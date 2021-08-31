Vaccines offered in memory of St. Petersburg officer who rejected them

Dennis Joyce, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read

ST. PETERSBURG — Funeral services for St. Petersburg police Officer Michael Weiskopf, who died Friday from complications related to COVID-19, are closed to the public to prevent the spread of the virus.

But just before the services, at the same location, anyone who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 can come and receive the shot. The reason: Weiskopf’s widow wanted to use his death as a way of encouraging people to do what her husband would not.

Weiskopf, 52, resisted getting the vaccine, but just before he became ill, he was giving serious consideration to receiving it, his widow told police.

The Florida Health Department in Pinellas County will provide the vaccines 9 a.m. to noon today in the parking lot of The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave N. The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. at The Coliseum.

“Officer Weiskopf’s widow wants to do everything she can to encourage vaccination for COVID -19,” police said in a news release Monday.

During a news conference Friday, Police Chief Anthony Holloway issued a call for his officers to get vaccinated. First responders in the Tampa Bay area lag behind the public in their rate of vaccination, agencies who could provide the figures have told the Tampa Bay Times.

“If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for your co-workers,” Holloway said. “But you need to get vaccinated.”

Weiskopf’s funeral is one of three this week for law enforcement officers in the Tampa Bay area who died from COVID-19.

On Monday, memorial services were held in Lakeland for Chris Broadhead, 32, of Winter Haven, a Polk County sheriff’s deputy. And on Thursday, services are scheduled for Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, who died after nearly two weeks in a hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

