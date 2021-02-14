Vaccines are working as over-80s deaths drop twice as quickly as under-65s

Covid-19 vaccination bus in Greenwich, London - Yui Mok/PA

Vaccines are working, new figures suggest, with deaths in the over-80s dropping twice as quickly as in the under-65s.

New research by the University of Oxford shows that since the peak in January, the case fatality rate (CFR) in the over-80s has fallen by 32 per cent.

In contrast, it has dropped by just 14 per cent in the under-65s in the same period.

The CFR measures the number of people dying after testing positive. The new figures suggest that even where people are contracting the disease, fewer people are now dying.

The Oxford team from the Centre for Evidence Based Medicine (CEBM) said results were “tentatively consistent with the impact of vaccination”.

“While several explanations are possible for these patterns, these results point to a potential impact of vaccination on the case fatality rate for 80-plus age groups,” the authors conclude.

“A fall in the case fatality rate would be expected if vaccination reduces the post-infection probability of death.”

Most vaccine trials have focused on whether vaccines prevent symptomatic disease, but it was hoped they would also prevent hospitalisation and deaths. The case fatality rate data is the first real-world hint that this is happening.

Overall deaths have also been falling. Between Jan 27 and Feb 6 the weekly decrease in the over-80s was 41 per cent, but just 22 per cent in the under-65s.

There was also a decrease of 37 per cent in the 74- to 84-year-olds and a reduction of 34 per cent in the 65- to 74-year-olds – in keeping with which groups were vaccinated first in the rollout.

According to Public Health England (PHE) as of Jan 7, around 28 per cent of the over-80s population would have been vaccinated compared to just three per cent of the 75- to 79-year-olds.

A lag of two to three weeks would be expected before peak immunity was reached from the first jab.

Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, chair of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication, at the University of Cambridge, said: “In the 10 days up to Feb 6, deaths were falling at twice the rate in the over-85s compared to the under-65s. This is good news.”

On Sunday, Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London said that the single dose jabs of vaccination appeared to be providing 67 per cent protection against infection, based on data from the ZOE Covid Symptom Study App.

Prof Spector, who is lead scientist on the app, told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday that the Government's policy of delaying second jabs appeared to be working and restrictions should be able to begin to be reduced within weeks.

“It's still preliminary, we are still analysing the results,” he said. “It's looking very promising and the Government's approach of delaying the second shot in order to get more people vaccinated looks like it's paying off.”

Covid-19 cases have dropped by 80 per cent since the start of January, with hospital admissions reducing by 60 per cent, along with a 50 per cent decrease of people in hospital with the virus.

Prof Spector said this showed the R-value had been “persistently” below one during this period.

He said that a single vaccine appeared to be providing 46 per cent protection after two weeks and 67 per cent after three weeks.

He added: “It currently means we are in a similar state as we were in October and if we look at the trajectory at where we are going, in a couple of weeks we are going to be where we were in May or June.

“There will be a prevalence of symptomatic cases of less than one in 500, which in my view we should be able to reduce some of the restrictions, and I am particularly concerned we get kids back to school for as long as possible because of the known long-term negative effects of that.”

Prof Spector said that he would be happy for schools in some regions, particularly rural areas, to return earlier than the proposed March 8 date and especially for younger children who pose “very little risk to themselves or others”.

By March 8 the Government's top four priority groups – which account for 88 per cent of deaths and 55 per cent of hospitalisations – will have had their first dose of the vaccine at least three weeks earlier, allowing time for protection to kick in.

NHS England has now begun sending out letters to 1.2 million of the next group of clinically vulnerable and the 65- to 69-year-olds inviting them to book an appointment as the next phase of the vaccine rollout begins.

The Government is hoping to have vaccinated the top nine priority groups by the end of April. These account for 99 per cent of the deaths.

The uptake of vaccination has been far higher than the Government expected, with just one person in 100 turning down a jab. But experts have warned that some people cannot have the vaccination and around one million people will still be unprotected even when the programme is completed.