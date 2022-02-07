Vacherie man accused of computer-aided sex crimes

A Vacherie man was arrested after police said he used a computer to solicit sex from a child.

Jacques Folse, 35, is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, State Police said.

The charges resulted from an investigation that began Jan. 5 when authorities learned Folse had used a social media app to meet a girl for sex, officials said.

Investigators said Folse began having an online conversation with an undercover FBI agent posing as a guardian for an 11-year-old girl. The suspect then arranged to meet the child to have sex, authorities said.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Folse’s arrest Jan. 27 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Members of the State Police Special Victims Unit in Baton Rouge along with the FBI and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office took Folse into custody Feb. 2 during a traffic stop, officials said.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail, where he is being held without bail.

Authorities encourage residents to alert police about suspicious online activities to protect children from sexual predators.

“The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor,” State Police said. “The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.”

If convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile, Folse faces up to seven years in prison. The maximum sentence for a computer-aided solicitation conviction is 10 years.

The case remains under investigation.

