat level returns to 'severe' red

    At the severe level, those who are unvaccinated are being urged to stay home.

  • Commentary: Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history

    In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of ...

  • Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

    On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

  • Teddi Mellencamp's main COVID-19 symptom could be a sign of something more serious, an expert explains

    An expert weighs in on why Teddi Mellencamp's main symptom of COVID-19, vertigo, can be potentially serious.

  • We are failing at COVID at exactly the wrong time. Time for some truth.

    This thing isn't done. Not by a long shot. So we need to be honest about where the pandemic stands and what we need to do about it.

  • This is the most important question to ask your doctor to avoid unnecessary medical care

    The American epidemic of unnecessary medical treatment is one reason your healthcare costs keep going up.