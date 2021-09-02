Vaccines made in South Africa to stay in Africa, says envoy

RODNEY MUHUMUZA
·3 min read

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Vaccine doses produced by a plant in South Africa will no longer be exported to Europe following the intervention of South Africa’s government, the African Union's COVID-19 vaccine envoy said Thursday.

South African drug manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare, which has a contract with Johnson & Johnson to assemble the ingredients of its COVID-19 vaccine, will produce for the African continent and millions of doses that had been shipped to European countries but remain in warehouses will be returned, Strive Masiyiwa told reporters.

J&J doses produced in South Africa “will stay in Africa and will be distributed in Africa,” he said.

The arrangement for some doses finished in South Africa to be exported to Europe “has been suspended,” he said, adding that the issue was “corrected in a positive way.” Aspen’s agreement with Johnson & Johnson has changed from a contract deal to “a licensed arrangement” similar to the production in India of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Aspen product will be “African branded," he said.

Johnson & Johnson was heavily criticized for shipping doses to countries in Europe, which have already immunized large numbers of their people and have even donated vaccines to more needy countries.

In contrast, Africa has fully vaccinated less than 3% of its 1.3 billion people. Vaccine production within the continent is seen as key to meeting the stated target of vaccinating 60% of Africa's population. Half of those doses are expected to be procured under a vaccine acquisition group backed by the African Union that has already ordered 400 million J&J doses.

Under that deal, in which doses will be distributed across the continent over 12 months, 6.4 million doses were shipped in August and the number could rise to 20 million in September, according to Masiyiwa, coordinator of the group known as the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust.

“In Africa, the issue is vaccine supply,” he said, downplaying concerns about vaccine hesitancy that have been reported in some countries. “Even if there are loud noises about vaccine hesitancy — and we will not dismiss it — but let's get to 60%, OK, and then we worry about the 40%,” he said. “But if 60% of our population right now are happy to take the vaccine, let's give it to them."

Masiyiwa accused the international community of letting Africa down with COVAX, a United Nations and donor-backed program envisaged to help middle- and low-income countries access vaccines. COVAX has fallen short of its goals and some countries are "still significantly hoarding supplies" of vaccine doses, charged Masiyiwa.

“The international community has not met its obligations under (the) understanding of COVAX,” he said. “COVAX was supposed to deliver 320 million doses by August. In a letter to us that we received only yesterday, that number is 30 million doses.”

John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the continent must “vaccinate quickly” to defeat the pandemic as the delta and other variants spread in many countries and stretch the capacity of health facilities.

Africa's 54 countries have reported more than 7.8 million cases, including more than 197,000 deaths.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kosovo to destroy 133,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

    The Kosovo government decided to destroy 133,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines over their expired date of use as the country faces a sharp rise in the coronavirus death rate. The vaccines that will be destroyed were part of a donation from Norway with August 31 seen as an expiration date. The decision to destroy vaccines triggered criticism, with some people calling for the resignation of the health minister on the health ministry's Facebook page.

  • Corelight secures $75M Series D to bolster its network defense offering

    Corelight, a San Francisco-based startup that claims to offer the industry’s first open network detection and response (NDR) platform, has raised $75 million in Series D investment led by Energy Impact Partners. The round — which also includes a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, Crowdstrike Falcon Fund and Gaingels — brings Corelight’s total raised to $160 million, following a $50 million Series C in October 2019, a $25 million Series B in September 2018, and a $9.2 million Series A in July 2017. Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight, tells TechCrunch that given Corelight’s market opportunity and performance — the startup claims to be the fastest-growing NDR player at scale — it plans to invest in growth and expects to raise additional capital in the future.

  • J&J vaccine shipments from S.Africa to Europe halted, AU says

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -An arrangement whereby Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was shipping COVID-19 vaccine doses to Europe that had been packaged in South Africa has been suspended, African Union (AU) envoy Strive Masiyiwa said on Thursday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last month he was "stunned" by the arrangement, since Europe has very high vaccination rates while even the most vulnerable people in many African countries had not been vaccinated. At the time the European Commission described it as a temporary agreement, while J&J had no comment when contacted by Reuters.

  • Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel

    House Democrats have promoted Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to vice chairwoman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, placing her in a leadership spot on the panel as some members of the GOP caucus are threatening to oust her for participating. Cheney, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, has remained defiant amid the criticism from her own party, insisting that Congress must probe the Capitol attack, in which hundreds of Trump's supporters violently pushed past police, broke into the building and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. “We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th," Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement as Democrats announced her promotion on Thursday.

  • WhatsApp faces $267M fine for breaching Europe's GDPR

    It's been a long time coming but Facebook is finally feeling some heat from Europe's much trumpeted data protection regime: Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has just announced a €225 million (~$267M) for WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been under investigation by the Irish DPC, its lead data supervisor in the European Union, since December 2018 -- several months after the first complaints were fired at WhatsApp over how it processes user data under Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), once it begun being applied in May 2018.

  • Biden commits to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression

    During his first Oval Office meeting with President Biden on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought support from the White House on a range of issues. Meanwhile Republicans are seizing on an opportunity to attack President Biden's decisions in Afghanistan ahead of the 2022 midterms. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian, and Insider politics reporter Oma Seddiq join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.

  • A third of UC nurses polled say they'd quit over vax mandate

    Despite a looming deadline to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, a new survey conducted by an Ohio nurses union suggests a significant number of nurses at one local hospital would rather quit than be required to get their shots.

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • A popular surfing instructor, QAnon, and an unspeakable horror

    Santa Barbara residents are struggling to make sense of a tragedy involving Matt Coleman, head of a local surf school, and the killings of his two young children.

  • The Latest: J&J vaccines made in Africa will stay in Africa

    The African Union’s COVID-19 envoy says vaccine doses produced by a plant in South Africa will no longer be exported to Europe after the intervention of South Africa’s government. Strive Masiyiwa told reporters Thursday that South African drug manufacturer Aspen, which has a contract with Johnson & Johnson to assemble the ingredients of its COVID-19 vaccine, will no longer ship vaccine doses out of the continent and that millions of doses warehoused in Europe will be returned to the continent. “That arrangement has been suspended,” he said, adding that J&J doses produced in South Africa “will stay in Africa and will be distributed in Africa.”

  • Theranos Reporter Ready for Stand if Called in Holmes Case

    (Bloomberg Law) -- The investigative journalist whose story sparked the downfall of Theranos Inc. said he’s yet to receive a subpoena in the trial of company founder Elizabeth Holmes though he’s willing to offer his testimony.John Carreyrou, whose October 2015 report in the Wall Street Journal cast doubts about the efficacy of Theranos’ technology, locked horns with the company’s lawyers at Boies Schiller Flexner. Heather King, a former Theranos legal chief who eventually returned to Boies Schil

  • Hold rogue police accountable: Supreme Court needs to be clear about qualified immunity

    The Supreme Court has shielded police and prison guards for decades. But justices are now signaling they may have had enough with qualified immunity.

  • Beto O'Rourke launches "drive-to-you" voter registration tool

    Former congressman and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is launching a new voter registration tool on Thursday, which will allow eligible Texans to register to vote right at home by deploying volunteers to their houses when requested.Why it matters: The announcement comes just two days after the Republican-controlled Texas legislature passed a bill widely criticized by Democrats and voting rights activists for making it more difficult for some Texans to vote.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Being fully vaccinated halves the risk of getting long COVID after infection, UK study suggests

    The study, published in The Lancet, said a small proportion of fully vaxxed people with breakthrough infections experienced long-lasting symptoms.

  • Breakthough Infections Are Less Likely to Lead to Long COVID, a Study Suggests

    People who experience breakthrough infections of the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated are about 50% less likely to experience long COVID-19 than are unvaccinated people who catch the virus, researchers said in a large new report on British adults. The study, which was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Wednesday, also provides more evidence that the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines offer powerful protection against symptomatic and severe dise

  • Fala Chen Is Bringing Her Excellence to Hollywood

    This September, she's set to star in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel's first blockbuster with a predominately Asian cast. And she's just getting started.

  • TikTok is 'stressing' over woman's prank on boyfriend: 'Took this too far'

    He had no idea she was trolling him the whole time.

  • Column: Following FDA approval of Pfizer's shot, the anti-vaccine movement cooks up new conspiracy theory

    The anti-vaccine movement has a new conspiracy theory about Pfizer's COVID-19 shot. Don't believe them.

  • CDC shares 8 new charts that show how powerful Pfizer's vaccine is against COVID-19 and the Delta variant

    A panel of independent experts spent a day poring over this data, then voted unanimously to recommend Pfizer's shot to everyone over 16 on Monday.

  • U.S. FDA seeks new warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and AbbVie

    The warnings on Wednesday stem from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of Pfizer's arthritis drug Xeljanz after initial results from a February trial showed an increased risk of serious heart-related problems and cancer with the drug. AbbVie shares closed down 7%, while Pfizer and Eli Lilly were slightly lower.