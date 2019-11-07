How Do Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:VSCL) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll look at Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited (NSE:VSCL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals:

0.022 = ₹9.7m ÷ (₹577m - ₹148m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals has an ROCE of 2.2%.

Does Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals's ROCE is meaningfully below the Chemicals industry average of 17%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals's current ROCE of 2.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 25% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals has total assets of ₹577m and current liabilities of ₹148m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.